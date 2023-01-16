Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Popular bookstore 2nd and Charles opens in Baton Rouge
Good news for book lovers: There's a new bookstore in town. 2nd & Charles, a chain that sells new and used books, vinyl, games and an assortment of pop culture items, has opened a location in the Acadian Village Shopping Center on Perkins Road. The store's grand opening is set...
Missing teen last seen in Ascension Parish could be in BR
ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing runaway teenager. Authorities say Nehemiah King,15, was last seen leaving his home on the morning of Jan. 5 around 6 a.m. He was wearing a black hoodie with “Take it Easy on Yourself” written in large white letters on the back, khaki-colored pants, and red and white Jordans.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville Elks celebrate Freedom Ball in Gonzales
King Jolly Goodfellow XC and retired Lt. Col. Oscar Evans, his queen Taylor Noel Walker, and ball captain and the honorable Tamiko Francis Garrison presided over the Donaldsonville Elks' inaugural Freedom Ball Jan. 14 at the Ascension Gym at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The public fundraising program hosted...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Girl Scout Dream Lab planned for Gonzales
A new Girl Scout DreamLab has been slated for construction near Cabela's in Gonzales. According to a Girl Scouts Louisiana East social media post, the new headquarters is part of a grant pilot program with Girls Scouts of the USA and will be one of the first two in the nation.
iheart.com
This Is The Top Buffet In Louisiana
When deciding what to do for a meal, especially for a large group, it can be difficult to come up with a solution that everyone will enjoy. That's where a buffet comes in, giving each person a wide selection of food to choose from so they can curate their own perfect meal.
East Washington Street will be renamed in honor of Lorri Burgess
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baton Rouge is honoring the first female African American Mayor Pro-tempore, Lorri Burgess. East Washington Street, which runs between Highland Road and Dalrymple Drive underneath I-10 in south Baton Rouge, will be renamed to Lorri Burgess Avenue, thanks to a unanimous vote by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Louisiana
Cheapism found the restaurants around the country that land in the biscuit hall of fame.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Library offers computer assistance
Assistance is available for Beginner Computer Skills, Introduction to Microsoft Office products such as Word, Excel, and Publisher, Email and social media, or help with electronic devices to use the library’s digital resources. All sessions will be held at the library in Gonzales. Sign up for a 30-minute session...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge YMCA confirms new South Foster facility and apartments; see timeline for construction
The YMCA of the Capital Area has confirmed it will move forward with a $30 million mixed-use development at its A.C. Lewis facility on South Foster Drive that will include a new, 24,000-square-foot fitness center and a 100-unit, four-story apartment complex. Christian Engle, president and CEO of the YMCA of...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
In honor of MLK, a day of service was celebrated in Ascension Parish
In Donaldsonville, the parish seat of Ascension Parish, fellowship and service marked the day set aside to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office shared photos of its event at the Waguespack Center in Donaldsonville, as well as activities hosted at the River Road African American Museum Jan. 16.
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & Hub
Daily lunch specials at Spoke & Hub on Government. One of the newer installments of City Group Hospitality is Spoke & Hub. Meant to attract the cycling crowd, the outdoor space of the restaurant is decorated with mounted bikes. CGH also owns City Pork, City Slice, City Taco, Beausoleil, Rouj Creole, The Wild Boar, Proverbial Wine Bistro, and Turning Point Food Services.
WAFB.com
Martin Luther King Day events around the Greater Baton Rouge area
Matt Williams delivers your Monday morning headlines. Mayor Broome discusses celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the Capital City. There's a long list of events happening in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. CONSUMER REPORTS: New standard...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish 4-H to host livestock show, stick horse rodeo
The Ascension Parish 4-H hosts its 13th annual Stick Horse Rodeo Friday at Lamar Dixon in Barn 8. Registration is at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 6:30 p.m. The show is open to all youth 11 years old and younger. The classes are Buckin’ Horse, Buckin’ Bull, Flag Race and Barrel Racing.
pelicanpostonline.com
Ascension Parish Government employee update
Always in flux, Ascension Parish Government’s personnel roster totaled 426 employees at the beginning of December with an aggregate payroll of $21,516,883 according to documents produced in response to a records request on December 19. Three years into the current administration’s term there have been significant reductions from its predecessor’s bloated roster that topped out at 540 employees and a $22,850,000 annual payroll toward the end of 2019.
Bleeding and in pain, a pregnant woman in Louisiana couldn’t get answers
BATON ROUGE, La. — When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter and thought that was just the right age to help with a younger sibling.
wbrz.com
'Festival of Service' brings all ages out for MLK Day
BATON ROUGE - A classic battle of the bands kicked off a day of celebration and commemoration for reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. McKinley and Scotlandville High were drumming up not just school pride, but community pride. "I think it's a very special thing that we're all coming together...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Gov. Edwards' appointments include Ascension Parish residents
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to Louisiana boards and commissions, which included Ascension Parish residents. Lt. Lorre Claiborne of Gonzales was appointed to the Law Enforcement Officers and Firemen's Survivor Benefit Review Board. Lt. Claiborne is a member of the State Fire Marshal’s Office. She will serve as an active P.O.S.T. certified peace officer.
theadvocate.com
Relatives erect monument to honor 2 20th century pioneering Denham Springs women
A new monument alongside the central street in Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery is a salute to two remarkable sisters, Yvonne Stafford and Dr. Nelda Faye Stafford, who were trailblazers in the fields of aviation and medicine during a time in the nation’s history when women were not always readily accepted in both demanding disciplines.
WDSU
Community gathers in memory of New Orleans Bounce artist Flipset Fred
NEW ORLEANS — Family, friends and fans of rapper Flipset Fred gathered Wednesday night in memory of the late New Orleans Bounce artist. The artist whose birth name is Fredrick Palmer died unexpectedly earlier this week. Funeral arrangements are still pending as well as Palmer's cause of death.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Public Schools needs substitute bus drivers
The Ascension Parish School Board will conduct a free pre-service class for anyone interested in becoming a certified substitute bus driver. Attendance is required on all dates. Masks will be optional. The classes will be Feb. 1-3 and Feb. 6-10. at the APSB Distribution Center, 932 West Orice Roth, Gonzales,...
Comments / 0