Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win
Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
[WATCH] LeBron James Surprised to Find Out Mid-Game He is Playing Against Former Opponent’s Son
LeBron James has seen it all during his 20 years on the court, or so he thinks. During Monday night’s matchup against the young Houston Rockets, King James was standing next to Rockets’ forward Jabari Smith Jr., who took the opportunity to let King James know he played against his father in his first NBA game.
Lakers: Russell Westbrook Got Into Heated Conversation With LA Coaches Last Night
"Ya’ll gotta be better than that."
Kevin Garnett Once Got Heated While Explaining Why Michael Jordan Is The GOAT
Kevin Garnett lost his cool when explaining the reasons why Michael Jordan is the GOAT.
Brittney Griner Takes Part in Phoenix MLK Day March with Her Wife: 'I'm Glad to Be Home'
The Phoenix Mercury center wore a big smile while posing with fans just weeks after being released from a Russian prison Brittney Griner enjoyed the freedom of walking in tribute to Martin Luther King Jnr. on Monday. The WNBA star, 32, who was released from a Russian penal colony on Dec. 8, took part in a march in Pheonix, Arizona alongside her wife, Cherelle Griner. "Glad to be home," Griner told fans during the event, reported local NBC affiliate KPNX. The Phoenix Mercury center was also spotted riding...
DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside
The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
Former Miami Heat Player Ronny Turiaf Says Los Angeles Lakers Always Have A Chance Long As LeBron James Is Around
Turiaf details his experiences with James in a recent interview
Seth Curry Calls Out The Brooklyn Nets For Relying Too Much On Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving
Seth Curry gave his Brooklyn Nets teammates a reality check about relying too much on. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and being too focused on playing isolation basketball.
WATCH: Golden State Warriors Give Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Custom Jerseys
The Golden State Warriors presented President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with custom jerseys.
Draymond Green Gets Real On The Departure Of Gary Payton II
Draymond laments the loss of GPII amid Warriors' struggles.
Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall
Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
Biden, Harris photo-op with Warriors team takes awkward turn: ‘I’m not doing that’
At a White House ceremony honoring the Golden State Warriors, 80-year-old President Biden got down on one knee for a photo-op with the championship team, but Vice President Kamala Harris refused to bend the knee, saying “I’m not doing that.” After the Warriors assembled for the photo on Tuesday, Biden and Harris stood in front of the team, which has won four championships in eight years, and appeared to discuss where they would pose. “I’ll tell you what,” Biden said to Harris before bending down on his right knee, making a thumbs up gesture. The vice president laughed and said, “I’m not...
Epic Video Of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, And The Golden State Warriors Presidential Visit To The White House As The 2022 NBA Champions
A video compilation of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors visiting the White House for a Presidential visit as the 2022 NBA champions has gone viral.
World reacts to fantastic Brittney Griner news
Last month, WNBA star Brittney Griner was finally released after nearly 10 months in Russian custody following a conviction on drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence in a Russian penal colony where she likely faced very harsh and unjust conditions before she was finally released as part of a controversial prisoner swap. Griner has not made many public appearances since her release, Read more... The post World reacts to fantastic Brittney Griner news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Draymond Green Says Stephen Curry Could Run For United States President One Day
Draymond Green has high hopes for Stephen Curry.
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Kwame Brown Blasts Gilbert Arenas: "He’s What’s Wrong With Our Community"
Kwame Brown had a heated response to all the negative comments Gilbert Arenas has made about him over the years.
This Warriors-Wizards Trade Features Kristaps Porzingis
Kids these days, am I right? It’s a tradition. Once you reach 30, you’re required to be excessively critical of anyone under 30. Whether it’s fair or not, these are the rules. NBA players are no exception. It is fair to say that younger people can be...
The sad reality about the worst signing the Lakers made
The Los Angeles Lakers did not have many resources to work with before the 2022-23 season in order to improve the roster. That is what happens when you trade for a former MVP who is no longer playing at a high level that is also making $47.1 million this season.
