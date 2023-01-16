ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, MS

Mississippi man accused of pretending to be minor to meet Louisiana child for sex

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DQeLa_0kGXKmEi00

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — During the first week of January 2023, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into an adult male subject who was allegedly chatting online with what he believed to be a minor. The subject was using a false name along with age-regressed photos of himself in an attempt to hide his real identity.

According to deputies, the suspect took on a “father-daughter” role during the dialogue. Deputies mentioned that the suspect pretended to be the “daughter” and engage in detailed conversations about sexual activity that supposedly occurred between the two. The suspect would then communicate as the “father” from a different phone number, also consisting of conversations of sexual nature.

TN ranks #1 for children repeatedly moved to different foster homes — experts say this has long-term impacts

During the conversations, the suspect requested sexual photos from the minor and discussed meeting to “take the child shopping.” Deputies went on to identify the suspect as 50-year-old Adrian Scott Taylor of Brandon, Miss.

Authorities made contact with Taylor on January 15, 2023, and he was arrested without incident. He was charged with Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Mississippi woman accused of kidnapping Louisiana woman at gunpoint

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Mississippi woman was charged after police say she kidnapped a Louisiana woman at gunpoint. On Monday, January 16, 2023, around 4:30 PM, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed that a female victim was allegedly taken from a location against her will […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
WREG

WREG

58K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy