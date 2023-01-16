Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KU Sports
Tuesday's Kansas basketball loss at K-State hard on the fans, important for KU players
Here’s the thing about losses like the one the 2nd-ranked Kansas basketball team suffered on Tuesday night to No. 13 Kansas State in Manhattan — they tend to hurt the fan base more than they hurt the players. Don’t get me wrong; the Jayhawks were bummed that they...
kshb.com
KU, K-State, Mizzou land players on Oscar Robertson Trophy watch list
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five of the 50 players selected for the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List are from Kansas, Kansas State or Missouri. The award is presented annually by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association to the best player in college basketball during a given season. Jayhawks freshman...
These plays show why K-State’s Jerome Tang is in running for Big 12 Coach of the Year
Jerome Tang is among the early front-runners for Big 12 Coach of the Year. These K-State plays help explain why
Why Jerome Tang climbed on scorer’s table and addressed K-State fans after big KU win
Jerome Tang’s message to K-State fans after the big win over KU: “From here on out, expect to win”
Jerome Tang grabs mic, stands on table, delivers message to fans after K-State win
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Something happened in Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday that history will tell you is rare. That is, Kansas State beat Kansas on the basketball court. The Wildcat victory snaps a 7-game losing streak against their in-state rival. It’s K-State’s fourth win of the season over a Top 25 team. No. 13 K-State beat […]
kshb.com
Johnson scores 24 as No. 13 K-State beats No. 2 Kansas 83-82
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 24 points, including the go-ahead alley-oop dunk with 25 seconds left in overtime, and No. 13 Kansas State beat second-ranked Kansas 83-82 on Tuesday night to snap a seven-game series skid. Desi Sills also scored 24 points, and Nae'Qwan Tomlin had 15...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Viral Kansas Fan Video
One Kansas basketball fan didn't check the section number before making that purchase on SeatGeek. On Wednesday, video surfaced of a Jayhawk stuck in the middle of a seemingly infinite number of Wildcats during Kansas State's stunning upset of KU Tuesday night. The sports world reacted to the viral ...
Three K-State football players enter transfer portal as Wildcats return to campus
Three more Kansas State football players have decided to transfer.
veronapress.com
Football: Verona’s Trey Engram commits to Kansas State
Verona senior running back Trey Engram announced on Twitter on Saturday, Jan. 14, that he’s committing to play football at Kansas State next fall. Engram, the son of former Chicago Bears and Penn State wide receiver Bobby Engram, helped the Wildcats win their first Big Eight Conference championship outright since 2011.
K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties
TOPEKA — Kansas State University and NetWork Kansas announced a partnership on Tuesday that is expected to foster economic growth through entrepreneurship in all corners of the state. In an announcement at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka, leaders from KSU and partner organizations championed the K-State 105 Initiative, a nod to Kansas’ 105 counties. The post K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties appeared first on Startland News.
WIBW
Fork in the Road: North Topeka’s favorite Pad
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pad is one of North Topeka’s oldest eateries. “Since about 1966,” regular Jim Juffey said, when asked how long he’s been eating at The Pad. “Back in 1972, and we started coming down here on weekends,” Elmer Ent, of Holton, answered. “It’s been a popular place for me.”
Emporia gazette.com
Winter boundary line drawn near Emporia again
The next winter storm system to come through our area may be much like the last one – with a dividing line north of Emporia. The National Weather Service advises at least a trace of snow is expected in northern Lyon and Chase Counties between Tuesday night and Thursday morning. Cottonwood Falls and Strong City could receive a trace as well, much like last Thursday.
Kansas family’s livestock dying at a rapid rate due to feeding error
Livestock chaos. A Kansas family says its livestock is dying at a rapid rate because of a feeding error.
K-State faculty member struck by car, seriously injured
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A member of Kansas State University’s faculty was seriously injured in a car vs. pedestrian incident on Wednesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a pedestrian was hit by a car around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 in the 1600 block of Claflin Rd. The pedestrian was walking north across Claflin […]
KSNT
Rain south and a wintry mix expected by early Wednesday
Brief switch back to wintry mix by Wednesday evening. **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – Brown, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Republic, and Washington counties from midnight tonight until midnight Wednesday night. Clouds thicken overnight with areas of rain spreading in from the southwest after midnight. Temperatures will hold in the 30s throughout...
KSN.com
From college to prison: Kansas activist takes next steps to reopen Black technical school
TOPEKA (KSNT) – In the heart of downtown Topeka, just a couple of miles from the Kansas State Capitol, what used to be a prestigious Black college known by some as the “Tuskegee of the West,” is now a prison. Long-time Topeka activist Curtis Pitts is moving...
When is the new Scooter’s Coffee in North Topeka opening?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The newest Scooter’s Coffee location in Topeka will be opening its doors early next month. 27 News spoke with Ryan Stauffer, a spokesperson for Scooter’s Coffee, who confirmed that the new location at 1409 Northwest Topeka Blvd. will have its first day on Feb. 6. This will be the fourth Scooter’s Coffee […]
thelittleapplelife.com
Mural on the Westloop Dillon's in Manhattan, KS
The mural on the back of the Westloop Dillon's in Manhattan, KS is named "Where You At" and was painted by artist, Jeff Zimmermann. When I first noticed the mural being painted on the back of the Dillon's in Westloop Shopping Center I was driving on Seth Childs and it definitely caught my eye. The stark white background definitely, "pops" on the back of the tan building. Driving by, I like most people were watching as the artist create his vision. Once the mural was completed I was not totally sure what it meant.
WIBW
Downtown Topeka street to close as company prepares to repair fiber duct
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown street in the Capital City is prepared to close as a fiber duct beneath the roadway is prepped to be repaired. Officials with the City of Topeka say that SE 9th St. between Quincy and Kansas Ave. will be completely closed. The closure will start at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.
WIBW
5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato, Kansas. KHP said it was called to respond to a rollover accident near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Randall Rd. at 250th Rd. and O Rd., which is about 1 mile south of the intersection, at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Comments / 0