Bengals QB Joe Burrow seizes the night with playoff win over Ravens: ‘We’re in a great spot’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
chatsports.com
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach
The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
atozsports.com
Two factors that give the Bills a 13-0 advantage over the Bengals
The Buffalo Bills squeaked by the Dolphins to move on to the next round of the playoffs, beating Miami 34-31. Once the Bengals beat the Ravens and the schedule was announced for the next round of matchups, an interesting stat made its way across social media. An impressive feat. The...
Bengals’ Sam Hubbard was mic’d up for legendary 98-yard fumble return: ‘Terrified of getting caught’
Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard was mic'd up for his 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.
Jim Schwartz has turned around defenses before and he can do it again with the Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In 2015, things weren’t great for the Eagles defense. They ranked 20th in defensive DVOA and 29th against the run under defensive coordinator Bill Davis. They gave up 26.9 points per game, 28th in the league. They gave up the 28th-most passing yards and the most rushing yards.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Why Jim Schwartz’s hire is great news for Myles Garrett; Is Donovan Mitchell already a Cavs franchise great? Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. Today we discuss the Browns’ hiring of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz; plus the Cavs’ win over the Pelicans on Monday and what we learned from it; plus we answer some Hey, Terry! questions.
Browns hire hard-nosed Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator in part to bring discipline to the unit
CLEVELAND, Ohio — New Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, hired Tuesday from a pool of four candidates, undoubtedly had some choice words regarding the defense’s discipline problems in 2022 during his interview last week. And some of them might’ve begun with an F. “That’s kind of on...
The latest on Browns DC Jim Schwartz; Cavaliers trade options: Tom Withers, Garrett Bush, Chris Fedor on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Tom Withers of The Associated Press and Garrett Bush of 92.3...
Yardbarker
Andrew Whitworth Gives Clear Answer On Returning To Play For Bengals
Former Bengals offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth stamped out any hope he might help Cincinnati on its playoff run. Whitworth saw all the calls for him to return on social media Monday, mere weeks after fans wanted him to step in for the injured La'el Collins. "I hear you Kay!" Whitworth...
Fox 19
NFL preps ticket sale for AFC Championship Game without the Bengals
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The NFL on Tuesday advised the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills to begin selling tickets for an AFC Championship Game that assumes the Bengals will lose this weekend. The Chiefs and Bills can begin selling tickets from their allotment “in preparation for a scenario in...
Bengals RB Joe Mixon rips neutral AFC title game ticket presale: ‘It’s disrespectful’
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is not shy about voicing his opinions. Mixon has repeatedly called the Bengals “the big dog” of the AFC over and over again within the last month as they remain the defending AFC champions. He even flipped a coin as part of a touchdown celebration in the Bengals’ Week 18 win. And he mocked the subsequent fine that came as a result of that celebration.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on the offensive line, Sunday reactions and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — A day after the Bengals’ thrilling wild card win over the Ravens, coach Zac Taylor addressed the state of the offensive line, talked about the reception he received after the game and more. Here’s a transcript:. Any update on Jonah?. “Jonah (has a) dislocated...
‘We threw three different coverages at him’: What they’re saying about the Cavs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Memphis Grizzlies got all they could handle from Darius Garland and the Cavaliers on Wednesday night. The game whittled down to a pivotal stretch where Garland was blocked twice - once driving to the basket with the Cavs clinging to a one-point lead, and another time as he was trying to save them on a game-winning 3-pointer. Both were short as the Grizzlies escaped with a 115-114 victory.
Bengals’ reworked offensive line preparing for most important test of season
CINCINNATI, Ohio — By the end of the second quarter of Sunday’s wild card game against the Ravens, the Bengals were frantically trying to plug various holes along the offensive line. Left tackle Jonah Williams exited the game with a left knee dislocation, forcing Jackson Carman to fill...
Bengals vs. Bills preview: An inside look at what goes into Cincinnati’s defensive red-zone preparation
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard’s historic fumble return was built by bricks and layers well before the play began. What will stick out about that play is the 6-foot-5, 260-pound hometown kid igniting a city that needed a spark the Bengals’ 24-17 wild card win over Baltimore last weekend. But that shouldn’t overlook everything that went into the during before and during the snap.
Browns planning for additional on-field seats at FirstEnergy Stadium for the 2023 season
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns received a positive response to the introduction of on-field seats during the 2022 season, so they have decided to bring them back and add more for 2023, pending approval by the NFL. The team has emailed season ticket holders with news that they will increase...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Jonah Williams, getting ready for Buffalo and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are inching closer to their divisional round matchup against the Bills on Sunday, and there were a few major headlines still to talk about with coach Zac Taylor at his Wednesday press conference. Here’s a transcript:. Jonah update. “I think every day is...
Fox 19
Whoops! Joe Burrow explains jersey mishap
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s media session for Joe Burrow got started with some laughs. As he walked up to the podium, reporters noticed Burrow was not in his usual orange No. 9 practice jersey. He was wearing Brandon Allen’s No. 8 practice jersey. Do not worry, though, Bengals...
Why Rams general manager Les Snead is saying remodel instead of rebuild
Rams GM Les Snead doesn't have many high draft picks or a ton of money to spend but has stars who sat out because of injuries last season. He just needs pieces around them.
‘Go win the Super Bowl;’ Joe Burrow makes Andrew Whitworth’s kids’ day with signed jerseys
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals player Andrew Whitworth went to Twitter earlier this week to thank Joe Burrow for the surprise he sent Whitworth’s kids. On Monday Whitworth’s wife, Melissa Whitworth posted a video of their two children showing two signed jerseys Burrow sent them. Whitworth followed up...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0