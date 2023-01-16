ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We're No. 24: FAU men's basketball team ranked for first time in school history

By Zach Weinberger
For the first time in the program’s history, the FAU men’s basketball team has cracked the AP’s Top 25 poll at No. 24.

After defeating Western Kentucky 76-62 Monday night, the Owls are 17-1, undefeated in Conference USA play, and on a 16-game winning streak. They are the first team in C-USA to be ranked in the AP Top 25 since Middle Tennessee on Feb. 26, 2018.

Their winning streak is the second-longest in the nation, behind Charleston, which has won 17 straight.

As the Owls kept winning in different ways, it seemed inevitable that a bid into the top 25 was coming. They were in the “receiving votes” category in previous polls. Their performance against North Texas last Saturday is on a laundry list of games where the Owls stay poised even being down late in the game.

"It was a battle between two teams that are very determined, competitive teams. It was a slugfest,” Coach Dusty May said. “This group is very poised, they're together. Even when there's friction, they stay together and love each other and support each other. That's a sign of a really good team."

Heading into Monday's game, Alijah Martin led the team with 12.8 points per game, but Johnell Davis had been the best player in conference play where he is averaging a team-high 16.8 ppg., on 51.5 percent shooting from the field and 47.8 percent shooting from three-point range.

On Jan. 5 against UAB, Davis put the team on his back as he tallied a career-high 34 points that led to an 88-86 victory.

