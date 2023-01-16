ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Spider-Man 4 will reportedly start filming in 2023

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HXKVr_0kGXMIAI00
Image: Sony

Sony might not be ready to announce Spider-Man 4 formally, and Marvel can’t say anything about the film as it doesn’t own the movie rights to the character. But there’s no question that a Spider-Man 4 movie is in the making, and it’ll likely be part of a new MCU trilogy featuring Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. A new report claims that Spider-Man 4 will start filming at the end of 2023, which means we may soon get an official announcement and a release date. Mind you, some spoilers might follow so stop reading here if you want to avoid them.

Why the Spider-Man 4 release date is important

Last year, Marvel unveiled most of its Multiverse Saga movies and TV shows at Comic-Con and the D23 Expo. Notably absent was Spider-Man 4, although Marvel and Sony had already confirmed the project was in the works. But since these were Marvel’s MCU-centric announcements, Sony wasn’t part of them. As such, we got no details on the Spider-Man 4 release date.

Since No Way Home was such a big hit with fans, Sony and Marvel obviously want to release Spider-Man 4 as soon as possible. Also, while Sony controls the character’s movie rights, the studio has to make Spider-Man movies every few years in order to retain them. And any movies that happen in the MCU have to play by Marvel’s rules.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WXDnq_0kGXMIAI00
Spider-Man (Tom Holland) in No Way Home bridge fight scene. Image source: Sony

What that means is that Marvel surely wants the audience to see Peter Parker become Spider-Man again before Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars hit theaters. Spider-Man must be one of the Avengers who fight Kang (Jonathan Majors) in these movies.

Therefore, Spider-Man 4’s release date should precede Kang Dynasty (May 2nd, 2025) and Secret Wars (May 1st, 2026). It’s the only way for Spider-Man to be ready to rejoin the Avengers.

Spider-Man 4 production and budget

Citing a report on a social network in Russia, Twitter user Spider-Man News says that Spider-Man 4 will start filming at the end of 2023. Moreover, the rumor claims Sony has a $200 million budget for the film, which is in line with No Way Home.

If the report is accurate, Sony and Marvel should unveil the project soon and announce the release date. After all, we saw plenty of rumors in the second half of 2022 claiming Sony, Marvel, and Tom Holland were working on new deals involving Spider-Man.

Also, if Spider-Man 4 starts shooting late this year, then a 2024 release might make sense. Even an early 2025 date would work with upcoming Avengers movies.

But, as we’ve already explained, adding Spider-Man 4 to the busy 2024 MCU schedule could force some changes to the current roster. On the other hand, Spider-Man 4 is the kind of schedule complication that Marvel would love to deal with.

We have Captain America: New World Order (May 3rd), Thunderbolts (July 26th), Blade (September 6th), ad Deadpool 3 (November 8th) set to hit theaters in 2024. This roster already makes 2024 one of the most exciting years in MCU history. Add Spider-Man 4 to that, and 2024 would be tough to beat.

As always with MCU leaks, we can’t confirm anything at this time. But considering all of the above, it makes a lot of sense to expect official Spider-Man 4 news soon.

Comments / 1

Related
epicstream.com

Scarlett Johansson Will Reportedly Return as Black Widow in Avengers: Secret Wars

The Avengers films are marked to be the biggest crossovers across the marvel cinematic universe ever since Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame happened. With Avengers: The Kang Dynasty set for release in 2025, one year before Avengers: Secret Wars, we are sure to expect big names to be included in the picture. In this case, a report has been brought up that Scarlett Johansson will reportedly return as Black Widow in the aforementioned film!
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel may have just confirmed that a cosmic hero is finally making their MCU debut in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving on to the first film of Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s safe to assume that the whole MCU chess board is about to be shaken up big time. And what better way to shake things up than to introduce a character almost no one saw coming and someone who could have a huge impact on the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy?
KOOL 101.7

Did Mark Ruffalo Reveal Another Big Marvel Spoiler?

