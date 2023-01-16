Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Culpeper juvenile arrested on shooting charges
Culpeper Town Police have charged a juvenile male teenager after he reportedly fired a handgun at a vehicle while driving past a residence. On Jan. 14 at approximately 11:11 p.m., the Culpeper County E-911 Center received two 9-1-1 calls about possible gunshots heard in the area of Thomas Way, according to a press release from the department.
Forty years in prison for Elkton man
It is 40 years in prison for an Elkton man who admitted to killing a woman in the fall of 2021. Kemper Virgil Shifflett received that sentence during a hearing this afternoon in Rockingham County Circuit Court, according to online records. The 37-year-old Shifflett avoided a trial last May by...
Shenandoah County Authorities investigate larcenies
Shenandoah County Authorities continue to seek suspects in gaming machine larcenies from convenience stores in several jurisdictions. Strasburg Police Chief Wayne Sager confirmed by email that the suspects most recently struck the 7-11 near Route 81 in Strasburg on Jan. 12. There are at least three suspects involved who are...
Two shot in Dale City; juvenile suffers serious injuries
Two people were shot in Dale City late Wednesday, one a juvenile who suffered possible life-threatening injuries, police said. The case is Prince William County's third shooting this week and second double shooting. On Monday, a man was shot and killed and another wounded in a shooting on U.S. 1 near Marumsco Plaza.
Albemarle County: Police identify man who died in Jan. 13 fatal crash on Route 29
Albemarle County Police have identified the victim of a Jan. 13 fatal vehicle crash involving pedestrians as Harry Steven Allen, 53, of Charlottesville. The incident, reported to authorities at 6:48 p.m., involved a call that three pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle on northbound Route 29 near the Rio Road E intersection.
Police release name of victim in fatal pedestrian crash on Route 29
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police have identified the Charlottesville man who was fatally hit by a vehicle on Route 29 last week. First responders were called out to the area near the Rio Road intersection of Rt. 29 around 6:45 p.m. Friday, January 13 for a report of pedestrians struck.
Waynesboro: Police asking for help identifying suspect in armed robbery
Waynesboro Police are investigating an armed robbery at Tobacco and Vape on Tiffany Drive reported on Saturday night. According to the PD, a masked white male entered the business around 9:43 p.m., displayed a handgun, then demanded items, before leaving the scene. If anyone has any information, you are encouraged...
Police: Woman abducted during armed carjacking in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was abducted during a carjacking in Prince William County early Tuesday morning. According to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers were called to Dulcinea Pl. and Cantania Pl. in Woodbridge, Virginia just before 3:30 a.m. to investigate a robbery.
Front Royal Officer announces candidacy for Sheriff
Front Royal Police Department Operations Commander Captain Crystal Cline has officially announced her candidacy for Warren County Sheriff. Cline will seek the Republican nomination for the position and will hold a kickoff fundraiser at the Front Royal Fire Hall on Commerce Avenue from 6 to 11 p.m. Cline has served...
Person shot, injuries unknown in incident outside Manassas
The Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that resulted in one person being taken to the hospital.
VSP: Major Culpeper cocaine supplier arrested in Gainesville
A Baltimore, Maryland man was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with multiple drug-related offenses. The investigation led the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force officers to Prince William County, where they arrested Reginald L. Morgan, 56. He was taken into custody without incident in the 14400 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville.
Man shot while sitting in parked car in Prince William Co.
MANASSAS, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot while sitting in a parked car Monday afternoon. According to a press release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Regency Apartments in the 11300 block of Democracy Lane.
Loudoun public defender questions impact of change to prosecuting misdemeanor cases
LEESBURG, Va. — The top prosecutor of Loudoun County may want to shift away from handling some misdemeanor cases, but there are still questions of what the potential impact might look like. Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj sent a memorandum to judges in late December that signaled a...
