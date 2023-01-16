St. Louis County Deceived Public About Jail Death, Lawsuit Says

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An Uber driver was shot by his passenger during a carjacking Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis County. Chief John Brensen with the Hillsdale Police Department confirmed the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. after the victim drove the man to an apartment complex on the 6100 block of Greer Avenue, near the county's border with St. Louis City. The victim was shot in the abdomen during a struggle with the suspect.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO