LANSING, MI – The mother of a 4-year-old boy who drowned in Lake Lansing last year has been charged with second-degree murder. Claire Powers, 34, was arrested Wednesday and formally charged in 55th District Court later that day, according to WLNS-6. Powers and her son were in a kayak on Lake Lansing on the morning of March 29, 2022 when the vessel overturned. The Meridian Township Fire Department and local police officers were called to the scene where they were able to reach the duo and pull them from the water.

LANSING, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO