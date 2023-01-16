ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Lane Kiffin's Tweet About Alabama Transfer Going Viral

Lane Kiffin has been known to drop hints on social media, some subtle, others not so much. So when the Ole Miss head coach retweeted a 247Sports article from Tuesday about Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy entering the NCAA transfer portal, it drew plenty of attention. Kennedy, a former ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
chatsports.com

Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach

The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
HOUSTON, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Offered Alabama 5-Star Quarterback Commit

Ohio State football is still on the lookout for a quarterback in its 2024 recruiting class. The Buckeyes lost a commitment from five-star Dylan Raiola last month, and have been looking for replacements since then. On Tuesday, they offered another five-star signal caller, Julian Sayin.  The ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member

Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
ATHENS, GA
New York Post

Ex-NFLer Jerrell Powe arrested for kidnapping in Mississippi

Ex-NFLer Jerrell Powe was arrested on kidnapping charges in Mississippi on Thursday, picked up by police with an accomplice at a Chase Bank in Ridgeland. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers told WLBT-TV the incident began in Laurel, Miss., when a victim contacted police and said he was kidnapped “against his will,” and was “forced to withdraw money” at the bank. The alleged victim is safe, per authorities, while Powe, a 35-year-old former defensive lineman, and Gavin Bates, 35, were arrested and charged with kidnapping. Powe, still jailed at the Madison County Detention Center as of Monday with no bail set, is scheduled to make an initial appearance before a judge on Tuesday. It is unclear if he has a lawyer. Powe played defensive tackle for Ole Miss from 2008 to 2010. He finished with 69 tackles, seven sacks and an interception in 37 games. Powe was named Second-Team All-Southeastern Conference in 2009 and 2010. The Kansas City Chiefs selected Powe in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft. He played in 12 games over three seasons for the Chiefs, garnering eight tackles and one sack. Powe played in 16 games for the Houston Texans in 2014, recording 10 tackles. — With post wires
LAUREL, MS
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 5 Largest Landowners in Alabama

Did you know Alabama is full of forests? Indeed, about 69% of Alabama’s land is forest, and private landowners own 93% of the territory. Every year, Alabama’s forests grow by an impressive 2.581 billion cubic feet. That means the state gains over 80,000 acres of forest each year. That’s a lot of trees!
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UGA football offers elite RB DeZephen Walker

The Georgia Bulldogs have extended a scholarship offer to one of the top running backs in the class of 2026. Georgia offered DeZephen Walker on Dec. 21, 2022. Walker played varsity football as a freshman. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back plays high school football for Raymore-Peculiar in Peculiar, Missouri. Walker...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy