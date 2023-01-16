Read full article on original website
Louisville businessman, local journalist receive 'Freedom Award' during annual Keepers of the Dream celebration
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The annual showcase bringing together the community to celebrate the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. returned to the Kentucky Performing Arts Center for another year. The Keepers of the Dream showcase featured a variety of talent including speakers, poets and musicians who performed tributes...
'We are that dream'; Louisville honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sound of freedom rang through west Louisville on Monday for one of the greats who fought for it. Community members and leaders gathered at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. They sang, preached and recited his very words.
'I always ask God to give me the spirit of Dr. King': Louisville man gives speech to uplift others in houseless shelter, recovery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wayside Christian Mission honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with its annual celebration Monday night. The event was held at Hotel Louisville and was full of singing, reflection and the wise words once spoken by King, who marched for change in Louisville often during the 1960s.
Mercy Academy student wins 'Horsing Around With Art' competition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One lucky student was surprised at her school on Wednesday morning with news that she had won a state-wide art competition. Hadley Klusman beat out nearly 200 other Kentucky students to win the 37th annual "Horsing Around With Art" competition. Kentucky Derby Museum and Mercy Academy...
Yo-Yo Ma to perform with Louisville Orchestra in Mammoth Cave
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Orchestra is hitting the road!. The group announced its two-year tour around Kentucky which includes a performance with famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma inside one of the Commonwealth's most unique landmarks. Before the tour officially kicks off, Yo-Yo Ma will grace the orchestra with an...
UofL Hospital receives special recognition for its infrastructure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Hospital is now one of 28 hospitals in the world to be recognized by the American College of Surgeons Quality Verification Program. The quality verification program evaluates the infrastructure hospitals have in place to monitor and improve quality, as well as improve patient safety. UofL...
Louisville small business loan program to create 'vibrancy on the street'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville officials have introduced a small business loan program meant to bring back the vibrancy of downtown. The Louisville Downtown Partnership (LDP) introduced the loan program to financially help small business owners who want to open storefronts in downtown Louisville. The Downtown Small Business Loan was...
Actors Theatre Director says performing arts industry 'has been transformed' since 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — “All the world is a stage" is a phrase dating back to Shakespeare's time, but it’s one Robert Barry Fleming refers to often. In the creation of art and theatre, every part of our world drives it. It’s a mentality woven into the culture of Actors Theatre of Louisville.
Louisville's UAW branch discusses potential options for Glendale battery plant workers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The labor union footprint in Kentucky could grow by the thousands in the years to come, as Ford's new electric battery plants in Glendale take shape. It will create 5,000 new, local jobs. But will they be union employees? That's been a big question. UAW Local...
Social workers in Jeffersontown Police program detail work they've done since launch
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — It's been over six months since the Jeffersontown Police Department (JPD) launched a unit of social workers who provide services for people in need. The program is an expansion of the work they've done in the community over the years. The services have been phased in since 2020, and the three-person 'REACH' unit - which stands for respond, evaluate, advocate, connect and heal - became complete in June.
Carmichael's Kids closed 'indefinitely' due to flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville children's bookstore Carmichael's Kids is closing 'indefinitely' due to 'severe flooding' at the store. "We're so sad to share that we are closing indefinitely due to severe flooding in the store. We're doing all we can to get back up and running, but much of that is out of our control and we don't have a clear timeframe. We'll share here when we're able to reopen."
'They can bring that to our younger officers': Latest LMPD recruitment push focuses on experienced officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Facing a staffing shortage of just under 300 officers, Louisville Metro Police Department's (LMPD) Recruitment and Selection team is focused on efforts to recruit lateral transfers. Laterals are officers with at least three years of experience from another department. Officer Rachel Arroyo Phillips said that means...
Two teenagers arrested in relation to December homicide in Shawnee alleyway, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) have arrested two teenagers in relation to a December homicide of a teenager in the Shawnee neighborhood. Officers said the juveniles, aged 15 and 17, have been charged with murder and robbery. Police said officers responded to the shooting around 2:30 p.m....
COVID-19 memorial at Kentucky State Capitol progressing, Beshear says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has given an update on the progress of the COVID-19 memorial being built in Frankfort. The memorial will be placed in Monument Park on the State Capitol grounds and will be built using the Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial Fund. Construction is already underway...
LMPD: 2 men shot in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men are recovering in the hospital from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Louisville's Portland neighborhood on Monday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Northwestern Parkway, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on...
LMPD investigating burglary at Germantown business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police is investigating a burglary that happened at a small Louisville business Monday. ShopBar posted some photos from their security footage of someone they said that had broken into the shop. The store said the person took the register and tons of jewelry. This comes...
CONGRATS! Two Louisville friends claim million-dollar Mega Millions prize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people in Louisville have claimed a $1 million lottery ticket, Kentucky Lottery officials said. The man and woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said they have been friends since high school and share many memories together over the years, but none are as memorable as winning the lottery.
Coroner identifies woman killed in west Louisville hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD confirmed that an 18-year-old woman is dead after a driver hit her in west Louisville on Wednesday morning. Around 8:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a hit-and-run on Louis Coleman Drive at Dumesnil Street, according to an LMPD press release. A driver traveling northbound...
Upset crowd sounds off at Nelson County School Board at possible high school merger
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — It was fiery board of education meeting in Bardstown as dozens of parents, students, educators and alumni pushed back against a proposal to merge two high schools in the area. The move would close the ten-year-old Thomas Nelson High School and merge it with Nelson County...
Officials: Investigation into Louisville VA construction site blasting in October complete
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Investigations into the Louisville VA Medical Center construction site blasting that took place in October is complete. According to a news release, the incident was the result of an "unintended simultaneous detonation of several explosive charges which were designed to detonate on a precisely timed sequence." Officials say that's why rock "fragments" landed on the Watterson Expressway and adjacent properties causing damage. No injuries were reported from the incident.
