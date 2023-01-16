ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAS11

Yo-Yo Ma to perform with Louisville Orchestra in Mammoth Cave

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Orchestra is hitting the road!. The group announced its two-year tour around Kentucky which includes a performance with famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma inside one of the Commonwealth's most unique landmarks. Before the tour officially kicks off, Yo-Yo Ma will grace the orchestra with an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

UofL Hospital receives special recognition for its infrastructure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Hospital is now one of 28 hospitals in the world to be recognized by the American College of Surgeons Quality Verification Program. The quality verification program evaluates the infrastructure hospitals have in place to monitor and improve quality, as well as improve patient safety. UofL...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Social workers in Jeffersontown Police program detail work they've done since launch

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — It's been over six months since the Jeffersontown Police Department (JPD) launched a unit of social workers who provide services for people in need. The program is an expansion of the work they've done in the community over the years. The services have been phased in since 2020, and the three-person 'REACH' unit - which stands for respond, evaluate, advocate, connect and heal - became complete in June.
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
WHAS11

Carmichael's Kids closed 'indefinitely' due to flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville children's bookstore Carmichael's Kids is closing 'indefinitely' due to 'severe flooding' at the store. "We're so sad to share that we are closing indefinitely due to severe flooding in the store. We're doing all we can to get back up and running, but much of that is out of our control and we don't have a clear timeframe. We'll share here when we're able to reopen."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: 2 men shot in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men are recovering in the hospital from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Louisville's Portland neighborhood on Monday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Northwestern Parkway, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD investigating burglary at Germantown business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police is investigating a burglary that happened at a small Louisville business Monday. ShopBar posted some photos from their security footage of someone they said that had broken into the shop. The store said the person took the register and tons of jewelry. This comes...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Coroner identifies woman killed in west Louisville hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD confirmed that an 18-year-old woman is dead after a driver hit her in west Louisville on Wednesday morning. Around 8:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a hit-and-run on Louis Coleman Drive at Dumesnil Street, according to an LMPD press release. A driver traveling northbound...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Officials: Investigation into Louisville VA construction site blasting in October complete

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Investigations into the Louisville VA Medical Center construction site blasting that took place in October is complete. According to a news release, the incident was the result of an "unintended simultaneous detonation of several explosive charges which were designed to detonate on a precisely timed sequence." Officials say that's why rock "fragments" landed on the Watterson Expressway and adjacent properties causing damage. No injuries were reported from the incident.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy