ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Paying it Forward to a man who keeps Troost Lake Park clean

By Kathy Quinn
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nffet_0kGXMTd300

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a dirty job keeping Troost Lake Park clean, but somebody has to do it, like KC Ambassador Johnnie Lee.

Lee and his team of volunteers work every weekend to keep the park litter-free and they want to thank Lee for being an inspiration.

Dancers, drummers pay it forward to retiring drill team leader

“Johnnie is a wonderful example of what Kansas City has to offer,” said Angela Bass, volunteer,

“He’s not only a KC Ambassador, he mentors young men and delivers for meals on wheels, and does everything with style and grace.”

The team told Johnnie Lee he was needed at the KC Parks and Rec headquarters for a team awards ceremony, but he didn’t realize he was a Pay it Forward honoree.

After being surprised with the $400 gift card, Lee said he was overwhelmed and asked for a group hug.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Startland News

She sends food to the dinner table, instead of the trash can; how one social venture is saving family mealtime with would-be waste

A Kansas City nonprofit’s innovative approach is reducing food waste, fighting food insecurity, and restoring family mealtime. Pete’s Garden, founded in 2019 by Tamara Weber, partners with caterers, restaurants, and food service organizations to save unserved, prepared food that would otherwise be thrown out. Weber and a team of volunteers portion and package that food The post She sends food to the dinner table, instead of the trash can; how one social venture is saving family mealtime with would-be waste appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Theft and vandalism force Kansas City building to shut down, closing daycare

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local daycare has had to close because of theft and vandalism damage, leaving families to quickly find other child care. Upper Room Early Learning Center had been leasing space from the Swope Ridge Geriatric Center, which moved out of its building at 5900 Swope Parkway last spring. The building is owned by Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
insideradio.com

Veteran KCMO Kansas City Morning Host Kelly Urich To Retire.

Veteran Kansas City radio personality Kelly Urich announces his impending retirement. Urich, who has been hosting mornings at Cumulus Media classic hits KCMO (94.9) since 2017, will hang up his headphones later this year, capping off a 33-year KC radio career. “The people of Kansas City have invited me into...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ty D.

Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down Unexpectedly

A beloved grocery store in Missouri has announced that it will be shutting down its operations by the end of the month, leaving many customers confused and disappointed. Ball's Sun Fresh Market, which has been in operation in Kansas City since 1991, has not announced the closure, but employees have informed the press. The store, located at 11212 Holmes Rd, is owned by Balls Food Stores, but the reason for its closure remains a mystery.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Evan Crosby

10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy