Death penalty sought for man charged in Nebraska killings
Prosecutors in northeastern Nebraska are seeking the death penalty for a man charged in the killings of four people last summer in the small town of Laurel.
KETV.com
Crime Stoppers: Smash-and-grab burglar hits Omaha gas station
OMAHA, Neb. — A smash-and-grab burglar struck at a gas station earlier this month, not taking what you'd expect. At 1 a.m. on Jan. 7, the suspect smashed the front doors of Moe's Mart near 82nd and Maple streets. Security footage showed him going up to the counter, before...
WOWT
Five arrested after standoff with police in La Vista
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five people were in custody Wednesday after a standoff with La Vista Police in a home off 72nd Street, north of Giles Road. According to an LVPD captain, police had recovered three stolen cars and during the investigation came across several people who were refusing to leave a residence near 72nd Street and Valley Road.
iheart.com
PA Woman Charged With Homicide For Allegedly Dismembering Parents
PA Woman Charged With Homicide For Allegedly Dismembering Parents. (Jenkintown, PA) -- A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her elderly parents in the head and then dismembering their bodies with a chainsaw. The district attorney in Montgomery County says 49-year-old Verity Beck was charged Wednesday with double homicide after police found her parents in "different stages of dismemberment." Police found the bodies Tuesday night after Beck's brother called authorities to conduct a wellness check on their parents' home. They say Verity Beck lived with her parents, and claim she put their body parts in trash bags before putting them in two separate garbage cans.
kotatv.com
SD police chiefs say drug offenders causing spike in crime
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Three South Dakota chiefs of police told a Senate committee this morning (Thursday) that repeat drug offenders are causing a spike in crime in the state--and often violent crimes. They also said the current ways of dealing with drug offenders are not working, with too...
KELOLAND TV
Rape charges; 12 new COVID deaths; Snow in southern SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 18, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know this Midday. According to his attorney, police have been investigating the case for a year and the alleged crime happened more than two years ago. For this round...
Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Wisconsin
PARIS, Wis. — A suspect died after a vehicle pursuit and an ensuing officer-involved shooting in southeastern Wisconsin, authorities said.The incident began when a Racine County sheriff's deputy initiated the pursuit around 3:30 p.m. Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation said.The vehicle crossed into Kenosha County and the pursuit continued with state troopers and Kenosha County sheriff's deputies involved, investigators said.The vehicle eventually crashed in the town of Paris, where the driver exited the vehicle, fled and eventually located in a nearby field. State police and deputies approached the individual and gave commands to drop a gun in the suspect's possession, investigators said.Officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect, the Kenosha News reported.After first aid was rendered at the scene, the suspect was taken to a local hospital where the suspect died, investigators said.The suspect has not yet been identified.No law enforcement personnel were injured.The incident remains under investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation and other agencies. The officers involved have been placed on administrative assignment, it said.
Inmates bust out of Missouri prison, abscond with stolen car hours before they’re reported missing
Police in Missouri are searching for five inmates who escaped from a detention facility on Tuesday.
WOWT
Omaha man sentenced for DUI crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man did not receive the maximum sentence Wednesday after pleading “no contest” in a drunk-driving crash that left two women and an 8-month-old unborn baby dead. Facing a maximum sentence of 43 years in prison, Zachary Paulison was instead sentenced Wednesday to...
1011now.com
10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers
HS Basketball Highlights (Tues, Jan. 17) Highlights from Tuesday's high school basketball games. Nebraska guard Sam Griesel is expected to return from a hip injury against Ohio State. Property valuations on the rise for Lincoln, Lancaster County. Updated: 15 hours ago. Property owners across Lincoln and Lancaster County are receiving...
fox47.com
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars.
dakotanewsnow.com
Nearly 30 missing persons reported in South Dakota since New Year’s Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since the start of the year, 28 individuals ranging in age from 9 to 45 have been reported missing in South Dakota. If you know any information regarding the status or location of any of these missing people, contact the corresponding police department. Phone numbers are listed below. Some of the missing persons’ photos are available for reference on MissingPersons.SD.Gov/.
Body found in Monroe Co. believed to be that of missing woman
MONROE CO., Wis. (WKBT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is opening a death investigation after a body was found Wednesday morning in the Township of La Grange. According to authorities, deputies found the body of a woman shortly after 10 a.m. in a rural area of the county. They found the body while searching for Felicia J. Wanna, who…
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sent to prison for meth-related charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced to over 18 years in prison for a meth-related charge. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 38-year-old James Finley, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Jan 13. He was charged for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Finley will serve 220 months in prison with a 10-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
KKTV
13-year-old Colorado girl arrested following high-speed chase in Nebraska
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KKTV) - A teenage girl from Colorado is suspected of driving faster than 100 miles per hour during a chase with Nebraska state troopers. Nebraska State Patrol shared details with the public about the Monday night chase in a news release. The suspect vehicle was spotted along I-80 at about 9:35 at night only going 35 miles per hour, when troopers tried to stop the driver the chase started.
klkntv.com
Man found with stolen vehicle, meth at west Lincoln storage facility, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was caught with a stolen vehicle and meth after he broke into a west Lincoln storage unit on Saturday, police say. Just before 7 a.m., officers were sent to Sark Mini Storage near Northwest 19th and West O Streets on a report of a larceny.
WOWT
Father accused of murdering two children wants interviews tossed
Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits. Updated: 5 hours ago. Buyers of...
KELOLAND TV
The new owners of the South Dakota Powerball ranch
VALE, S.D. (KELO) — J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings is the new owner of the $37 million Bismarck Trail Ranch located near Vale, according to records from Butte County. The man behind that company is Daniel E. Gerety, II., a businessman from Seneca, Kansas. According to a previous interview...
Sioux City woman pleads guilty to distributing meth from Texas to Iowa
A Sioux City woman who transported over 12 kilograms of meth from Texas to Iowa for distribution pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday.
klkntv.com
Teen arrested on suspicion of DUI after six-vehicle crash, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A teen was arrested Friday afternoon after a six-vehicle crash in downtown Lincoln, police say. Around 3:45 p.m., a car struck a stopped vehicle near 11th and O Streets, which caused a chain reaction crash involving three other cars. Officers tried to approach the driver...
