Here are the nominees for our latest Athlete of the Week poll!

The Post's Athlete of the Week voting (Jan. 9-14)

Boys Basketball: Hedrens Barthelus, Lake Worth - 28 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals vs. Santaluces; Trojans (13-1) on 13-game win streak

Girls Basketball: Taylor Blackshear, Benjamin - Triple-double with 19 points, 13 rebounds, 12 steals, 7 assists vs. North Broward Prep; Bucs are 12-5

Boys Soccer: Enzo Campelo, Spanish River - 2 goals, 2 assists in four wins last week; Sharks 13-3 with five wins in a row

Girls Soccer: Francesca Carbone, American Heritage - 4 goals, including hat trick in 3-2 win vs. Doral Academy; Stallions 6-0-1

Wrestling: Romando Johnson, Wellington - Victory in duals match vs. Jupiter; Wolverines advanced to duals state