ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Central

YouTube begins testing free, ad-supported TV channels hub

By Nickolas Diaz
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J4EM8_0kGXKxhT00

What you need to know

  • YouTube begins testing a new free, ad-support channel hub with entertainment providers.
  • Allegedly, those closest to the subject estimate the launch of this hub could be later in 2023.
  • YouTube would be joining a saturated free, ad-supported channel market which brought in $4 billion in 2022 with a $9 billion projection by 2026.

YouTube may begin leaning more into the television side of streaming with its latest project.

According to The Wall Street Journal , YouTube has initiated talks with entertainment companies in an attempt to feature their shows and movies in a new free channel hub. The information stems from people close to the subject with the Journal stating YouTube may look to launch this new hub at some point later on in 2023.

There are currently more than 20 free, ad-supported platforms per information gained from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Many viewers will be accustomed to the Roku Channel on their Roku device or other platforms such as Tubi and Pluto TV. A free channel market is widely sought out by viewers (and platforms alike) with the data stating it was a $4 billion market in 2022 with experts estimating it could rise to $9 billion by 2026.

Seeing as YouTube is beginning to show interest in joining this streaming area, the streaming platform has allegedly discussed taking a 45% cut of revenue earned from this new hub. This would leave 55% of the revenue going to the providers of the content which would be similar to how YouTube works with its own content creators who make videos.

Additionally, those closest to the matter have also said YouTube has started this free channel hub with A&E Networks, Lions Gate Entertainment, Cinedigm Corp, and FilmRise.

While YouTube's revenue did fall in Q3 of 2022 with it only bringing in $7 billion from its ads, another path where the platform could potentially bring something free while also distributing advertisements to viewers is probably one it's willing to take.

Back in November, YouTube started rolling out its Primetime Channels to U.S. consumers. This brought in one convenient hub where users could watch platforms such as SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Paramount+ in one place and manage all of their subscriptions, as well. Then, in December, the platform introduced its exclusive contract with NFL Sunday Ticket which will go into effect for the 2023 NFL season.

With so many different hands coming out to beget consumers' money and attention, perhaps this free channels hub could be a breath of fresh air.

Comments / 2

Related
Android Headlines

Amazon has 13 Streaming Services on sale for just $1.99/month

STARZ: $1.99 (normally $8.99) AMC+: $1.99 (normally $8.99) Paramount+ Ad-Free: $1.99 (normally $9.99) VIX+: $1.99 (normally $6.99) Britbox: $1.99 (normally $6.99) PBS Kids: $1.99 (normally $5.99) Noggin: $1.99 (normally $7.99) History Vault: $1.99 (normally $4.99) Lifetime Movie Club: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Documentaries: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Living: $1.99 (normally...
Digital Trends

This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake

A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
Digital Trends

Walmart has an incredible QLED TV deal going on right now

Interested in the world of QLED TVs, but worried about the prices? While 65-inch QLED TVs do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Now Play Controversial Game for Free

PlayStation Plus subscribers can now play one of the most controversial games of the previous console generation -- the PS4 generation -- for free, or at least some PS Plus subscribers can. As you may know, PS Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. This new free game is limited to the Extra and Premium tiers, the middle and most expensive tiers, respectively. If you're subscribed to Essential, the basic and standard tier, you're out of luck. Or maybe not, because the game in question isn't liked by everyone.
MONTANA STATE
TechRadar

Sky TV customers just got another streaming service thrown in for free

Sky has added yet another streaming service to its growing roster of free-to-access entertainment apps. Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers in the UK and Ireland can now sign up for Discovery Plus – which usually costs £6.99 per month – as part of their monthly Sky subscription packages at no extra cost.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations

An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
Android Authority

YouTube could soon become your free cable operator

Heating up competition with the likes of Roku, Pluto TV, and more. YouTube could soon offer a new hub of free, ad-supported TV channels. The company is currently testing it with a subset of users. It is expected to roll out widely later this year. YouTube is reportedly testing a...
Android Police

Amazon doesn’t want Fire TV to play nice with content discovery apps

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With so many streaming services jostling for your attention, it makes sense to centralize your watchlist with a service like Plex Discover to make keeping track of your shows more convenient. Even TV operating systems like Google TV and Fire TV have started offering their own solutions for recommendations and watchlist management. But Amazon is going a little overboard with promoting its own alternative aggressively by thwarting third-party content discovery apps.
Rolling Stone

How to Watch ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It seems Everything Everywhere All at Once is well, everywhere these days, with the Michelle Yeoh-starring film brining home a string of accolades during Awards Season. Taken from an original screenplay by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (collectively known as the “Daniels”), Everything Everywhere was nominated for six Golden Globe Awards (with Yeoh and co-star Ke Huy Quan both taking home acting trophies) and the film was awarded the “Best Picture” prize at the Critics Choice Awards. There have also been...
Android Central

Android Central

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
479K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy