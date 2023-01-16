Read full article on original website
News of Shubman Gill-Sara Tendulkar’s ‘engagement’ stuns fans
A tweet announcing young India batter Shubman Gill's engagement with Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar has taken the internet by form. The Twitter user's post, claiming the 23-year-old cricketer was now engaged with Sara Tendulkar came after Shubman Gill broke a slew of records against New Zealand to have his name written in indelible ink
India legend fumes after Ishan Kishan’s ‘fraud’ caught on camera
Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan received flak from the 1983 World Cup winner Sunil Gavaskar and ex-India spinner Murali Karthik after he tried to trick Tom Latham into believing that he had got himself out hit wicket. Ishan Kishan's cheeky attempt though didn't earn him any brownie points from Sunil Gavaskar and Murali Karthik who didn't approve
Sarfaraz Khan slammed for giving statements against Team India
Mumbai chief selector Milind Rege has lashed out at young batter Sarfaraz Khan following his recent controversial remarks against Indian selectors after he was not named in the India squad for next month's Test series against Australia. "Keep performing but making ridiculous comments won't help matters. Sarfaraz should refrain...
