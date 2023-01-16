Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts have been sewn into the administration of Boise State University, and the university just can’t resist the urge to keep growing its DEI bureaucracy. Not only does it dedicate more staff to the DEI cause than any other public university in Idaho, but it has also begun seeking a new Vice Provost of Inclusion and Belonging. This hire will be the highest-ranking DEI official in the entire Idaho higher education system and signifies Boise State’s desire to take the lead in advancing this pernicious ideology across the state.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO