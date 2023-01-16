Read full article on original website
Boise State women back at home looking to get on track
After losing three straight conference games, the Boise State women’s basketball team isn’t discouraged. In fact, they’re more than ready to rebound in good fashion. “You know, we might (be discouraged) if we had lost to the bottom three teams, but we lost to the top three teams, two of them on the road,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said. “So we’ve got to believe that we’re doing the right thing and going in the right direction.”
DJ Schramm, Demitri Washington among eight ‘Super Seniors’ returning to Boise State football in 2023
BOISE – The Boise State football team got a big boost Tuesday when it was announced that eight Super Seniors will return in 2023. Four had already made their intentions known – offensive lineman Cade Beresford, wide receiver Stefan Cobbs, tight end Riley Smith and defensive end Cortez Hogans.
Jeanty Earns No. 1 True Freshman PFF Grade
CINCINNATI – Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was the highest-graded true freshman in college football during the 2022 season according to Pro Football Focus. Jeanty earned an overall grade of 89.5 and was among the top-15 FBS running backs in both overall grade and rushing grade (90.6). Of his 821 yards rushing, 73.8% came after contact, a top-10 rate among Group of Five running backs.
Boise State University to expand Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion bureaucracy with new high-ranking official
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts have been sewn into the administration of Boise State University, and the university just can’t resist the urge to keep growing its DEI bureaucracy. Not only does it dedicate more staff to the DEI cause than any other public university in Idaho, but it has also begun seeking a new Vice Provost of Inclusion and Belonging. This hire will be the highest-ranking DEI official in the entire Idaho higher education system and signifies Boise State’s desire to take the lead in advancing this pernicious ideology across the state.
Boise Wants This California Law Implemented Here Now
"bOiSe Is TuRnInG iNtO cAlIfOrNiA!!" We hear it quite often 'round these here parts. People are moving from California to the Treasure Valley in droves, and the trend doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon. We get it, California has some odd laws:. Yeah.. While the culture in California...
Leadership transition at Boise Cascade
Rich Viola, SVP of sales and marketing of the company’s BMD division, will retire in March. Boise Cascade announced that Rich Viola, senior vice president of sales and marketing of the company’s Building Materials Distribution (BMD) division, will retire on March 1. Viola began his career at Billerica,...
6 Things Boise Drivers Do That Drive California Transplants Crazy
I spent the weekend riding around the Treasure Valley with a California transplant. He and his family moved here two years ago after deciding that they wanted a better life for their family. They could sell their home in Los Angeles and come to Idaho with enough money to buy a beautiful house and take a year off work.
VIDEO: A Terrifying & Haunted Mine is 6 Hours Away From Boise
If there is one thing that I will never mess with, it's paranormal entities and all of that stuff. You could add snakes and spiders to that list, but there is something about paranormal energy that is terrifying because you can't escape it. You can't see it, you don't know it's coming, and honestly - how do you stop it?
The Best Cheap Airline in the Western USA Flies Out of Boise
We don’t know about you, but our plans for a relaxing December vacation quickly fell to pieces thanks to the travel chaos that erupted. Most major airlines were forced to delay or cancel flights around the Christmas holiday due to an arctic blast and winter storms affecting most of the country. It was frustrating, but the carriers did their best to get passengers refunds or booked on another flight/airline.
2023 Is The Year Cuddling For Hire Blows Up in Boise
I'm just going to say that with the way the world is and the direction it's going, we could all use an extra hug now and then. 2023 has been wild so far and it seems that people, now more than ever, need a little bit of that extra... touch.
Medical board: Idaho doctor peddled false COVID-19 claims
OLYMPIA, Washington (AP) — The Washington state Medical Commission has accused a medical doctor in Idaho of violating standards related to COVID-19 and patient care. The commission said Wednesday it had issued a statement of disciplinary charges against Dr. Ryan Cole of Idaho, who has a license in Washington state as a physician and surgeon. Cole lives in Idaho, has a medical license there and is currently one of Ada County’s appointed members of the Central District Board of Health, KTVB-TV reported. ...
Local Band Plays Boise Show Before Hitting the Road for 2023 Tour
Boise, Idaho - Local band Tyler & The Train Robbers before hitting the road for over 23 tour dates will be playing this Friday, January 20, at the Egyptian Theatre in Boise. I had the pleasure of sitting down with Tyler Ketchum the oldest brother and lead singer of the band.
Is It Really Going to Snow In The Boise Area Today?
The sun is shining, and the weather has been spectacular, especially for January in Idaho. Folks have put away their winter coats, snow shovels, and cold-weather gear for summer or fall attire. Believe it or not, snow is returning to the state and our valley. 5 Winter Laws, Rules and...
Heartbreaking: Idaho Toddler Nibbled to Death By Family Dog
Mountain Home, Idaho. Andre "Harry" Thomas, was the13-month-old son of Starla Thomas. On the evening of Apr. 26, 2003, Thomas had accepted an invitation to watch an NBA playoff game at a male friend's home. After the game ended and the other guests had gone home, Thomas, with little Harry...
'Brown Pride' controversy at Caldwell High School
A peaceful protest took place supporting a student who was told not to wear a "Brown Pride" hoodie. They say it's cultural; the principal says it's gang-related.
National TV Show Names Boise Chef, Restaurant Among Nation’s Best
There's the age-old saying that nothing beats home cooking--and we're here for that--to an extent. Sometimes, no matter how much you love to cook or how often you do it, you just can't beat a meal at a favorite local restaurant. It's really these two worlds "colliding" for Boise treasure...
The Most Expensive Neighborhoods in and Around Boise
Boise spent a few years as the top spot where people from outside of the state were buying up houses like crazy. The real estate market here could not keep up for a while but seems a lot steadier now and Boise is no longer even in the top 10 city that people are moving to anymore. The massive rush to move to the area did increase house prices in a big way. Where is the most expensive places to buy a home in the Boise area.
One of the Best Brunch Buffets is Right Here in Boise
Brunch - "Brunch is a meal eaten between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., sometimes accompanied by alcoholic drinks. The meal originated in the British hunt breakfast. The word brunch is a portmanteau of breakfast and lunch. The word originated in England in the late 19th century and became popular in the United States in the 1930s" According to Wikipedia.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Records reveal more reactions to Labrador's dismissal of Meridian park mom case
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea told front office staff in a memo to expect “more ignorant and belligerent phone calls” after Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador dismissed the case against Sara Brady. The memo, sent to all personnel, was obtained via a public...
