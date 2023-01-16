Read full article on original website
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Chilling Video Shows Moment Basketball Star Shot and Killed Innocent Alabama Woman
A prominent University of Alabama basketball athlete who sports analysts said was a standout star in the world of college basketball has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of a woman near the Tuscaloosa campus early Sunday. Twenty-one-year-old Darius Miles has been accused of opening fire...
Deion Sanders, Colorado Lose Another Quarterback To Transfer Portal
Before he ever coached a practice at Colorado, Deion Sanders announced the Buffaloes' starting quarterback for the 2023 season. In just one example of how Sanders does things differently than just about every other college football coach, he brought his son Shedeur Sanders with him to his ...
Lane Kiffin's Tweet About Alabama Transfer Going Viral
Lane Kiffin has been known to drop hints on social media, some subtle, others not so much. So when the Ole Miss head coach retweeted a 247Sports article from Tuesday about Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy entering the NCAA transfer portal, it drew plenty of attention. Kennedy, a former ...
Alabama Football: Why Nick Saban should and will hire Jeremy Pruitt
Alabama Football needs defensive coaches and Jeremy Pruitt needs a job. An obvious solution is for Nick Saban to hire his former Defensive Coordinator. The solution being obvious, does not make it simple. Jeremy Pruitt is damaged goods, from his tenure as Tennessee’s head coach and a slowly evolving NCAA...
Lane Kiffin Is Reportedly Landing Major Quarterback Transfer
Lane Kiffin is reportedly on the verge of landing a huge quarterback transfer for the Rebels. According to OutKick.com's Glenn Guilbeau, former five-star and LSU QB Walker Howard could soon transfer to Ole Miss per sources close to both programs. Howard visited Oxford on Friday and is said to have ...
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach
The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
Is this why Michigan football co-OC Matt Weiss is under investigation?
Reports indicated on Tuesday evening that Michigan football co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss is under investigation for what campus police are calling ‘computer crimes.’ But with that being a vague term, it’s left little explanation as to what he is being investigated about from a public standpoint.
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Controversial Announcement
The Alabama football program takes great pride in how many elite NFL players it produces. But their recent announcement about one particular player has sparked some controversy. In a tweet they published earlier this week, Alabama posted a graphic of all of the Alabama players who earned NFL ...
TCU Reportedly Close To Poaching Top SEC Offensive Coordinator
TCU could soon be landing a top offensive coordinator at Arkansas' expense. In what's been an extremely challenging offseason for the Hogs after losing DC Barry Odom to UNLV, Razorbacks OC Kendal Briles is reportedly close to a homecoming of sorts. According to FootballScoop.com, Briles, a Texas ...
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Look: Ohio State Offered Alabama 5-Star Quarterback Commit
Ohio State football is still on the lookout for a quarterback in its 2024 recruiting class. The Buckeyes lost a commitment from five-star Dylan Raiola last month, and have been looking for replacements since then. On Tuesday, they offered another five-star signal caller, Julian Sayin. The ...
Look: Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss
As he is proving again this year, few college football coaches know how to win the offseason like Lane Kiffin. First, Kiffin signed a contract extension with Ole Miss that should lock him in as the Rebels' head coach for the foreseeable future. He then poached defensive coordinator Pete Golding ...
Ole Miss fan claims Lane Kiffin is recruiting to hurt Auburn football
The message boards have produced another interesting opinion surrounding Ole Miss, Auburn, and Lane Kiffin.
Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member
Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
Ex-NFLer Jerrell Powe arrested for kidnapping in Mississippi
Ex-NFLer Jerrell Powe was arrested on kidnapping charges in Mississippi on Thursday, picked up by police with an accomplice at a Chase Bank in Ridgeland. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers told WLBT-TV the incident began in Laurel, Miss., when a victim contacted police and said he was kidnapped “against his will,” and was “forced to withdraw money” at the bank. The alleged victim is safe, per authorities, while Powe, a 35-year-old former defensive lineman, and Gavin Bates, 35, were arrested and charged with kidnapping. Powe, still jailed at the Madison County Detention Center as of Monday with no bail set, is scheduled to make an initial appearance before a judge on Tuesday. It is unclear if he has a lawyer. Powe played defensive tackle for Ole Miss from 2008 to 2010. He finished with 69 tackles, seven sacks and an interception in 37 games. Powe was named Second-Team All-Southeastern Conference in 2009 and 2010. The Kansas City Chiefs selected Powe in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft. He played in 12 games over three seasons for the Chiefs, garnering eight tackles and one sack. Powe played in 16 games for the Houston Texans in 2014, recording 10 tackles. — With post wires
College Football Analyst Names Country's No. 1 Available Transfer
Most highly regarded players who entered the college football transfer portal have committed to a new school before the winter window closes Wednesday. However, several players have yet to choose a new destination. Some are capable of making a notable impact at a different school. Brad Crawford of ...
Meet the 5 Largest Landowners in Alabama
Did you know Alabama is full of forests? Indeed, about 69% of Alabama’s land is forest, and private landowners own 93% of the territory. Every year, Alabama’s forests grow by an impressive 2.581 billion cubic feet. That means the state gains over 80,000 acres of forest each year. That’s a lot of trees!
UGA football offers elite RB DeZephen Walker
The Georgia Bulldogs have extended a scholarship offer to one of the top running backs in the class of 2026. Georgia offered DeZephen Walker on Dec. 21, 2022. Walker played varsity football as a freshman. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back plays high school football for Raymore-Peculiar in Peculiar, Missouri. Walker...
University of Alabama Basketball Player Shoots Woman Over Being Rejected
Jamea Jonae Harris was gunned down in Tuscaloosa, AL on January 15, 2023. University of Alabama forward, Darius Miles along with suspect Michael Davis is being charged with capital murder. It is rumored that the reason Darius and Michael opened fire on the vehicle was because Darius was rejected by Jamea Harris after trying to […]
