Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Soccer Star Dies Following Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersCharlotte, NC
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurantsAsh JurbergCharlotte, NC
Hornets Innovation Summit to award $15,000 to a minority business owner in Charlotte metro areaMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Learn to Curl this winter at Charlotte Curling AssociationThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
Related
chatsports.com
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach
The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
Jerry Jones gave the most Jerry Jones answer when asked about Cowboys kicker Brett Maher
The Dallas Cowboys rolled over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, on Monday night to punch their ticket to the divisional round where they’ll face the 49ers in the weekend finale next Sunday in San Francisco. While Dak Prescott looked phenomenal against the Bucs and the Dallas...
Yardbarker
Report: One team would do almost anything to hire Sean Payton
Sean Payton is the hottest head coach candidate available this offseason, and several teams are jostling to hire him. However, one team may be more eager than others to win him over. Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is desperate to hire Payton and would give the coach “just about anything...
WCNC
Carolina Panthers coaching candidate will not interview
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was reportedly the "leading candidate" for the Carolina Panthers head coaching opening. with the 36-year-old assistant. On Tuesday night Johnson told the Panthers, and several other interested teams, he was staying in Detroit, according to a league source. The source...
Peyton Manning, Deion Sanders were stunned by Tom Brady’s awful red zone pick during Cowboys-Bucs
The ManningCast crew could not believe that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw his first red zone interception during a playoff game. On the inopportune pick, Brady looked like he tried to throw the ball away on a busted play, only for Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse to snag the pass and come down with the end zone interception.
Sean Payton’s Reported Salary Demands for Next NFL Head Coaching Job Emerge
Sean Payton, the Super Bowl-winning former coach, is the buzziest name in NFL hiring circles. But whichever team lands the coach will pay a hefty price in both salary and draft compensation. Payton retired from the Saints after the 2021 season. But he’s still under contract in New Orleans, which...
Yardbarker
NFL insider names front-runner to hire Sean Payton as next HC
The dots are connecting for former Saints HC and Super Bowl XLIV champion Sean Payton to land with the Denver Broncos. After Payton interviewed with Denver on Tuesday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported, "It sure seems like if Payton is going to take a job in this cycle, everything is lining up for Denver."
Yardbarker
NFC team willing to give Sean Payton 'anything he wants'
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has made it clear since taking over for Jerry Richardson in that role back in 2018 that he will use every resource possible in order to return this organization to relevance. After missing out on the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season to open Tepper’s...
Sean Payton impresses Broncos in interview Tuesday
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After their 2-hour or so interview Tuesday, it became clear from both the Broncos and Sean Payton there is sincere mutual interest in each other, sources tell 9NEWS. Not that an announcement is coming in the next few days. According to a source, there most likely...
Exclusive: Greg Olsen endorses Steve Wilks in Panthers’ head coaching search
Names like Ben Johnson, Sean Payton, Mike Kafka, Jim Caldwell, and Frank Reich have all been tossed around.
Florio: Tom Brady, Sean Payton teaming up on Panthers would make 'a ton of sense'
It’s unclear what’s next for Tom Brady after the Bucs got bounced from the postseason. On “Mully and Haugh,” Mike Florio floated the idea of the quarterback teaming up with Sean Payton on the Panthers.
FOX Sports
Smith and No. 6 Gonzaga host Loyola Marymount
Loyola Marymount Lions (13-7, 3-3 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-3, 5-0 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Gonzaga hosts the Loyola Marymount Lions after Malachi Smith scored 27 points in Gonzaga's 115-75 victory over the Portland Pilots. The Bulldogs are 9-0 in home games. Gonzaga averages 86.9 points while outscoring opponents...
Sean Payton Meeting With Another NFL Team On Friday
The Sean Payton coaching sweepstakes is in full swing. On Monday, Payton sat down with the Houston Texans. On Tuesday, the former Saints head coach took a visit with the Denver Broncos. Now, he's off to New York for a meeting with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper. "Sean Payton will meet with ...
Mike Florio throws out Tom Brady, Sean Payton team-up that would be nightmare fuel for Saints
A Tom Brady and Sean Payton team-up? One insider seems to think it’s possible. Last year, the Miami Dolphins found themselves in hot water after the Tom Brady, Sean Payton situation came to light. It ended up costing the Dolphins dearly, but this offseason, Brady and Payton have a legitimate chance to end up together.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Expected To Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an incredibly disappointing season come to an end on Monday night following a Wild Card playoff matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Once again the Tom Brady offense fell flat for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, scoring only 14 points against the Dallas Cowboys.
NOLA.com
One Saints rival is reportedly willing to give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants'
Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton has plenty of NFL suitors as he goes about considering his job opportunities for the 2022 season, and one team appears more determined to bring him on board than the others. Payton is scheduled to meet with the Carolina Panthers in New York...
General Manager Search is Over
Ran Carthon, who has worked with the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons, will replace Jon Robinson as the head of the personnel department.
FOX Sports
Pederson, Reid face off again as Jags visit KC for playoffs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Doug Pederson got to know Andy Reid as a backup quarterback in Green Bay, then as his starter in Philadelphia, before coaching under him with the Eagles and helping him build the Kansas City Chiefs into the juggernaut they are today. “How many years...
Yardbarker
Sean Payton is Scheduled to Meet With the Panthers Friday
What a crazy world we live in. Over the last three years, the Panthers went from hiring a successful college coach in Matt Rhule to firing him after two years and some change on the job and could be replacing him with a former head coach of a division rival.
FOX Sports
Has Aaron Rodgers played his final game in Green Bay? | THE HERD
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers missed out on the playoffs this year after falling to the Detroit Lions in a must win game in Week 18. On the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said he doesn’t want to be a part of a rebuild next season ‘If there’s a rebuild going on, I won’t be a part of it.’ Colin predicts if Rodgers has played his last game in Green Bay.
Comments / 0