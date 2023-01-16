Ja Morant's Injury Status For Suns-Grizzlies Game

Ja Morant is on the injury report for Monday's game.

FINAL UPDATE: Ja Morant has been upgraded to available.

On Sunday night, the Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Phoenix Suns in Tennessee.

However, they could be without their best player for the game, as Ja Morant is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Ja Morant (hip) questionable for Monday."

The All-Star point guard has played in 35 games this season and has impressive averages of 27.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per contest (on 46.6% shooting from the field).

In addition, the Grizzlies are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 29-13 record in 42 games.

They are the hottest team in the league, in the middle of a nine-game winning streak.

At home, the Grizzlies are an impressive 18-3 in 21 games hosted in Tennessee.

Last season, Morant led them to the second round of the NBA Playoffs, so they came into the season with high expectations.

So far, the Grizzlies have met those expectations and look like a legitimate contender in the Western Conference.

In December, the Suns blew out the Grizzlies 125-108 (in Tennessee).

Eight players scored in double-digits for the Suns, and Morant had 34 points for the Grizzlies.

The Suns come into the evening as one of the coldest teams in the NBA.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 2-8 in their last ten games.

Through 44 games, the Suns are 21-23, which has them tied for the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

On the road, they are 7-16 in 23 games outside of Phoenix, Arizona.