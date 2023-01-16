Ex-NFLer Jerrell Powe was arrested on kidnapping charges in Mississippi on Thursday, picked up by police with an accomplice at a Chase Bank in Ridgeland. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers told WLBT-TV the incident began in Laurel, Miss., when a victim contacted police and said he was kidnapped “against his will,” and was “forced to withdraw money” at the bank. The alleged victim is safe, per authorities, while Powe, a 35-year-old former defensive lineman, and Gavin Bates, 35, were arrested and charged with kidnapping. Powe, still jailed at the Madison County Detention Center as of Monday with no bail set, is scheduled to make an initial appearance before a judge on Tuesday. It is unclear if he has a lawyer. Powe played defensive tackle for Ole Miss from 2008 to 2010. He finished with 69 tackles, seven sacks and an interception in 37 games. Powe was named Second-Team All-Southeastern Conference in 2009 and 2010. The Kansas City Chiefs selected Powe in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft. He played in 12 games over three seasons for the Chiefs, garnering eight tackles and one sack. Powe played in 16 games for the Houston Texans in 2014, recording 10 tackles. — With post wires

LAUREL, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO