Calhoun County, MI

927thevan.com

State Police investigating serious injury crash Barry County

THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Wayland Post are investigating a single vehicle crash involving a Chevrolet Tahoe on Wednesday, January 18 around 7:00 a.m. on Bender Road in Thornapple Township. Preliminary investigation shows the Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Bender...
BARRY COUNTY, MI
MLive

Southbound U.S. 31 closed in Holland for downed tree, power lines

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Southbound U.S. 31 is closed from East 32nd Street to Lincoln Avenue in Holland. The southbound lanes were shut down around 3 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, because of a tree down and utility lines in the traffic lane. A traffic signal is also hanging low at U.S. 31 and East 32nd Street.
HOLLAND, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Mother of 4-year-old who drowned in Lake Lansing charged with murder

LANSING, MI – The mother of a 4-year-old boy who drowned in Lake Lansing last year has been charged with second-degree murder. Claire Powers, 34, was arrested Wednesday and formally charged in 55th District Court later that day, according to WLNS-6. Powers and her son were in a kayak on Lake Lansing on the morning of March 29, 2022 when the vessel overturned. The Meridian Township Fire Department and local police officers were called to the scene where they were able to reach the duo and pull them from the water.
LANSING, MI
WWMT

No injuries reported after car flips over in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No one was injured after a car crashed in Kalamazoo Sunday night. Car crashes into tree: Calhoun County woman dies after crashing car into tree. The crash happened at 8 p.m. on Howard Street near South Westnedge, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers. Davison...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Driver hospitalized after truck goes off road, ends up in Cass County pond

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, MI -- An 81-year-old Dowagiac man was sent to the hospital after a crash this weekend that left his pickup truck submerged in a pond in rural Cass County. Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a single-vehicle injury crash just after 8 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, on Dutch Settlement Road, east of M-62, in Wayne Township, near Dowagiac.
CASS COUNTY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Deputies arrest Lansing man in theft of construction materials

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a new home under construction in Marion Township about the theft of building materials. The owners of the home were there when a silver pickup entered onto the property, someone loaded several boxes of siding into the pickup, and left heading north on D-19.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested for insurance fraud

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GEORGIA – A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was arrested after allegedly claiming a pickup truck was stolen. Officer Catrice Lockett, 37, was arrested Jan. 4, in Douglas County, Georgia, according to sheriff’s office records. Douglas County is west of Atlanta. Lockett is charged with...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Grand Rapids middle school student found with loaded handgun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Security officers with Grand Rapids Public Schools confiscated a loaded handgun from a middle school student Wednesday morning, according to the district. A concerned parent contacted the district early in the morning about a student's concerning behavior after school and off school grounds Tuesday afternoon,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

MLive

