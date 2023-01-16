ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Police Investigate Attempted Car Theft

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qNeIg_0kGXOP1j00
(Photo courtesy of Jason Rojas/Flickr)

POINT PLEASANT BEACH – The Point Pleasant Beach Police Department is currently investigating an attempted vehicle theft that occurred early this morning at a local Dunkin Donuts.

The victim was at the Dunkin Donuts on Route 35 South at around 8:22 a.m. when an unknown man tried to open his car door. The victim said that as he approached, the suspect got into another car and fled northbound on Route 35. According to police, the car the suspect fled in is stolen out of Pennsylvania.

Police said no altercation resulted between the victim and the suspect. Additionally, the suspect(s) are believed to be from North Jersey area.

The Ocean County Auto Theft Task Force was advised of the incident. “The Investigation is ongoing at this time,” Police Chief Robert J. Kowalewski said.

The Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra had a few words to say after the incident went public. He posted the following on his Facebook page:

  “We’re lucky to have incredible police protecting us here in Point Pleasant Beach. They don’t have the luxury of being able to say the following… so I will. This state is broken. Why else do you think we’ve gotten to the point where gangs from North Jersey continually come to Monmouth and Ocean to steal cars in broad daylight? Take your pick of reasons. Is it our pandering laws meant to buy votes instead of protecting us? Is it bail reform which puts criminals back on the street to commit crime time and time again? How about the lack of accountability for juveniles? A lot of the car thieves are under 18 because the gangs are smart enough to know they face little (to) no penalty. What about the attacks on police in general, painting them as the bad guys and undermining their authority? Is it simply a lack of funding to go after gangs and the lack of a spine to crack down appropriately? What is indisputable is that one of the above or all of the above is contributing to it and weak-kneed politicians should be held accountable. Think about this the next time you’re in a voting booth or when you pay your insanely high car insurance premiums.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrnjradio.com

Police arrest man for threatening person with a gun in Morris County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegeldy threatened another person with a handgun in Hanover Township, according to Police. On Jan. 2, an officer responded to the Red Carpet Inn for a report of a man banging on a door threatening another tenant with a handgun, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

93-Year-Old Toms River Man Crashes Into TD Bank Lobby

A 93-year-old man from Toms River crashed his car into a TD Bank lobby and escaped serious injury, authorities said.On Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at approximately 1 p.m., Toms RIver police units were dispatched to 2338 Route 9 for a reported vehicle into a building. The initial investigation…
TOMS RIVER, NJ
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

Rumson Police Investigate Home Burglary

As Rumson and Fair Haven police continue to alert residents to a rise in home burglaries in connection with area car thefts and attempts, Rumson police are investigating a residential burglary. Police issued a released statement on the Sunday, Jan. 15 incident. Police said that the burglary occurred on Bingham...
RUMSON, NJ
BronxVoice

Arrest in Fatal Bus Stabbing

BRONX - Police arrested a man they say fatally stabbed a man on a Bronx bus as a result of the victim arguing with the suspect’s girlfriend. Police arrested 56-year-old Anthony Johnson of Concourse Village. He was charged with murder. Cops say Johnson is the man who fatally stabbed Lamont Barkley on a city bus near Hostos College.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Shooting suspect arrested in Howell

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police investigating a shooting incident in Howell Township have arrested one suspect, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. It was reported that a homeowner heard his car alarm going off, and upon investigation, he saw a group of people running from his vehicle to another vehicle. The man believed his car was being stolen, so he fired several shots in the direction of the suspects. At this time, police have not released any information regarding the shooting that took place early Sunday morning in the Ramtown section of town. The man’s name was not released. The post Shooting suspect arrested in Howell appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOWELL, NJ
YAHOO!

Howell man shot at 3 teens and driver in rideshare vehicle, prosecutor says

FREEHOLD - A Howell man is facing charges of attempted murder after he shot a rideshare vehicle that picked up three teenagers at a home on Carrie Drive, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Pietro Ventricelli, 44, of Howell Township is facing charges of first-degree attempted murder, second-degree possession...
HOWELL, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Airlifted In Jersey Shore Crash

Police, firefighters and EMS Crews were called to a pedestrian crash in Hazlet, authorities said.The crash occurred at about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Route 35 southbound in front of Home Depot, Hazlet police said.A medical helicopter was called to transport the victim to an area hospital, p…
HAZLET, NJ
Shore News Network

Woman killed in double stabbing at North Jersey housing project

Harrison, NJ – One woman was killed and another injured in a double stabbing that occurred early Tuesday morning in Hoboken. According to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Harrison Police Department, the incident took place at around 1:45 am on Tuesday. Police reported the attack occurred inside the Harrison Gardens apartment complex, a public housing project managed by the Harrison Housing Authority. Police arrived at the scene in the area of Harrison Avenue to find two women had been stabbed. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was treated for her injuries. At The post Woman killed in double stabbing at North Jersey housing project appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy