ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

Crime Stoppers: Smash-and-grab burglar hits Omaha gas station

OMAHA, Neb. — A smash-and-grab burglar struck at a gas station earlier this month, not taking what you'd expect. At 1 a.m. on Jan. 7, the suspect smashed the front doors of Moe's Mart near 82nd and Maple streets. Security footage showed him going up to the counter, before...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Five arrested after standoff with police in La Vista

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five people were in custody Wednesday after a standoff with La Vista Police in a home off 72nd Street, north of Giles Road. According to an LVPD captain, police had recovered three stolen cars and during the investigation came across several people who were refusing to leave a residence near 72nd Street and Valley Road.
LA VISTA, NE
iheart.com

PA Woman Charged With Homicide For Allegedly Dismembering Parents

PA Woman Charged With Homicide For Allegedly Dismembering Parents. (Jenkintown, PA) -- A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her elderly parents in the head and then dismembering their bodies with a chainsaw. The district attorney in Montgomery County says 49-year-old Verity Beck was charged Wednesday with double homicide after police found her parents in "different stages of dismemberment." Police found the bodies Tuesday night after Beck's brother called authorities to conduct a wellness check on their parents' home. They say Verity Beck lived with her parents, and claim she put their body parts in trash bags before putting them in two separate garbage cans.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
kotatv.com

SD police chiefs say drug offenders causing spike in crime

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Three South Dakota chiefs of police told a Senate committee this morning (Thursday) that repeat drug offenders are causing a spike in crime in the state--and often violent crimes. They also said the current ways of dealing with drug offenders are not working, with too...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rape charges; 12 new COVID deaths; Snow in southern SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 18, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know this Midday. According to his attorney, police have been investigating the case for a year and the alleged crime happened more than two years ago. For this round...
IOWA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Wisconsin

PARIS, Wis. — A suspect died after a vehicle pursuit and an ensuing officer-involved shooting in southeastern Wisconsin, authorities said.The incident began when a Racine County sheriff's deputy initiated the pursuit around 3:30 p.m. Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation said.The vehicle crossed into Kenosha County and the pursuit continued with state troopers and Kenosha County sheriff's deputies involved, investigators said.The vehicle eventually crashed in the town of Paris, where the driver exited the vehicle, fled and eventually located in a nearby field. State police and deputies approached the individual and gave commands to drop a gun in the suspect's possession, investigators said.Officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect, the Kenosha News reported.After first aid was rendered at the scene, the suspect was taken to a local hospital where the suspect died, investigators said.The suspect has not yet been identified.No law enforcement personnel were injured.The incident remains under investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation and other agencies. The officers involved have been placed on administrative assignment, it said.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
WOWT

Omaha man sentenced for DUI crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man did not receive the maximum sentence Wednesday after pleading “no contest” in a drunk-driving crash that left two women and an 8-month-old unborn baby dead. Facing a maximum sentence of 43 years in prison, Zachary Paulison was instead sentenced Wednesday to...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers

HS Basketball Highlights (Tues, Jan. 17) Highlights from Tuesday's high school basketball games. Nebraska guard Sam Griesel is expected to return from a hip injury against Ohio State. Property valuations on the rise for Lincoln, Lancaster County. Updated: 15 hours ago. Property owners across Lincoln and Lancaster County are receiving...
LINCOLN, NE
dakotanewsnow.com

Nearly 30 missing persons reported in South Dakota since New Year’s Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since the start of the year, 28 individuals ranging in age from 9 to 45 have been reported missing in South Dakota. If you know any information regarding the status or location of any of these missing people, contact the corresponding police department. Phone numbers are listed below. Some of the missing persons’ photos are available for reference on MissingPersons.SD.Gov/.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man sent to prison for meth-related charge

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced to over 18 years in prison for a meth-related charge. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 38-year-old James Finley, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Jan 13. He was charged for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Finley will serve 220 months in prison with a 10-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
KKTV

13-year-old Colorado girl arrested following high-speed chase in Nebraska

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KKTV) - A teenage girl from Colorado is suspected of driving faster than 100 miles per hour during a chase with Nebraska state troopers. Nebraska State Patrol shared details with the public about the Monday night chase in a news release. The suspect vehicle was spotted along I-80 at about 9:35 at night only going 35 miles per hour, when troopers tried to stop the driver the chase started.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Father accused of murdering two children wants interviews tossed

Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits. Updated: 5 hours ago. Buyers of...
OMAHA, NE
KELOLAND TV

The new owners of the South Dakota Powerball ranch

VALE, S.D. (KELO) — J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings is the new owner of the $37 million Bismarck Trail Ranch located near Vale, according to records from Butte County. The man behind that company is Daniel E. Gerety, II., a businessman from Seneca, Kansas. According to a previous interview...
VALE, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy