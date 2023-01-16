Read full article on original website
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In CarThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Michael’s Goody Boy closes after 75 years in ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Working Nine-to-LifeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Record-Herald
Seasons of reading and exploring outside
A new book is on display at the Shaw Wetland. This year, with the support of Altrusa of Washington Court House, the Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA, and the Fayette Soil and Water Conservation District, they are featuring four different books throughout the year for each season. Mr. Bennett’s Shop...
10 Columbus Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Columbus, OH. - In addition to being the Ohio State Capital, Columbus is also the largest city in the state - anchoring a metro area of over 2.1 million people. Therefore, the city has a highly diversified economy that's comprised of several sectors like government, education, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, technology, aviation, logistics, and retail.
Columbus groups buy Dublin-area affordable housing complex for $8 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) and a local nonprofit acquired an affordable housing complex on the city’s northwest side Tuesday for $8.1 million. In its latest move to chip away at central Ohio’s affordable housing shortage, CMHA joined the newly-formed nonprofit Columbus Housing Enterprise to purchase Copperleaf Apartments, a 108-unit […]
Record-Herald
Jeffersonville improvements meeting set for Thursday
AES Ohio is inviting residents, landowners, and other interested members of the public to attend an informational open house for its proposed Jeffersonville Area Improvements Project – new double circuit 345,000-volt (345kV) transmission line. The public informational open house will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. this Thursday at the...
Rapidly-expanding food chain opens new location in Ohio
A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the popular bakery chain Crumbl Cookies opened its newest Ohio location in Huber Heights, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
Restaurant honoring manager killed in south Columbus
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Employees at a restaurant in Gahanna are honoring the life of their manager after he was shot and killed on the city’s south side over the weekend. “Every day I would see that man in the morning, and he would brighten my day,” said Eddie Finch Jr., a kitchen worker at […]
Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: 614 Now and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Record-Herald
Fire claims home on Lovers Lane in Greenfield
This home at 12316 Lovers Lane in Greenfield suffered extensive damage from a fire Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19, 2023. Among the agencies responding were the Paint Creek EMS and fire units, a unit from Bainbridge, the Wayne Township Fire Department and the Greenfield Police Department.
Record-Herald
East Clinton senior killed in crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — An East Clinton High School senior was pronounced dead Thursday morning following a two-vehicle, head-on crash on U.S. 68, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). At approximately 5:35 a.m., a 2006 GMC pick-up truck — driven by 18-year-old Timmi L. Mahanes, of New Vienna...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Police Respond to Donut Shop
Chillicothe – Local police responded quickly when a local donut shop had a call for help on Friday. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called at 6:32 by Crispie Creme donuts located on Bridge Street in Chillicothe when a man was reported banging on the windows of the establishment and harassing customers.
Will mail be delivered on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Mail will not be delivered to Americans on Monday, and Post Offices will also be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the U.S. Postal Service said in a news release. Caller service and Post Office Box service will also be halted for the day, which is one of […]
614now.com
After more than 60 years, this central Ohio business is closing its doors for good
Since 1947, Gahanna Hardware has offered a little bit of everything from its home at 73 N. High St. But like all good things, even this Olde Gahanna fixture is coming to an end. According to a statement from owner Twyla Edgell posted to Gahanna Hardware’s website, the long-standing business...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Giant Lizards Found At Union County Fairgrounds
MARYSVILLE – For six hours Saturday and another six hours Sunday, the Union County Fairgrounds, 845 N. Main St., will turn back the clock 175 million years – give or take a few million on either side – and again become home to the creatures that roamed the Earth at that time. These really big lizards known to us today as dinosaurs.
614now.com
After 75 years, this Short North restaurant has closed
A throwback Columbus burger joint has thrown in the towel. Goody Boy Burger Club, the Short North eatery known for its retro decor and classic burgers, has closed its doors. The closure was confirmed by Justin Kintz, Executive Director of One Hospitality, the restaurant group that owned Goody Boy. While...
One dead after shooting at Ohio grocery store
Police responded to a call for a shooting at the Kroger grocery store on 3600 Soldano Boulevard, at approximately 6:44 p.m.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
On MLK Day, two black officers remain on leave at Chillicothe Police Department
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — On a federal holiday that honors one of the country’s leading civil rights movants, two black police officers remain on leave in a city that is being sued for racial discrimination. While Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day across the country, black officers —...
Southwest Columbus bank robbed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said robbed a bank on the southwest side of the city Saturday. According to police, the suspect entered the Bank of America branch on the 1500 block of Georgesville Square Drive at approximately 12:15 p.m. The suspect handed the teller a note, then […]
Columbus police search for suspect in South Hilltop robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for assistance in finding a suspect accused of assault and robbery in the South Hilltop area. Police said that at around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27, Keelan Mitchell entered a home in the 2000 block of Eakin Road and punched a person several times in the […]
