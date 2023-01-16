ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

chatsports.com

Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach

The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Report: One team would do almost anything to hire Sean Payton

Sean Payton is the hottest head coach candidate available this offseason, and several teams are jostling to hire him. However, one team may be more eager than others to win him over. Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is desperate to hire Payton and would give the coach “just about anything...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Carolina Panthers coaching candidate will not interview

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was reportedly the "leading candidate" for the Carolina Panthers head coaching opening. with the 36-year-old assistant. On Tuesday night Johnson told the Panthers, and several other interested teams, he was staying in Detroit, according to a league source. The source...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peyton Manning, Deion Sanders were stunned by Tom Brady’s awful red zone pick during Cowboys-Bucs

The ManningCast crew could not believe that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw his first red zone interception during a playoff game. On the inopportune pick, Brady looked like he tried to throw the ball away on a busted play, only for Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse to snag the pass and come down with the end zone interception.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

NFL insider names front-runner to hire Sean Payton as next HC

The dots are connecting for former Saints HC and Super Bowl XLIV champion Sean Payton to land with the Denver Broncos. After Payton interviewed with Denver on Tuesday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported, "It sure seems like if Payton is going to take a job in this cycle, everything is lining up for Denver."
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NFC team willing to give Sean Payton 'anything he wants'

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has made it clear since taking over for Jerry Richardson in that role back in 2018 that he will use every resource possible in order to return this organization to relevance. After missing out on the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season to open Tepper’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
9NEWS

Sean Payton impresses Broncos in interview Tuesday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After their 2-hour or so interview Tuesday, it became clear from both the Broncos and Sean Payton there is sincere mutual interest in each other, sources tell 9NEWS. Not that an announcement is coming in the next few days. According to a source, there most likely...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Smith and No. 6 Gonzaga host Loyola Marymount

Loyola Marymount Lions (13-7, 3-3 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-3, 5-0 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Gonzaga hosts the Loyola Marymount Lions after Malachi Smith scored 27 points in Gonzaga's 115-75 victory over the Portland Pilots. The Bulldogs are 9-0 in home games. Gonzaga averages 86.9 points while outscoring opponents...
SPOKANE, WA
The Spun

Sean Payton Meeting With Another NFL Team On Friday

The Sean Payton coaching sweepstakes is in full swing. On Monday, Payton sat down with the Houston Texans. On Tuesday, the former Saints head coach took a visit with the Denver Broncos. Now, he's off to New York for a meeting with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper. "Sean Payton will meet with ...
MANHATTAN, NY
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Expected To Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an incredibly disappointing season come to an end on Monday night following a Wild Card playoff matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Once again the Tom Brady offense fell flat for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, scoring only 14 points against the Dallas Cowboys.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Pederson, Reid face off again as Jags visit KC for playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Doug Pederson got to know Andy Reid as a backup quarterback in Green Bay, then as his starter in Philadelphia, before coaching under him with the Eagles and helping him build the Kansas City Chiefs into the juggernaut they are today. “How many years...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Sean Payton is Scheduled to Meet With the Panthers Friday

What a crazy world we live in. Over the last three years, the Panthers went from hiring a successful college coach in Matt Rhule to firing him after two years and some change on the job and could be replacing him with a former head coach of a division rival.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Has Aaron Rodgers played his final game in Green Bay? | THE HERD

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers missed out on the playoffs this year after falling to the Detroit Lions in a must win game in Week 18. On the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said he doesn’t want to be a part of a rebuild next season ‘If there’s a rebuild going on, I won’t be a part of it.’ Colin predicts if Rodgers has played his last game in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI

