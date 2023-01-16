ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK

Johnson, Bell lead West Virginia over No. 14 TCU 74-65

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)West Virginia’s physical brand of basketball under coach Bob Huggins was too much for TCU to handle. The Mountaineers took advantage of a bruising inside performance behind 285-pound forward Jimmy Bell Jr. to build a big early lead and outlast No. 14 TCU 74-65 on Wednesday night.
FORT WORTH, TX
WOWK

Motivated Bell made statement in No. 14 TCU win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Jimmy Bell Jr. stepped on the WVU Coliseum court ready to prove himself. WVU’s 6-10, 285-pound senior forward spent the days before his team’s game against No. 14 TCU reading text messages about his upcoming matchup. Bell was tasked with battling Eddie Lampkin Jr., a similarly-sized forward for the Horned Frogs standing 6-11 and weighing a listed 263 pounds.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Quick Hits: Huggins praises Bell after TCU win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is finally on the board. The Mountaineers earned their first Big 12 win on Wednesday in a gritty battle over TCU, bringing themselves out of last place and shaking a tiresome monkey from their backs. Bob Huggins was in a much better mood after the victory and had a lot of laudatory things to say about his players.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Devin Carter officially signs with WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football has officially added one of its top transfers of 2023. Neal Brown announced Thursday that wide receiver Devin Carter has signed a grant-in-aid and will join the Mountaineers. He will play out his final year of eligibility after playing five seasons at NC State.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Jayhawks outlast Mountaineers in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Despite leading by double figures at the half, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team (12-5, 3-3 Big 12) fell to Kansas, 77-58, inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Wednesday night. Junior forward Kylee Blacksten led WVU’s scoring efforts, tallying 13 points for her...
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Bears Fall out of the Top 25

Baylor basketball looked flat for the second straight game in Morgantown against West Virginia. Nicki Collen and her Bears followed up their disappointing 65-70 home loss to Oklahoma State by coming out flat in their 65-74 defeat to the Mountaineers. The loss sent Baylor free falling out of the top...
WACO, TX
kslsports.com

Baylor Football Adds Former BYU Assistant To Coaching Staff

SALT LAKE CITY – Baylor football continues to add individuals with ties to BYU. The latest example of that is their new assistant hire. Baylor announced on Tuesday that former BYU running back coach AJ Steward is the new Assistant Head Coach on the “banks of the Brazos.”
PROVO, UT
WOWK

WVU-Oklahoma game sold out

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that the WVU men’s basketball game against Oklahoma at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 4, is a sellout. Multiple Big 12 home games were previously announced as sellouts, and this is the latest contest to do so. Fans...
MORGANTOWN, WV
KCEN

New Chick-fil-a coming to Bellmead

BELLMEAD, Texas — A Chick-fil-a location is finally coming to the suburbs of Bellmead. The city announced that a breaking ground ceremony for the new construction of a Chick-fil-a next to an American bank. The ground breaking ceremony will be held Thursday at the home of the future location,...
BELLMEAD, TX
KWTX

Filing begins tomorrow for Waco ISD election

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Filing begins tomorrow for Waco ISD’s 2023 elections. Trustees representing District 3 and one At-Large seat will be on the May 6th ballot. This includes positions representing District 3, Place 3 and At-Large, Place 7. Jose Vidaña currently represents District 3, and Angelo Ochoa represents...
WACO, TX
US105

Everything You Need To ‘Noah’ About Mornings On US 105

Whether you take backroads, side streets, or highways, thank you for making the morning drive with US. Hello, my name’s Noah, and I’m your new BFF on US 105 in Killeen-Temple, Texas. Every weekday morning from 6-10, we’ll bop with your favorite music with Number 1 for New...
TEMPLE, TX
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com

Waco: David Koresh, the Branch Davidians, and a Legacy of Rage

A searing indictment of a tragedy that never should’ve happened. Waco: David Koresh, the Branch Davidians, and a Legacy of Rage is Jeff Guinn’s account of the tragic events that took place in Texas in 1993 and the factors that led to a shootout and later conflagration that ultimately claimed the lives of four federal agents and 82 members of the Branch Davidians (including over two-dozen children). Guinn was uniquely suited to write this book, having previously written about Charles Manson and Jonestown. He is steeped in the apocalyptic lore that drives many cults.
WACO, TX
KCEN

TxDOT to close parts of EB Highway 6 in Waco for the summer

WACO, Texas — Starting Wednesday, the Texas Department of Transportation is planning to close off parts of Highway 6 in Waco for the summer to continue the next phase on its Mall-to-Mall project. Here's what will be closed:. Highway 6 eastbound at the Bagby Avenue off-ramp. Highway 6 eastbound...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Central Texas family rescues dog abandoned in backpack

KILLEEN, Texas — A dog left in a backpack on the side of the street in Killeen is on the way to recovery after a Central Texas family found him and took him in. Gina Ray was driving on Old Florence Road in Killeen on Saturday when she saw an oddly-positioned backpack near the road. Her instincts to check it out brought her a new friend and is restoring faith in humanity for the dog.
KILLEEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy