Home, PA

Yardbarker

Panthers' head-coaching search under scrutiny by NFL

Per Jones, the wife of Panthers owner David Tepper, Nicole Tepper, failed to complete the NFL's mandatory inclusive hiring training, and a league executive reminded the team of that rule on Wednesday. So far, the Panthers have interviewed five coaching candidates, including Frank Reich, Jim Caldwell, Ejiro Evero, Shane Steichen...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Bears ask to interview Packers DBs coach Jerry Gray

The Chicago Bears are reportedly looking to a division rival to fill a vacancy on their defensive staff. According to CBS NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the Bears have requested permission to interview Green Bay Packers defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Jerry Gray. He also has an interview with the Atlanta Falcons for their defensive coordinator position.
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach

The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
HOUSTON, TX

