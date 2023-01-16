Overnight, one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting “that does not appear to be random” in Prince William County. Upon arriving at a retail center in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway on Monday, January 16th, officers discovered 27-year-old Akeem Rashaud Williams of Woodbridge dead from numerous gunshot wounds, according to a spokesperson for the Prince William County Police Department.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO