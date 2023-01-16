Police Investigate Attempted Car Theft

(Photo courtesy of Jason Rojas/Flickr)

POINT PLEASANT BEACH – The Point Pleasant Beach Police Department is currently investigating an attempted vehicle theft that occurred early this morning at a local Dunkin Donuts.

The victim was at the Dunkin Donuts on Route 35 South at around 8:22 a.m. when an unknown man tried to open his car door. The victim said that as he approached, the suspect got into another car and fled northbound on Route 35. According to police, the car the suspect fled in is stolen out of Pennsylvania.

Police said no altercation resulted between the victim and the suspect. Additionally, the suspect(s) are believed to be from North Jersey area.

The Ocean County Auto Theft Task Force was advised of the incident. “The Investigation is ongoing at this time,” Police Chief Robert J. Kowalewski said.

The Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra had a few words to say after the incident went public. He posted the following on his Facebook page:

“We’re lucky to have incredible police protecting us here in Point Pleasant Beach. They don’t have the luxury of being able to say the following… so I will. This state is broken. Why else do you think we’ve gotten to the point where gangs from North Jersey continually come to Monmouth and Ocean to steal cars in broad daylight? Take your pick of reasons. Is it our pandering laws meant to buy votes instead of protecting us? Is it bail reform which puts criminals back on the street to commit crime time and time again? How about the lack of accountability for juveniles? A lot of the car thieves are under 18 because the gangs are smart enough to know they face little (to) no penalty. What about the attacks on police in general, painting them as the bad guys and undermining their authority? Is it simply a lack of funding to go after gangs and the lack of a spine to crack down appropriately? What is indisputable is that one of the above or all of the above is contributing to it and weak-kneed politicians should be held accountable. Think about this the next time you’re in a voting booth or when you pay your insanely high car insurance premiums.”