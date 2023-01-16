ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue vs. Michigan State, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch college basketball

On Monday, the Purdue Boilermakers and Michigan State Spartans will meet in a highly-anticipated college basketball game at the Breslin Center.

The Boilermakers come into the game riding high after a 73-55 victory over Nebraska in their last game, thanks in part to a career-high 27-point performance from guard Fletcher Loyer. The Spartans, however, are coming off a tough loss to Illinois on the same day. The defeat halted their seven-game win streak and the team will be looking to bounce back in front of their home crowd.

This will be a great night of college basketball, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game.

#3 Purdue vs. Michigan State

  • When: Monday, January 16
  • Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Monday at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Purdue (-3.5) vs. Michigan State

O/U: 134.5

Want some action on college basketball? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ.

