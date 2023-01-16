ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise State women back at home looking to get on track

After losing three straight conference games, the Boise State women’s basketball team isn’t discouraged. In fact, they’re more than ready to rebound in good fashion. “You know, we might (be discouraged) if we had lost to the bottom three teams, but we lost to the top three teams, two of them on the road,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said. “So we’ve got to believe that we’re doing the right thing and going in the right direction.”
Jeanty Earns No. 1 True Freshman PFF Grade

CINCINNATI – Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was the highest-graded true freshman in college football during the 2022 season according to Pro Football Focus. Jeanty earned an overall grade of 89.5 and was among the top-15 FBS running backs in both overall grade and rushing grade (90.6). Of his 821 yards rushing, 73.8% came after contact, a top-10 rate among Group of Five running backs.
Boise State University to expand Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion bureaucracy with new high-ranking official

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts have been sewn into the administration of Boise State University, and the university just can’t resist the urge to keep growing its DEI bureaucracy. Not only does it dedicate more staff to the DEI cause than any other public university in Idaho, but it has also begun seeking a new Vice Provost of Inclusion and Belonging. This hire will be the highest-ranking DEI official in the entire Idaho higher education system and signifies Boise State’s desire to take the lead in advancing this pernicious ideology across the state.
Boise Wants This California Law Implemented Here Now

"bOiSe Is TuRnInG iNtO cAlIfOrNiA!!" We hear it quite often 'round these here parts. People are moving from California to the Treasure Valley in droves, and the trend doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon. We get it, California has some odd laws:. Yeah.. While the culture in California...
Leadership transition at Boise Cascade

Rich Viola, SVP of sales and marketing of the company’s BMD division, will retire in March. Boise Cascade announced that Rich Viola, senior vice president of sales and marketing of the company’s Building Materials Distribution (BMD) division, will retire on March 1. Viola began his career at Billerica,...
VIDEO: A Terrifying & Haunted Mine is 6 Hours Away From Boise

If there is one thing that I will never mess with, it's paranormal entities and all of that stuff. You could add snakes and spiders to that list, but there is something about paranormal energy that is terrifying because you can't escape it. You can't see it, you don't know it's coming, and honestly - how do you stop it?
The Best Cheap Airline in the Western USA Flies Out of Boise

We don’t know about you, but our plans for a relaxing December vacation quickly fell to pieces thanks to the travel chaos that erupted. Most major airlines were forced to delay or cancel flights around the Christmas holiday due to an arctic blast and winter storms affecting most of the country. It was frustrating, but the carriers did their best to get passengers refunds or booked on another flight/airline.
Medical board: Idaho doctor peddled false COVID-19 claims

OLYMPIA, Washington (AP) — The Washington state Medical Commission has accused a medical doctor in Idaho of violating standards related to COVID-19 and patient care. The commission said Wednesday it had issued a statement of disciplinary charges against Dr. Ryan Cole of Idaho, who has a license in Washington state as a physician and surgeon. Cole lives in Idaho, has a medical license there and is currently one of Ada County’s appointed members of the Central District Board of Health, KTVB-TV reported. ...
Is It Really Going to Snow In The Boise Area Today?

The sun is shining, and the weather has been spectacular, especially for January in Idaho. Folks have put away their winter coats, snow shovels, and cold-weather gear for summer or fall attire. Believe it or not, snow is returning to the state and our valley. 5 Winter Laws, Rules and...
The Most Expensive Neighborhoods in and Around Boise

Boise spent a few years as the top spot where people from outside of the state were buying up houses like crazy. The real estate market here could not keep up for a while but seems a lot steadier now and Boise is no longer even in the top 10 city that people are moving to anymore. The massive rush to move to the area did increase house prices in a big way. Where is the most expensive places to buy a home in the Boise area.
One of the Best Brunch Buffets is Right Here in Boise

Brunch - "Brunch is a meal eaten between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., sometimes accompanied by alcoholic drinks. The meal originated in the British hunt breakfast. The word brunch is a portmanteau of breakfast and lunch. The word originated in England in the late 19th century and became popular in the United States in the 1930s" According to Wikipedia.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
