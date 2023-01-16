ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page County, VA

Related
Inside Nova

Culpeper juvenile arrested on shooting charges

Culpeper Town Police have charged a juvenile male teenager after he reportedly fired a handgun at a vehicle while driving past a residence. On Jan. 14 at approximately 11:11 p.m., the Culpeper County E-911 Center received two 9-1-1 calls about possible gunshots heard in the area of Thomas Way, according to a press release from the department.
CULPEPER, VA
wsvaonline.com

Forty years in prison for Elkton man

It is 40 years in prison for an Elkton man who admitted to killing a woman in the fall of 2021. Kemper Virgil Shifflett received that sentence during a hearing this afternoon in Rockingham County Circuit Court, according to online records. The 37-year-old Shifflett avoided a trial last May by...
ELKTON, VA
NBC12

8 teens charged in fight at Spotsylvania school

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - Eight teenagers face numerous charges after a large fight at Riverbend High School on Tuesday. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says the charges range from malicious wounding, assault by mob, and assault and battery in the incident that happened during the school day. A 17-year-old...
theriver953.com

Shenandoah County Authorities investigate larcenies

Shenandoah County Authorities continue to seek suspects in gaming machine larcenies from convenience stores in several jurisdictions. Strasburg Police Chief Wayne Sager confirmed by email that the suspects most recently struck the 7-11 near Route 81 in Strasburg on Jan. 12. There are at least three suspects involved who are...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Two shot in Dale City; juvenile suffers serious injuries

Two people were shot in Dale City late Wednesday, one a juvenile who suffered possible life-threatening injuries, police said. The case is Prince William County's third shooting this week and second double shooting. On Monday, a man was shot and killed and another wounded in a shooting on U.S. 1 near Marumsco Plaza.
DALE CITY, VA
newjerseylocalnews.com

Police: Double Shooting at Virginia Mall Ends With 1 Dead, 1 Injured; Incident Was ‘not Random’

Overnight, one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting “that does not appear to be random” in Prince William County. Upon arriving at a retail center in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway on Monday, January 16th, officers discovered 27-year-old Akeem Rashaud Williams of Woodbridge dead from numerous gunshot wounds, according to a spokesperson for the Prince William County Police Department.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Police asking for help identifying suspect in armed robbery

Waynesboro Police are investigating an armed robbery at Tobacco and Vape on Tiffany Drive reported on Saturday night. According to the PD, a masked white male entered the business around 9:43 p.m., displayed a handgun, then demanded items, before leaving the scene. If anyone has any information, you are encouraged...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WUSA9

Police: Woman abducted during armed carjacking in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was abducted during a carjacking in Prince William County early Tuesday morning. According to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers were called to Dulcinea Pl. and Cantania Pl. in Woodbridge, Virginia just before 3:30 a.m. to investigate a robbery.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WTOP

Woodbridge man killed in shooting identified by police

A Woodbridge man is dead and another man is wounded after a shooting Monday night in Prince William County, Virginia, police said. Akeem Rashad Williams, 27, of Woodbridge died and a 22-year-old man who hasn’t been identified by name was also injured, according to Prince William County police. It...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
theriver953.com

Front Royal Officer announces candidacy for Sheriff

Front Royal Police Department Operations Commander Captain Crystal Cline has officially announced her candidacy for Warren County Sheriff. Cline will seek the Republican nomination for the position and will hold a kickoff fundraiser at the Front Royal Fire Hall on Commerce Avenue from 6 to 11 p.m. Cline has served...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Inside Nova

VSP: Major Culpeper cocaine supplier arrested in Gainesville

A Baltimore, Maryland man was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with multiple drug-related offenses. The investigation led the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force officers to Prince William County, where they arrested Reginald L. Morgan, 56. He was taken into custody without incident in the 14400 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, VA

