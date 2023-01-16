World No. 2 Nelly Korda signs with TaylorMade, Nike to start 2023 season
Nelly Korda’s 2023 changes aren’t limited to her apparel. Shortly after an announcement that she’s joined the Nike staff, TaylorMade posted that the World No. 2 had joined its roster.
Beginning this week at the LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona in Florida, Korda will play a bag that’s full of TaylorMade equipment and TP5 golf balls. Korda will also wear TaylorMade-branded headwear and sport a TaylorMade staff bag.
“I signed with TaylorMade because of their proven ability to elevate the game of the best golfers in the world,” Korda said in a release. “In testing with the tour team, it was clear that not only was I working with high-performing equipment, but also a team that shared my passion for working as hard as possible to be in the best position to win. I’m thrilled to a part of Team TaylorMade.”
Korda’s bag includes the following:
The company noted that 24-year-old Korda, whose eight wins on the LPGA include a major, preferred the look and feel of the draw-bias head on the Stealth 2 HD driver, matching her preferred shot shape. The P-770 long irons gave her the height she needed to hold the greens from 180 yards while the P-7MC’s shorter irons gave her the desired distance control.
