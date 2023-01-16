Read full article on original website
Related
Allrecipes.com
Do Eggs Actually Need to be Refrigerated?
I was lucky enough to score some fresh eggs recently by way of friends who were on vacation, and their chickens needed to be fed. The reward for tending to the chickens was super fresh eggs from just a few blocks away. When my son and his friend returned with eggs one evening, they asked if they should put them in the refrigerator.
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
msn.com
What Those Colored Circles on Food Packages Actually Mean
You can tell a lot from the design and color of food packaging. The color of a packet of M&Ms, for example, can tell you whether they're peanut, regular, crispy, or caramel, while a yellow cap on a Coca-Cola bottle means something else entirely. And if you've ever glanced at the back of a food package, you know they're chock full of information: the story of the brand, nutritional figures, ingredients both familiar and not, and something called a "serving size," which I have personally never adhered to. But there's something else printed on the back of most food packaging: several brightly-colored circles or squares that look like some sort of secret language. However, these shapes aren't an indication of flavors, vitamins, or minerals. They're really not there for us consumers at all, but rather, for the printing engineers.
I Purged All of My Old Food Storage Containers for This Leak-Proof Set That's Now 43% Off at Amazon
More than 16,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating Editor's note: The products below are currently sold out on Amazon, but these similar Rubbermaid containers are available now. For my entire life, I've lived in the Midwest, where you'll likely end up with a new food storage container after every kind of gathering — potlucks, barbecues, and especially Thanksgiving. This is why my kitchen cabinets have been overwhelmed with an assortment of mismatched plastic containers and lids for my entire adult life. Ultimately, I decided enough was enough. I purged...
A job seeker recently bombed an interview within 5 minutes of entering the building- Fails a test before the interview
A candidate completely botched his job interview just five minutes after entering the building where his interview was scheduled to take place. Reports indicate that a man was expected to interview for a client-facing job but was rejected before the interview started by failing a simple test at reception. [i]
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
moneytalksnews.com
29 Ways to Reuse Cardboard Boxes
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. If you feel like someday you’ll be buried alive in a collapsing pile of Amazon boxes, you’re not alone. Lots of online shoppers (especially during the holiday season) end up digging out from masses of corrugated cardboard boxes or find themselves playing box Jenga in the garage.
The U.S. gained population in 2022: But see how many people NJ lost
We all know that life in New Jersey has become more difficult over the years, especially with the liberal policies of the current governor. The state is small-business averse and loves to tax and spend. We’ve lost residents for many reasons— because of high taxes, which can make it difficult...
The definitive list for the 4 best hot dog places in NJ
It seems like every time we discuss a foodie topic, hot dogs, get the most passion. And I’m not sure how we became what is arguably the hot dog capital of the country, but we are almost as passionate about our hot dogs as we are about our pizza.
These are the top five destinations for New Jersey travelers
This cold, gray time of year is when people dream of tropical vacations, or at least somewhere exotic. In New Jersey, apparently, not so much. A new survey out says Garden Staters will be staying close to home in 2023, if you consider anywhere in the US, “close to home.”
National retailer with 20 locations in NJ files for bankruptcy
The news today concerning Party City is nothing to celebrate. CNN is reporting that Party City, the largest party goods and Halloween specialty retail chain in the country, has filed for bankruptcy protection after years of losses and poor sales. Party City said in its regulatory filing that it had...
Whoa! Amazon Shoppers Swear This Mattress Pad Is 'Very Plush,' and It's 36% Off Today
“I feel quite a difference in my sleep quality since I added this mattress cover to my bed” Have you recently slipped into bed, only to realize that your bed feels rather, well, hard? Even if you've layered your mattress with the softest sheets and fluffiest comforter, it's still possible that your mattress has gotten a little tough over the years. But rather than invest in a brand new mattress — which can often cost you an arm and a leg — you could simply place a mattress pad...
Save On This Air Mattress That Will Impress Your Guests at Amazon
Save over 40% at Amazon on this comfortable air mattress.
Want to drive the Nutmobile? Here is how to apply in NJ
🥜 Recent college grads can apply to become Planters' next "Peanutter" 🥜 Newly-hired Peanutters can drive the NUTMobile for a year and be ambassadors. 🥜 Must have a bachelor's degree, a valid driver's license, and be willing to travel. Ready to go nuts?. Planters is looking to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Study Finds the Germiest Surface in the Kitchen Is Your Spice Jars
Move over, cutting boards. According to a new study, there’s a new category of items to watch out for when guarding against potential kitchen mishaps. A November 2022 study in the Journal of Food Protection to determine the prevalence of cross-contamination across a variety of kitchen surfaces during a meal preparation found that spice containers had the highest degree of cross-contamination of any of the surfaces analyzed in the study. This includes surfaces like cutting boards, countertops and even trash cans.
Remember that weird viral pink sauce? You can now buy it at Walmart
TikTok's viral pink sauce might soon be coming to a store near you!. The controversial condiment will be stocked at various Walmart locations nationwide for a limited time this year. Beginning mid-January until July 2023, the pink sauce made famous on social media in 2022 will be sold in select...
How Long It Really Takes Your Cloth Grocery Bags to Become More Sustainable Than Plastic
Reusable cloth grocery bags are hailed as a sustainable alternative to plastic, but the truth is more complicated.
msn.com
Is It Safe To Use A Ziploc Bag For Sous Vide?
So you treated yourself to an immersion circulator to try out a cooking method professional chefs adore — sous vide. But this special tool that keeps the water moving and at a consistent temperature isn't everything you need for sous vide. Along with the immersion circulator, you'll also need...
The best portable induction cooktops in 2023
We've found the best portable induction cooktops to add extra cooking space to your kitchen and let you sauté, sear and simmer far more quickly than with gas or electric burners.
House Digest Survey: Where Is Your Favorite Place To Buy Kitchenware?
We asked and you let us know which stores you rely on most for the items you use to stock your kitchen cabinets and make meals for the week.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0