Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Related
WOWK
Johnson, Bell lead West Virginia over No. 14 TCU 74-65
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)West Virginia’s physical brand of basketball under coach Bob Huggins was too much for TCU to handle. The Mountaineers took advantage of a bruising inside performance behind 285-pound forward Jimmy Bell Jr. to build a big early lead and outlast No. 14 TCU 74-65 on Wednesday night.
WOWK
Motivated Bell made statement in No. 14 TCU win
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Jimmy Bell Jr. stepped on the WVU Coliseum court ready to prove himself. WVU’s 6-10, 285-pound senior forward spent the days before his team’s game against No. 14 TCU reading text messages about his upcoming matchup. Bell was tasked with battling Eddie Lampkin Jr., a similarly-sized forward for the Horned Frogs standing 6-11 and weighing a listed 263 pounds.
WOWK
Quick Hits: Huggins praises Bell after TCU win
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is finally on the board. The Mountaineers earned their first Big 12 win on Wednesday in a gritty battle over TCU, bringing themselves out of last place and shaking a tiresome monkey from their backs. Bob Huggins was in a much better mood after the victory and had a lot of laudatory things to say about his players.
WOWK
Devin Carter officially signs with WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football has officially added one of its top transfers of 2023. Neal Brown announced Thursday that wide receiver Devin Carter has signed a grant-in-aid and will join the Mountaineers. He will play out his final year of eligibility after playing five seasons at NC State.
WOWK
Jayhawks outlast Mountaineers in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Despite leading by double figures at the half, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team (12-5, 3-3 Big 12) fell to Kansas, 77-58, inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Wednesday night. Junior forward Kylee Blacksten led WVU’s scoring efforts, tallying 13 points for her...
Bears Fall out of the Top 25
Baylor basketball looked flat for the second straight game in Morgantown against West Virginia. Nicki Collen and her Bears followed up their disappointing 65-70 home loss to Oklahoma State by coming out flat in their 65-74 defeat to the Mountaineers. The loss sent Baylor free falling out of the top...
Determined fans stand in line for hours for TTU v. Baylor basketball game
LUBBOCK, Texas– Texas Tech University students stood in line early Tuesday afternoon to make sure they got a seat for the men’s basketball game against the Baylor University Bears. Some students even got in line three hours before the doors opened. Tech students were determined to show up and show out for their team, despite […]
kslsports.com
Baylor Football Adds Former BYU Assistant To Coaching Staff
SALT LAKE CITY – Baylor football continues to add individuals with ties to BYU. The latest example of that is their new assistant hire. Baylor announced on Tuesday that former BYU running back coach AJ Steward is the new Assistant Head Coach on the “banks of the Brazos.”
WOWK
WVU-Oklahoma game sold out
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that the WVU men’s basketball game against Oklahoma at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 4, is a sellout. Multiple Big 12 home games were previously announced as sellouts, and this is the latest contest to do so. Fans...
KWTX
‘A great win-win for us’: Businesses are excited as work continues on new Baylor basketball arena
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Businesses are feeling a buzz in the air as the new Baylor basketball arena inches closer to completion. “You can actually see where the scoreboard is and where the seats are now,” Becky Lindsey, head manager at the Brazos Landing, said. The new 7,000 seat...
KWTX
Health coverage for thousands of Central Texans in jeopardy amid unresolved contract negotiations
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Ascension Texas health care network and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas are locked in ongoing contract negotiations that, if unresolved by the end of January, could affect the coverage of thousands of Central Texans. Ascension Texas, parent company of facilities in Waco, Austin...
KWTX
Waco staple George’s on hand to serve crazy wings during Gov. Abbott’s inauguration at state capitol
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas restaurant was one of only 10 independent eateries chosen around the state of Texas to cook for the inauguration of Governor Greg Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. George’s Restaurant in Waco was set up on the lawn on the State Capitol in...
New Chick-fil-a coming to Bellmead
BELLMEAD, Texas — A Chick-fil-a location is finally coming to the suburbs of Bellmead. The city announced that a breaking ground ceremony for the new construction of a Chick-fil-a next to an American bank. The ground breaking ceremony will be held Thursday at the home of the future location,...
KWTX
Filing begins tomorrow for Waco ISD election
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Filing begins tomorrow for Waco ISD’s 2023 elections. Trustees representing District 3 and one At-Large seat will be on the May 6th ballot. This includes positions representing District 3, Place 3 and At-Large, Place 7. Jose Vidaña currently represents District 3, and Angelo Ochoa represents...
Everything You Need To ‘Noah’ About Mornings On US 105
Whether you take backroads, side streets, or highways, thank you for making the morning drive with US. Hello, my name’s Noah, and I’m your new BFF on US 105 in Killeen-Temple, Texas. Every weekday morning from 6-10, we’ll bop with your favorite music with Number 1 for New...
Bellmead asks for input on plan to turn empty lot into Little League fields
Bellmead city councilmembers met with residents on Tuesday to discuss the potential of reviving Dugger Field to implement new little League Fields.
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com
Waco: David Koresh, the Branch Davidians, and a Legacy of Rage
A searing indictment of a tragedy that never should’ve happened. Waco: David Koresh, the Branch Davidians, and a Legacy of Rage is Jeff Guinn’s account of the tragic events that took place in Texas in 1993 and the factors that led to a shootout and later conflagration that ultimately claimed the lives of four federal agents and 82 members of the Branch Davidians (including over two-dozen children). Guinn was uniquely suited to write this book, having previously written about Charles Manson and Jonestown. He is steeped in the apocalyptic lore that drives many cults.
TxDOT to close parts of EB Highway 6 in Waco for the summer
WACO, Texas — Starting Wednesday, the Texas Department of Transportation is planning to close off parts of Highway 6 in Waco for the summer to continue the next phase on its Mall-to-Mall project. Here's what will be closed:. Highway 6 eastbound at the Bagby Avenue off-ramp. Highway 6 eastbound...
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble tells all to 6 News ahead of his retirement
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is looking for the next chief in line as Charles Kimble is retiring after a 31 year career in law enforcement. He is set to retire Jan. 27, but before he closed his chapter in law enforcement, he sat down with 6 News to reflect on his career, the Killeen Police Department and his future.
Central Texas family rescues dog abandoned in backpack
KILLEEN, Texas — A dog left in a backpack on the side of the street in Killeen is on the way to recovery after a Central Texas family found him and took him in. Gina Ray was driving on Old Florence Road in Killeen on Saturday when she saw an oddly-positioned backpack near the road. Her instincts to check it out brought her a new friend and is restoring faith in humanity for the dog.
Comments / 0