FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Old Town Remembers the Ice Storm of ’98Stephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Volunteer and Donation Requests Available in MaineThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking LotRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Uncovering Mount Desert Island's Hidden Histories: A Look Inside the Southwest Harbor Library's Digital ArchiveRachel PerkinsSouthwest Harbor, ME
penbaypilot.com
What really happened on Malaga Island? Kate McBrien tells the story
In the first of Lincoln County Historical Association’s 2023 Winter Lectures, Maine State Archivist Kate McBrien explores the true history of the community who lived on Malaga Island, off the coast of Phippsburg, in the late 1800s. Her engaging presentation and discussion examines the individuals who were part of this community and the state’s actions to evict them from their homes through the complex history of racism and eugenics in Maine.
The year Maine had four governors
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine elects a governor every four years—our state constitution requires it. The timing is predictable, even if the outcome of the election typically is not. But 1959 was very different. Through political decisions, chance and tragedy, that was the year Maine had four governors. The...
Mainers on The Titanic Author To Tell the Story Via Zoom
Who hasn't heard of the sinking of the Titanic. One of the most famous marine stories in history. But maybe you didn’t know that there were 14 Mainers on board the ship on that fateful day, and only 7 of them survived. Most were from M.D.I. That from a...
foxbangor.com
Maine DOT to Meet about Public Transportation
BANGOR — The Maine Department of transportation has started the process to connect the Bangor area to Portland and auburn via rail. The Maine Department of transportation has confirmed that it will be hosting a meeting on Thursday the 19th to discuss the potential of improving Bangor’s inter-city bus service and adding a passenger rail that would connect Bangor and Augusta to Portland.
What Would You Do With The Old State Street Augusta Red Barn?
The pandemic brought on many changes in Central Maine. This is especially true when it comes to businesses. Sadly, we saw many iconic Central Maine businesses close their doors for good during the pandemic. However, we also saw many businesses change their way of operating, and even expand, during the pandemic.
townline.org
LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, January 19, 2023
The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the estates noted. The first publication date of this notice January 5, 2023. If you are a creditor of an estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by his name, a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S.A. §3-80.
WMTW
Maine mother worries daughter poses safety risk, desperate for mental health assistance
LISBON, Maine — Since early childhood, Jessica Deshiro says her oldest daughter has shown signs of aggression. In recent years, she says, her behavior has become much worse. She worries that her daughter poses a safety risk to others, including her other three children. "That is my worst fear....
mainepublic.org
Down East area earns National Heritage designation, the first in Maine
Downeast Maine is officially a National Heritage Area, the first in the state. The designation means that the region is now considered a nationally significant landscape. President Biden made it official when he signed legislation into law late last year. The idea started with Downeast farmers who wanted to raise...
foxbangor.com
“Fill the Strand” event seeks support after weather cancellation
ROCKLAND — An annual food drive and fundraiser needs help meeting its goal after the storm on January 16 forced the event to cancel. The “Fill the Strand” event in Rockland normally takes place on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. For the past three years, the Strand...
Man Repeatedly Stabbed In Winslow, Maine
According to WGME, the suspect is in custody. Original story follows... According to the KJ, schools were locked to the public and the town offices were closed following a Wednesday stabbing in Winslow. The newspaper article explains that, according to Chief Leonard Macdaid, a middle aged man was stabbed at...
Maine Woman Faces 20 Years for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook & Penobscot Counties
A 27-year-old woman faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking in Penobscot County and Aroostook County, Maine. 27-Year-Old Faces Up to 20 Years for Drug Trafficking. Shelby Loring, formerly from Bangor, and others trafficked meth and fentanyl in Penobscot County and Aroostook County between...
Stephen King Doesn’t Live at His Famous Bangor, Maine, Home Anymore? Here’s Where He Now Lives
Stephen King is an iconic American author of skin-chilling thriller, supernatural, suspense and science-fiction novels books and movies. If you don't know who he is by now, try google. Stephen King has been the King of providing us with the scariest thrillers of all time. My personal favorite book is...
Three of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Meals Ever Are Served in Maine and New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There have been more than 400 episodes over 36 seasons of the infamous Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Over the course of all those years, host Guy Fieri has gotten to taste the best of the best from coast to coast, from meals he's familiar with to meals that were brand new to him.
My Open Apology To Augusta Police Department & Maine Dispatchers
For most of my life, I have been a big supporter of our law enforcement. Given what they have had to endure over the last few years, this has become even more so. Because of this, I feel even worse about wasting their time over the weekend. Not once, but...
wabi.tv
Comedian Chelsea Handler coming to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Cross Insurance Center has announced their first show for 2023. Chelsea Handler is coming to Bangor as part of her tour on Saturday, May 13th. Pre-sale tickets start Thursday at 10 a.m., and general public sales start Friday at 10 a.m. For more information, go...
wabi.tv
Bangor Police investigating reports of gunshots on Warren St.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are investigating after witnesses say they heard gunshots on Warren Street Tuesday night. Police say they received a call just after 8 p.m. for a reported weapons discharge. Officers spoke with multiple people in the area who say they heard what sounded like ‘pops’...
foxbangor.com
Bar Harbor shocked about cost of new school
BAR HARBOR — During Tuesday’s town meeting in Bar Harbor, councilors were shocked to learn the future school would come at a cost of nearly $70 million. “The architect has estimated its going to be just under $70 million. I think many of us in council are extremely concerned about the magnitude of that cost and its affect on taxpayers,” said Gary Friedmann, a Bar Harbor Councilmen.
Bangor Police Say an Abduction at Target Was Not What it Appeared
The Bangor Police Department is reassuring the public that a recent kidnapping incident at Target was not a case of human trafficking. Several bystanders called 911 last week when they saw a man force a woman into a U-Haul van and speed away. Some of the witnesses even followed the vehicle, for a time, to let police know where it was going. Officers were able to catch up to the suspect on I-395 and take the man into custody. Colby Cooper is charged with kidnapping, as well as some domestic violence-related charges. That's our first clue that this was not what it appeared. The woman received minor injuries in the incident.
wagmtv.com
Former Bangor Resident Faces Up to 20 Years for Role in Penobscot and Aroostook County Drug Trafficking
BANGOR, Maine (WAGM) - According to a press release from the US Attorney’s Office, A former resident of Bangor, Shelby Loring, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Monday to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. Court records reveal that between January 2018 and December 2021, Loring, along with others, trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties.
foxbangor.com
Vermont ends Maine women’s hoops AEast unbeaten streak
ORONO – Maine women’s hoops had their America East Conference unbeaten streak snapped Wednesday night as they lost to Vermont 61-52. The Black Bears controlled the first half of the game, holding an eight-point lead at one point and leading 29-24 headed into the third quarter. In the...
