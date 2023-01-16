Read full article on original website
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
ESPN says Georgia filled biggest need in transfer portal additions
With the initial deadline to enter the transfer portal having come and gone, Georgia added a pair of wideouts who led their former SEC program in receiving when Dominic Lovett transferred in from Missouri and RaRa Thomas transferred in from Mississippi State. Former Texas A&M defensive back Smoke Bouie also returned to the fold as the former Georgia verbal commitment and Bainbridge (Ga.) standout joined the program earlier this month.
dawgnation.com
What we learned about Georgia football in first transfer portal window
ATHENS — The dust on the transfer portal has settled, for now. The first transfer portal window closed on Wednesday, 45 days after it opened. In all, Georgia saw 10 players from its roster enter the portal. The first to do so was Bill Norton, as he entered on...
Former Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert commits to Nebraska
Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert’s time as a Bulldog ended in late December with the news he was entering the transfer portal. Now, Gilbert is headed west to try and revive his playing career. Gilbert announced Thursday that he is transferring to Nebraska. Gilbert will arrive in Omaha with...
Ask Rusty
Not a VIP subscriber to Dawgs247? Sign up now and get access to everything Rusty Mansell, Jordan Hill, and Kipp Adams have to offer on all things Georgia and access to the No. 1 site covering the Dawgs. Sign up for FREE text alerts to get breaking news on commitments,...
Georgia football podcast: AD Mitchell leaving, Todd Monken NFL talk and the Bulldogs' latest commitments
Dawgs247's Jordan Hill discusses AD Mitchell's plans to enter the transfer portal, reports of Todd Monken potentially returning to the NFL and the Bulldogs' two new commitments in the 2025 class. Follow our hosts on Twitter: @JordanDavisHill, @Mansell247, and @KippLAdams. ‘Junkyard Dawgcast’ is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google...
dawgnation.com
Remembering Chandler LeCroy: ‘She was never not smiling’
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep here is meant to honor the life of Georgia alum and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. She loved the University of Georgia and got to show it every day at work. ==========================================. Angela...
Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member
Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
Georgia defensive lineman Bear Alexander ‘going to be a problem for years to come’
Georgia’s national championship game on Jan. 9 was not only an opportunity for the Bulldogs to snag its second straight championship, but it was something of a send-off to a number of talented players who will turn their attentions to the NFL. Those pending departures created a lot of questions for the 2023 team, but one young defensive lineman used the stage to show he’s ready for a bigger role come next year.
‘She was a beautiful person:’ Hundreds gather at funeral to honor the life of UGA recruiter
STEPHENS COUNTY, Ga. — Family and friends gathered on Wednesday to honor the life of the UGA football recruiter who died in a crash in Athens on Sunday. Chandler LeCroy was a part of Georgia’s football recruiting team as a recruiting analyst. She died in a car accident Sunday along with UGA offensive lineman Devin Willock.
Parents of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock issue statement following son’s death
The Georgia football program and those around it suffered a tremendous tragedy on Sunday with the news that offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy had died in a car crash earlier that morning. The days since the tragedy have undoubtedly been hard for all involved, and on Thursday, the Willock family issued a statement regarding the days since Devin’s passing.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stetson Bennett slams radio host for criticizing his parade behavior
Stetson Bennett received some criticism this week for his demeanor during Georgia’s National Championship parade. Bennett was spotted on his phone throughout the parade, drawing complaints from fans and media alike. Amongst those to call Bennett out was Steak Shapiro, a host on 92.9 The Game in Atlanta. On...
Georgia Bulldogs news: Ladd McConkey makes decision, Todd Monken getting interest, more
The news for the Georgia Bulldogs hasn’t stopped since their national championship win over TCU. Here’s the latest on the Dawgs. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey has officially announced he will be returning to Georgia. This is great news for the team and fans, as McConkey was a key element to Georgia’s success the last two seasons. Georgia’s wide receiver corps just got a big shot in the arm!
Five-star LB Sammy Brown enjoys another visit to Georgia
The Jefferson (Ga.) High standout was in Athens for the National Championship celebration festivities.
dawgnation.com
More difficult details emerge from tragic accident that killed Georgia football player, staffer
ATHENS — More details emerged on the tragic single-vehicle accident that claimed the lives of Georgia football player Devin Willock and UGA recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy, while also injuring two others early last Sunday morning. The accident occurred hours after the Bulldogs’ football program celebrated its 2022 national...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Kirby Smart: Returning Georgia quarterbacks ‘will get to battle it out’ for starting job
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finished off his collegiate career on Jan. 9 with a bang by decimating the TCU defense and helping the Bulldogs win their second straight national championship. As soon as Bennett and the Bulldogs walked off the field, the focus for many turned to who replaces No. 13 as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback.
Driver Was Speeding in Crash That Killed Georgia Football Player and Staffer: Police Report
Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy were killed in the crash after the team's national championship victory celebration, outside the University of Georgia's campus in Athens The driver was speeding in the crash that killed University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy on Sunday, police reports showed. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department released the crash report on Tuesday, which revealed that the car driven by LeCroy — who died at the hospital — was traveling over the 40 mph speed limit before the accident, CNN shared. The exact...
Funeral arrangements made for UGA recruiting staff member killed with football player in crash
TOCCOA, Ga. — Funeral arrangements have been made for a University of Georgia recruiting staff member who died with a Bulldogs football player in a car crash. Family and friends will say their goodbyes to Chandler LeCroy on Wednesday. The visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a service to follow at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa.
Travels with Charlie: Georgia’s odd and quirky roadside attractions
Taking some road trips in Georgia this year? With the Peach State’s rich history, splendid natural beauty, quaint towns and vibrant cities, there are plenty of things to see and do. But Georgia also is loaded with scores of roadside attractions — oddities, rarities, one-of-a-kinds – that also may be worth at least a short […] The post Travels with Charlie: Georgia’s odd and quirky roadside attractions appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Law firm representing family of UGA player killed in crash abruptly cancels plans for legal action
ATHENS, Ga. — Lawyers for the family of Devin Willock announced Thursday that they are not pursuing legal action after his death in a car crash last weekend, despite an earlier announcement that they planned to. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in Athens, where attorneys with Go Big Injury...
