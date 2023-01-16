Read full article on original website
Murder trial begins for driver accused of going 115 mph before crash killing Schoolcraft couple
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A jury will decide if the driver in a double fatal crash committed murder. High speeds and alcohol were factors in the crash that killed high school sweethearts, Joel and Dolores Shaffer, Kalamazoo County Assistant Prosecutor Aubrey Koches told a judge during a court hearing Thursday. Phillips...
Deputies: Multi-county chase reaches 100 mph on I-94; 1 arrested
Authorities say an eastern Michigan man was arrested after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed, multi-county chase in West Michigan.
State Police investigating serious injury crash Barry County
THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Wayland Post are investigating a single vehicle crash involving a Chevrolet Tahoe on Wednesday, January 18 around 7:00 a.m. on Bender Road in Thornapple Township. Preliminary investigation shows the Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Bender...
Nearly year after SUV crash led to death of her 3 sons, woman’s key hearing on horizon
HOLLAND, MI -- After a lengthy delay, a key court hearing for a woman accused of driving impaired and causing the deaths of her three young sons is now on the horizon. A probable cause hearing for Leticia Gonzales, 31, is now set for Feb. 2 on three counts of operating under the influence causing death.
Vehicle hits tree in Newton Twp.; 1 killed
A woman was killed when her vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree in Newtown Township Monday morning.
Southbound U.S. 31 closed in Holland for downed tree, power lines
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Southbound U.S. 31 is closed from East 32nd Street to Lincoln Avenue in Holland. The southbound lanes were shut down around 3 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, because of a tree down and utility lines in the traffic lane. A traffic signal is also hanging low at U.S. 31 and East 32nd Street.
Mother of 4-year-old who drowned in Lake Lansing charged with murder
LANSING, MI – The mother of a 4-year-old boy who drowned in Lake Lansing last year has been charged with second-degree murder. Claire Powers, 34, was arrested Wednesday and formally charged in 55th District Court later that day, according to WLNS-6. Powers and her son were in a kayak on Lake Lansing on the morning of March 29, 2022 when the vessel overturned. The Meridian Township Fire Department and local police officers were called to the scene where they were able to reach the duo and pull them from the water.
Can you help Lansing police identify a car thief?
Crime Stoppers are investigating an automobile theft that occurred in Nov. 2022.
No injuries reported after car flips over in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No one was injured after a car crashed in Kalamazoo Sunday night. Car crashes into tree: Calhoun County woman dies after crashing car into tree. The crash happened at 8 p.m. on Howard Street near South Westnedge, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers. Davison...
4 men arrested in Delta Twp. following G.H.O.S.T. operation
Four men have been arrested in Delta Township after separately attempting to meet up with an underage minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.
Man to stand trial for killing of 21-year-old outside bar near WMU
KALAMAZOO, MI — An angry Brandon Salter stood up and yelled. He had a message directed at the man who allegedly shot and killed his son. “That was my son you killed,” Salter said loudly as 28-year-old Damien Lang entered a Kalamazoo County District courtroom Wednesday afternoon. Lang,...
‘We dropped them,’ witness hears Grand Rapids double-murder suspect say after shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Toniya Crump said she can’t make any sense out of a June double-homicide that took the life of her father and his good friend. Her father, 58-year-old Tony Dwayne Vaughn, died on his birthday. “It doesn’t make any sense at all because my father was...
4 suspects arrested in Delta Township following human trafficking investigation
DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Four male adult suspects have been arrested in Delta Twp. after separately attempting to meet an underage minor and engage in criminal sexual activity according to authorities. Deputies discovered during the arrest that one of the suspects was carrying a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol on his person.
Water shut-offs planned as Battle Creek crews update hydrants, valves
As crews replaced fire hydrants and valves around the city, water shut-offs are planned for four areas on Thursday and Friday.
Driver hospitalized after truck goes off road, ends up in Cass County pond
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, MI -- An 81-year-old Dowagiac man was sent to the hospital after a crash this weekend that left his pickup truck submerged in a pond in rural Cass County. Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a single-vehicle injury crash just after 8 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, on Dutch Settlement Road, east of M-62, in Wayne Township, near Dowagiac.
KDPS: ‘Suspicious device’ that prompted evacuations was workout vest
The 'suspicious device' a man was seen wearing in downtown Kalamazoo that caused evacuations Wednesday is believed to have been a workout vest, police say.
Deputies arrest Lansing man in theft of construction materials
At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a new home under construction in Marion Township about the theft of building materials. The owners of the home were there when a silver pickup entered onto the property, someone loaded several boxes of siding into the pickup, and left heading north on D-19.
Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested for insurance fraud
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GEORGIA – A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was arrested after allegedly claiming a pickup truck was stolen. Officer Catrice Lockett, 37, was arrested Jan. 4, in Douglas County, Georgia, according to sheriff’s office records. Douglas County is west of Atlanta. Lockett is charged with...
Grand Rapids middle school student found with loaded handgun
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Security officers with Grand Rapids Public Schools confiscated a loaded handgun from a middle school student Wednesday morning, according to the district. A concerned parent contacted the district early in the morning about a student's concerning behavior after school and off school grounds Tuesday afternoon,...
Crash sends two to the hospital, closes intersection
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says two people- including a 9-year-old boy were hospitalized- after a crash in Tallmadge Township.
