Teachers' unions locked kids out of schools to get more of your money, not for safety
Our children were political pawns in a game rigged by teachers' unions and blue state politicians.
Cape Gazette
Cape students learn about becoming teachers
Cape High students considering careers in teaching learned about educational opportunities and pathways to employment at a Jan. 12 forum conducted by district Supervisor of Human Resources Ned Gladfelter. “Just one teacher can make a difference and change the trajectory of a student’s life,” Gladfelter told about 100 students gathered...
'I Was a Teacher, I Abandoned Being "Woke" For My Students' Sake'
Instead of teaching my students that the system is rigged against people of color, I told then they were architects of their own destiny.
ChatGPT Has Educators Scrambling to Keep Up
Don't believe everything you read on the internet, but at this point in time, you can be reasonably sure the article you're reading right now was written by a person. I, a human being, give you my carbon-based guarantee that I cast about in my mind for each and every word you're about to read — and I had to learn to do this thing, first with the help of teachers and then by way of thousands of hours of practice. That's how it's always been with writing: Whether you wrote it yourself, plagiarized it, paraphrased it or took dictation, writing has always come from some person's brain and through some person's fingers. It is now early 2023, and that's beginning to change — and with it, the way students learn to write.
Your Kids Aren’t Learning Reading, Writing, Or Arithmetic
Kids are returning to school this week, and you won't believe what they're being taught
Phys.org
Children facing racist bullying at school need support from teachers, but many don't get it, says researcher
In the academic year 2020–21, there were 1,198 instances of racially motivated bullying reported in Scottish schools—up from 409 in 2016–17. These are the highest recorded figures to date. My research, carried out with colleagues, explores the impact of racist bullying like this—bullying motivated by prejudice against...
Why Some Students Are Skipping College
Legal challenges now stand in the way of President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel thousands of dollars in education loans for millions of Americans. As a professor focused on debt and inequality, I’m rooting for the plan to succeed. But I’m also concerned that it does nothing to address the problems in higher education that are scaring off a new generation of potential students.
School districts blocking ChatGPT amid fears of cheating, educators weigh in on AI
School districts are banning a new artificial intelligence-powered chatbot that can respond to prompts on demand, such as writing complex essays.
Report calls for Ed Department to improve process for investigating misleading colleges
WASHINGTON — From the cost of tuition to the course requirements, incoming students consider a lot of different factors when picking a college that is right for them. But that information isn’t always clear or even accurate in some cases. Now a new watchdog report from the U.S....
I recruit future teachers. I’m not always sure I’m doing the right thing.
I recently read an essay in Chalkbeat written by Jasmine Lane, a former Teaching Fellow for the organization I recruit for. In it, she relates her personal experience entering the teaching profession in the U.S., from the financial challenges of student teaching to being treated as an outsider as a Black teacher at her first school. Eventually, she leaves to teach in another country.Lane put a spotlight on the frustrations I...
campussafetymagazine.com
Taking Politics Out of Securing Schools
There are few issues facing the American public that feel more urgent than addressing armed violence in our institutions of learning. K-12 schools and college campuses hold some of our most vulnerable and prized populations, but repeated violent incidents show that they are not being protected as they should. Every shooting is a tragedy that we all hope will be the last, and support is growing to do something about it. According to a recent study by the Pew Research Center, 69% of parents surveyed are at least somewhat concerned about a shooting happening at their school. However, school administrators hoping to respond to parental concerns face an additional challenge: finding a nonpartisan solution to a problem that sadly, can act as a magnet for political conflict.
Phys.org
How to improve math skills among American children
In the past two decades, researchers have made great strides in uncovering how children learn math, but little of that new knowledge has trickled down to teachers, according to a new book on math education. The gap between research and practice is particularly unfortunate, given the current state of American...
KXLY
How much millennials make in each state
Millennials are more diverse and better educated than the generations before them. But while this group makes up a large portion of today's American workforce, their entry into it came at a time of economic turmoil. And that has created a generation of workers paying attention to where jobs are available—and lucrative.
Phys.org
Kenya's school reform is entering a new phase in 2023—but the country isn't ready
The start of the 2023 school year in Kenya marks an important occasion: the first cohort of pupils to adopt a new curriculum in 2017 are entering junior secondary school. The competence-based curriculum, as it is known, was launched in 2017 to replace the 8-4-4 system that had been in place for 32 years. The older system was criticized for its emphasis on teachers instructing students and on examinations. An evaluation in 1998, 13 years after it was introduced, detailed numerous shortcomings. These include subjecting students to a heavy workload.
Phys.org
Three out of four parents say social media is a major distraction for students, according to new study
The vast majority of parents believe social media is a major distraction for students, according to a new nationwide study. The online study, conducted in November and December, surveyed a nationally representative sample of more than 10,000 parents of K-12 students. An overwhelming majority from across racial groups—African American (70%), Asian (72%), white (75%), Hispanic/Latino (70%)—agreed that social media is a distraction.
Education poll: Parents reject culture war; want to get back to basics
Congressman Kevin McCarthy from Bakersfield announced in his first address as U.S. House Speaker that he wants to combat what he describes as “woke indoctrination” in public schools. But a new poll shows very few voters consider that to be an urgent priority. A survey commissioned by the American Federation of Teachers finds that improving students’ academic achievement rates much higher.
Washington Examiner
A truly thoughtful approach to fixing our schools
The progressive Left controls monopolistic public institutions, especially schools. Activists such as Corey DeAngelis and Christopher Rufo, with their fight for maximal school choice and against radical curricula like critical race theory, respectively, are but the most prominent figures in the struggle to use privatization and choice to break that control. But markets are ultimately only as good as what’s sold in them. If opponents of the existing system do not make a vocal, positive, and persuasive case for better alternatives, the existing faulty system will remain predominant.
