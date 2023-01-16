Read full article on original website
Princess Anne Wins Coveted Title Amid Prince Harry Drama
The British public has passionate opinions about the members of the royal family. It's no secret how they feel about Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who has faced a slew of backlash following his exit from his royal duties and the release of his explosive memoir "Spare." Royal experts have speculated that with these two issues, paired with the bombshell documentary series "Harry & Meghan," Prince Harry won't be welcomed back into the United Kingdom with open arms (via Express UK).
Prince William Asks Lady Gabriella Windsor to Represent Him at Funeral for Greece's King Constantine
Prince William asked cousin Lady Gabriella Windsor to represent him at the service, while Princess Anne stood in for her brother King Charles Prince William and King Charles III are remembering King Constantine of Greece as royal families across Europe gather for the funeral. William, 40, asked his relative Lady Gabriella Windsor to represent him at the funeral of Constantine, while Princess Anne stood in for her brother King Charles at the solemn ceremony in Athens on Monday. Anne, who attended the service alongside her husband Sir Tim...
See what Crown Princess Marie-Chantal posted about Prince Harry’s book
Prince Harry ’s memoir is officially out! Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to post a photo of the Duke of Sussex’s newly released book, Spare, displayed at a bookstore alongside copies of another book titled How to Kill Your Family. RELATED: ...
King releases statement following response to interview: ‘It has pained me deeply’
The Swedish Royal Court has released a statement from King Carl XVI Gustaf following comments he made in a TV interview. According to Royal Central , the Swedish monarch, 76, admitted in an interview with SVT that he thought his son Prince Carl Philip was unfairly stripped of his...
The actor who played Ashley Wilkes in "Gone With the Wind" was shot down by the Germans in World War II
Leslie Howard Steiner (1893 - 1943) was an English actor, director, and producer who is best known for his role as Ashley Wilkes in the classic 1939 movie, Gone With the Wind. As a young adult even before he got into the movies, Leslie became interested in the war effort. During World War I, he voluntarily enlisted as a private in the British Army.
3,000-year-old wishing well uncovered in Germany. Take a look at the items left inside
More than 100 artifacts may have been placed in the well as offerings during a long drought.
Josef Mengele, known as The Angel of Death, performed disturbing experimentation with prisoners, especially twins.
Also known as The Angel of Death, Josef Mengele was known to conduct inhumane experiments on prisoners at Auschwitz. Josef Mengele was born on March 16, 1911, in Güzburg, Germany.
Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth Told Meghan Markle the 'Best Way to Induce Labor'
The Duke of Sussex shared a sweet story from his wife's first solo outing with the Queen in his memoir Spare, out Tuesday Meghan Markle connected with Queen Elizabeth over her dream of becoming a mother. Prince Harry, 38, shares the sweet story in his long-awaited memoir, Spare, out Tuesday. During Meghan and the Queen's first joint engagement in June 2018, weeks after the Sussexes' royal wedding in Windsor, Prince Harry writes that his wife came home "glowing" from her visit to Cheshire, some 200 miles away from...
Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice Debunk Meghan Markle’s Claim on Christmas Day
Find out how the Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice, and other royals disproved a claim Meghan Markle made during the 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix documentary.
Love tragedy for Princess Amalia
Slide 1 of 26: Striking news: Princess Amalia is no longer together with Isebrand. Love is over and out, writes the German magazine 'Freizeit König'. The magazine even mentions the word 'drama'. Perhaps people in Germany were pleased that a fellow countryman could be at the side of the future queen of the Netherlands.
35 Horrifying Images of World War II
To those who haven’t lived – or aren’t living – through it, war often seems distant, geographically and notionally. We read of sieges, battles, destruction, death and understand how tragic they are, but mere words don’t always fully capture war’s horrors – or, for that matter, its triumphs. Photographs – along with films and videos […]
Prince Harry's 'Spare' Has Been Brutally Retitled In Some Countries
Turns out, "heir and spare" is a uniquely English phrase.
Ancient Egyptian pharaoh Ramesses II's 'handsome' face revealed in striking reconstruction
Scientists have used facial reconstruction techniques to show what the Egyptian pharaoh Ramesses II looked like in his prime.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
Queen Consort Camilla Shock: King Charles' Wife Will Face Princess Diana Karma In 2023, Astrologer Claims
Queen Consort Camilla will face karma for what she did in the past. Read on to know if it has something to do with her affair with King Charles while he was married to Princess Diana. Karma Will Come After Queen Consort Camilla, Astrologer Claims. Astrologer Jessica Adams weighed in...
Former King of Greece Constantine II dies at 82
ATHENS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Greece's former King Constantine II, whose nine-year reign coincided with one of the most turbulent periods in the country's political history, died on Tuesday aged 82, state website ERT news reported.
Sensuality & Independence: An Interview with Karen Lamassonne
In an early watercolor series by Karen Lamassone—a Colombian American artist with a survey spanning five decades at the Swiss Institute in New York—an anonymous female figure is shown in closely cropped domestic interiors: standing nude at a bookshelf, sitting on a floor, stepping out of a tiled shower. In many of these works (all part of the series Baños, from 1978–81), a mirror becomes a secondary frame within the image, with its reflective surface appearing almost as a precursor to the iPhone screen. Whether their presence is visual, literal, or merely implied, screens and monitors are a recurring motif...
"Blonde Poison," the Jew Who Lured 3,000 Jews to Their Deaths
How far would you go to save yourself and your family? Would you betray your community to survive?. That was the conundrum in which Stella Goldschlag found herself when the Nazi commander of the Große Hamburger-Straße assembly camp gave her an offer to be a "Greiferin" ("Catcher")—a Jewish informer for the Gestapo.
Treasure trove of Jewish silver found near Holocaust ghetto site in Poland. Take a look
As WWII began, someone buried hundreds of silver items but never returned for it.
African man isn’t oldest person in world at 146
CLAIM: Photos show a man in Africa who is the oldest person in the world and just celebrated his 146th birthday. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The person in photos on social media posts is not a man named Mzee John Kiplagat from Kenya, as the posts claim. The images date to 2016 and depict Saparman Sodimejo, an Indonesian man who died at the purported age of 146, according to the photographer who snapped the images. But Sodimejo’s true age was never independently verified, and a spokesperson for the Guinness Book of World Records confirmed that neither Kiplagat or Sodimejo has ever held their record for oldest living person or oldest living man.
