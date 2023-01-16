Paying it Forward to a man who keeps Troost Lake Park clean

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a dirty job keeping Troost Lake Park clean, but somebody has to do it, like KC Ambassador Johnnie Lee.

Lee and his team of volunteers work every weekend to keep the park litter-free and they want to thank Lee for being an inspiration.

“Johnnie is a wonderful example of what Kansas City has to offer,” said Angela Bass, volunteer,

“He’s not only a KC Ambassador, he mentors young men and delivers for meals on wheels, and does everything with style and grace.”

The team told Johnnie Lee he was needed at the KC Parks and Rec headquarters for a team awards ceremony, but he didn’t realize he was a Pay it Forward honoree.

After being surprised with the $400 gift card, Lee said he was overwhelmed and asked for a group hug.