A few months ago, Mark Ruffalo was asked on a Marvel red carpet about his expectations for Avengers: Secret Wars, the massive crossover sequel that will conclude Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as the larger “Multiverse Saga.” Ruffalo promised the movie and the Marvel heroes will “go out with a big bang.”
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Decider.com

Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled

What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Forget Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith could be the perfect former DC star to lead the MCU multiverse next

With Black Adam ironically failing to both bring Henry Cavill back as Superman and launch the big-screen career of the titular antihero himself, there’s been a lot of speculation that Dwayne Johnson could move over to the MCU ⏤ especially since The Rock named the Avenger he’d most like to play nearly a decade ago. But, you know what, maybe there’s another former DC star who would actually grab even more headlines if they ever joined the Marvel multiverse. We’re talking, of course, about the Academy’s least favorite celeb, Will Smith.
ComicBook

Fast X Adds Young Actor as Vin Diesel's Son

This summer will see the launch of Fast X, the tenth main installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. With the release of the film's first trailer on the horizon, there's a lot of talk about who will or won't be a part of its ever-growing family — and now, we have our latest answer. On Friday, a report from Variety revealed that Cheaper by the Dozen star Leo Abelo Perry will be joining the cast of Fast X as an older version of Brian Marcos, the son of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Elena Neves (Elsa Pataky). Brian first appeared in 2017's The Fate of the Furious as a baby who was kidnapped by Cipher (Charlize Theron), and later was raised by Dom and his stepmother, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) in F9: The Fast Saga.
wegotthiscovered.com

The MCU superhero team we thought we’d never see again could still make a multiversal comeback

As Marvel fans well know, death isn’t necessarily the end in the superhero universe, as we’ve seen various characters come back from the great beyond in the MCU. And that’s now more possible than ever thanks to the introduction of the multiverse. Still, one superhero team that made their debut in the franchise’s recently concluded Phase Four really seemed to have been wiped out for good, but that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing of a smart way they could return. Whether we want them to or not.
wegotthiscovered.com

Robert Downey Jr. personally urged Gerard Butler to keep churning out ‘Fallen’ sequels

Things could have turned out very differently for Gerard Butler had Olympus Has Fallen ended up losing the battle of 2013’s twin films to spiritual contemporary White House Down. It was the former that emerged victorious in the end, giving rise to a pair of sequels, with fourth installment Night Has Fallen remaining in active development.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show

The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
msn.com

'Top Gun: Maverick' director says the US Navy 'wiped' his camera clean because he photographed something he 'wasn't supposed to capture'

Slide 1 of 28: Most actors don't get paid like they used to, but some can still negotiate huge deals. Streaming and tech companies like Netflix and Apple shell out tens of millions of dollars. But Tom Cruise still got maybe the biggest payday for an actor ever the old fashioned way this year. It's rare for actors to rake in huge salaries today, at least compared to the days when audiences were drawn to a movie primarily based on its leading star.Years ago, if a certain actor's name were attached to a movie, it was almost a guaranteed success. Stars like Will Smith, Tom Cruise, and Jim Carrey were paid big bucks in the 1990s because they attracted a crowd.For instance, Carrey was paid $20 million — a rarity today — for "The Cable Guy" in 1996, because it was expected that he could deliver a $20 million opening weekend at least.Now, audiences are more attracted to a franchise than a star. The Marvel Cinematic Universe, for instance, dominated the box office for the last decade (to be fair, Robert Downey Jr, who played Iron Man, made bank off of those movies).But some big name actors have the recognition and leverage to still strike gigantic deals, particularly Smith and Cruise, who are still getting big pay days. Cruise even landed possibly the biggest payday for a movie role of all time with "Top Gun: Maverick this year, as he's likely to nab over $100 million.And with the rise of streaming services, actors find that the likes of Netflix and Apple aren't afraid to shell out tens of millions of dollars.Apple is paying Will Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio $35 million and $30 million, respectively, for their roles in "Emancipation," which debuted this month, and "Killers of the Flower Moon," which will debut next year.Some movie stars in streaming movies snag such big paydays because they're granted a streaming back-end buyout, which aims to make up for box-office losses. For instance, Dwayne Johnson is being paid $50 million for the Amazon action holiday movie movie "Red One," which includes a back-end buyout, according to Variety. Insider ranked the highest-paid movie roles of all time that earned the actors more than $25 million. Some actors — like Smith, DiCaprio, Cruise, and Tom Hanks — appear multiple times. Below are 27 of the highest paid movie roles of all time, ranked:
BGR.com

BGR.com

354K+
Followers
12K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy