Commercial Point, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Record-Herald

Seasons of reading and exploring outside

A new book is on display at the Shaw Wetland. This year, with the support of Altrusa of Washington Court House, the Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA, and the Fayette Soil and Water Conservation District, they are featuring four different books throughout the year for each season. Mr. Bennett’s Shop...
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
Evan Crosby

10 Columbus Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Columbus, OH. - In addition to being the Ohio State Capital, Columbus is also the largest city in the state - anchoring a metro area of over 2.1 million people. Therefore, the city has a highly diversified economy that's comprised of several sectors like government, education, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, technology, aviation, logistics, and retail.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus groups buy Dublin-area affordable housing complex for $8 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) and a local nonprofit acquired an affordable housing complex on the city’s northwest side Tuesday for $8.1 million. In its latest move to chip away at central Ohio’s affordable housing shortage, CMHA joined the newly-formed nonprofit Columbus Housing Enterprise to purchase Copperleaf Apartments, a 108-unit […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Record-Herald

Jeffersonville improvements meeting set for Thursday

AES Ohio is inviting residents, landowners, and other interested members of the public to attend an informational open house for its proposed Jeffersonville Area Improvements Project – new double circuit 345,000-volt (345kV) transmission line. The public informational open house will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. this Thursday at the...
JEFFERSONVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Restaurant honoring manager killed in south Columbus

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Employees at a restaurant in Gahanna are honoring the life of their manager after he was shot and killed on the city’s south side over the weekend. “Every day I would see that man in the morning, and he would brighten my day,” said Eddie Finch Jr., a kitchen worker at […]
GAHANNA, OH
Record-Herald

Fire claims home on Lovers Lane in Greenfield

This home at 12316 Lovers Lane in Greenfield suffered extensive damage from a fire Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19, 2023. Among the agencies responding were the Paint Creek EMS and fire units, a unit from Bainbridge, the Wayne Township Fire Department and the Greenfield Police Department.
GREENFIELD, OH
Record-Herald

East Clinton senior killed in crash

UNION TOWNSHIP — An East Clinton High School senior was pronounced dead Thursday morning following a two-vehicle, head-on crash on U.S. 68, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). At approximately 5:35 a.m., a 2006 GMC pick-up truck — driven by 18-year-old Timmi L. Mahanes, of New Vienna...
NEW VIENNA, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Respond to Donut Shop

Chillicothe – Local police responded quickly when a local donut shop had a call for help on Friday. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called at 6:32 by Crispie Creme donuts located on Bridge Street in Chillicothe when a man was reported banging on the windows of the establishment and harassing customers.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Will mail be delivered on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Mail will not be delivered to Americans on Monday, and Post Offices will also be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the U.S. Postal Service said in a news release. Caller service and Post Office Box service will also be halted for the day, which is one of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

Giant Lizards Found At Union County Fairgrounds

MARYSVILLE – For six hours Saturday and another six hours Sunday, the Union County Fairgrounds, 845 N. Main St., will turn back the clock 175 million years – give or take a few million on either side – and again become home to the creatures that roamed the Earth at that time. These really big lizards known to us today as dinosaurs.
MARYSVILLE, OH
614now.com

After 75 years, this Short North restaurant has closed

A throwback Columbus burger joint has thrown in the towel. Goody Boy Burger Club, the Short North eatery known for its retro decor and classic burgers, has closed its doors. The closure was confirmed by Justin Kintz, Executive Director of One Hospitality, the restaurant group that owned Goody Boy. While...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Southwest Columbus bank robbed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said robbed a bank on the southwest side of the city Saturday. According to police, the suspect entered the Bank of America branch on the 1500 block of Georgesville Square Drive at approximately 12:15 p.m. The suspect handed the teller a note, then […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police search for suspect in South Hilltop robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for assistance in finding a suspect accused of assault and robbery in the South Hilltop area. Police said that at around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27, Keelan Mitchell entered a home in the 2000 block of Eakin Road and punched a person several times in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH

