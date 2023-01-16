Any doctor worth his/her salt will tell you that unmanaged daily stress is bad for your health. But while traditional mind-body research continues to focus on this link, a much lesser known yet very important connection exists between severe stress, trauma or abuse encountered long ago and the development, even years or decades later, of any of a number of chronic medical conditions. Losing a parent at a young age…growing up amid a dysfunctional family…even surviving a serious accident or disease are just a few examples of experiences that can affect our health decades down the line—without our even realizing it.

2 DAYS AGO