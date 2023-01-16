ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Do Eggs Actually Need to be Refrigerated?

I was lucky enough to score some fresh eggs recently by way of friends who were on vacation, and their chickens needed to be fed. The reward for tending to the chickens was super fresh eggs from just a few blocks away. When my son and his friend returned with eggs one evening, they asked if they should put them in the refrigerator.
What Those Colored Circles on Food Packages Actually Mean

You can tell a lot from the design and color of food packaging. The color of a packet of M&Ms, for example, can tell you whether they're peanut, regular, crispy, or caramel, while a yellow cap on a Coca-Cola bottle means something else entirely. And if you've ever glanced at the back of a food package, you know they're chock full of information: the story of the brand, nutritional figures, ingredients both familiar and not, and something called a "serving size," which I have personally never adhered to. But there's something else printed on the back of most food packaging: several brightly-colored circles or squares that look like some sort of secret language. However, these shapes aren't an indication of flavors, vitamins, or minerals. They're really not there for us consumers at all, but rather, for the printing engineers.
I Purged All of My Old Food Storage Containers for This Leak-Proof Set That's Now 43% Off at Amazon

More than 16,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating Editor's note: The products below are currently sold out on Amazon, but these similar Rubbermaid containers are available now. For my entire life, I've lived in the Midwest, where you'll likely end up with a new food storage container after every kind of gathering — potlucks, barbecues, and especially Thanksgiving. This is why my kitchen cabinets have been overwhelmed with an assortment of mismatched plastic containers and lids for my entire adult life. Ultimately, I decided enough was enough.   I purged...
29 Ways to Reuse Cardboard Boxes

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. If you feel like someday you’ll be buried alive in a collapsing pile of Amazon boxes, you’re not alone. Lots of online shoppers (especially during the holiday season) end up digging out from masses of corrugated cardboard boxes or find themselves playing box Jenga in the garage.
Whoa! Amazon Shoppers Swear This Mattress Pad Is 'Very Plush,' and It's 36% Off Today

“I feel quite a difference in my sleep quality since I added this mattress cover to my bed” Have you recently slipped into bed, only to realize that your bed feels rather, well, hard? Even if you've layered your mattress with the softest sheets and fluffiest comforter, it's still possible that your mattress has gotten a little tough over the years. But rather than invest in a brand new mattress — which can often cost you an arm and a leg — you could simply place a mattress pad...
Want to drive the Nutmobile? Here is how to apply in NJ

🥜 Recent college grads can apply to become Planters' next "Peanutter" 🥜 Newly-hired Peanutters can drive the NUTMobile for a year and be ambassadors. 🥜 Must have a bachelor's degree, a valid driver's license, and be willing to travel. Ready to go nuts?. Planters is looking to...
New Study Finds the Germiest Surface in the Kitchen Is Your Spice Jars

Move over, cutting boards. According to a new study, there’s a new category of items to watch out for when guarding against potential kitchen mishaps. A November 2022 study in the Journal of Food Protection to determine the prevalence of cross-contamination across a variety of kitchen surfaces during a meal preparation found that spice containers had the highest degree of cross-contamination of any of the surfaces analyzed in the study. This includes surfaces like cutting boards, countertops and even trash cans.
Is It Safe To Use A Ziploc Bag For Sous Vide?

So you treated yourself to an immersion circulator to try out a cooking method professional chefs adore — sous vide. But this special tool that keeps the water moving and at a consistent temperature isn't everything you need for sous vide. Along with the immersion circulator, you'll also need...
The best portable induction cooktops in 2023

We've found the best portable induction cooktops to add extra cooking space to your kitchen and let you sauté, sear and simmer far more quickly than with gas or electric burners.
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

