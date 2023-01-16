ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win

Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
People

Brittney Griner Takes Part in Phoenix MLK Day March with Her Wife: 'I'm Glad to Be Home'

The Phoenix Mercury center wore a big smile while posing with fans just weeks after being released from a Russian prison Brittney Griner enjoyed the freedom of walking in tribute to Martin Luther King Jnr. on Monday. The WNBA star, 32, who was released from a Russian penal colony on Dec. 8, took part in a march in Pheonix, Arizona alongside her wife, Cherelle Griner. "Glad to be home," Griner told fans during the event, reported local NBC affiliate KPNX. The Phoenix Mercury center was also spotted riding...
PHOENIX, AZ
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside

The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall

Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
DENVER, CO
New York Post

Biden, Harris photo-op with Warriors team takes awkward turn: ‘I’m not doing that’

At a White House ceremony honoring the Golden State Warriors, 80-year-old President Biden got down on one knee for a photo-op with the championship team, but Vice President Kamala Harris refused to bend the knee, saying “I’m not doing that.”   After the Warriors assembled for the photo on Tuesday, Biden and Harris stood in front of the team, which has won four championships in eight years, and appeared to discuss where they would pose. “I’ll tell you what,” Biden said to Harris before bending down on his right knee, making a thumbs up gesture. The vice president laughed and said, “I’m not...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

World reacts to fantastic Brittney Griner news

Last month, WNBA star Brittney Griner was finally released after nearly 10 months in Russian custody following a conviction on drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence in a Russian penal colony where she likely faced very harsh and unjust conditions before she was finally released as part of a controversial prisoner swap. Griner has not made many public appearances since her release, Read more... The post World reacts to fantastic Brittney Griner news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHOENIX, AZ
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL

