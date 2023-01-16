Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Advocates rally for medical aid in death at NY’s state capitol
ALBANY, NY (WENY) — Tuesday, advocates rallied inside the state capitol building to push for a bill that would legalize medical aid in death in New York State. The bill has been stalled in legislative session for almost a decade. And for some advocates this fight is personal. Stacey...
NY lawmakers weigh in on state’s progress towards civil rights
ALBANY, NY (WENY) — Sixty years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his ‘I have a dream’ speech paving the way for civil rights in the United States. Monday, some local lawmakers said while the state has come a long way, there is still more work to do.
Public Hearing takes place to discuss the Mental Health Crisis
BUFFALO, NY (WENY) — Attorney General Letitia James spent hours Wednesday holding a public hearing on the mental health crisis in Western New York. One out of five people will experience a mental illness in a given year according to the C-D-C. “We are failing the youth in a spectacular way when we are saying you need to go to a hospital you can’t be safe and that hospital environment is an added trigger,” said Mental Health Advocate Doug Hahn during the hearing.
Opioid Overdoes are on the rise in New York
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WENY) — In New York more than 2,600 people died from an opioid overdose in 2021 representing a 58 percent increase since 2019. In Steuben County alone the county saw a 128 percent increase in fatal overdoses in that same time period. “Well, I don’t think...
State Senator Borrello Addresses Bail Reform Talks In Albany
ALBANY, NY (WNY News Now) — After Governor Kathy Hochul hinted at possible changes to bail reform during her 2023 State of the State address, local lawmakers are preparing for hearings on the subject. Senator George Borrello believes that crime and safety is the number one concern that is...
Shapiro Sworn In, Pledges to Be a Governor for All Pennsylvanians
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) — Tuesday, hundreds of attendees watched as Democrat Josh Shapiro was sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th governor. Shapiro took his oath of office around 1:00 p.m., shortly after that of Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis. On a stack of three bibles, Pennsylvania’s 48th governor...
Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in Warren County
WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Warren County sold a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million for the Friday, January 13th drawing. The ticket was sold in Pennsylvania leading up to the 26th draw in this historic Mega Millions jackpot run. All Pit...
Rain Changing To Snow Overnight Thursday
JAMESTOWN – After a brief lull in active weather Thursday afternoon, low pressure moving across the region tonight will bring another round of rain before changing to light snow by Friday morning. Widespread rain moved across the area Thursday morning. The rain will briefly come to an end this...
“Nunchucks,” Drugs Allegedly Recovered In Falconer Man’s Vehicle
FALCONER, NY (WNY News Now) — A Falconer man faces charges after he was allegedly found unconscious behind the wheel of a vehicle with a controlled substance and Chuka Sticks, commonly known as “nunchucks”, in the car with him. Robert Kendrick, Jr., 40-years-old, was arrested after the...
