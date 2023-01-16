ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Bengals up next for Buffalo Bills: Here’s what to know

By Sal Maiorana, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago

ORCHARD PARK - The last time the Cincinnati Bengals saw Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety was fighting for his life on their home turf at Paycor Stadium.

That night two weeks ago was one of the scariest that players on both teams had ever experienced, at least on a football field. A fellow brother, in cardiac arrest, which made playing a game seem pretty irrelevant, even one as important as that certainly was.

The next time the Bengals see Hamlin might come Sunday afternoon if he attends the AFC divisional round showdown and perhaps makes an appearance on the JumboTron while sitting in the owners’ box. That’s because time marches forward, the games go on, and as fate would have it, here we are again, Bills vs. Bengals, with the stakes now much higher than they were the last time.

“Very excited, very much looking forward to a rematch with Buffalo,” Bengals center Ted Karras said following a 24-17 victory over Baltimore which advanced Cincinnati to this game. “I know the last time we played was a crazy circumstance, so it’ll be good to have that matchup. I’ve been to that stadium a lot.”

Yes, Karras has certainly been to Highmark Stadium often, and during his time with the New England Patriots he never lost to the Bills in their home venue, a perfect 5-0. He did suffer a brutal 56-26 defeat in 2020 when he spent one year with the Dolphins, and now he will return as a Bengal, and out of all his trips to Orchard Park, this is the biggest one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44SHPF_0kGXJu5V00

All of the playoff matchups this weekend are intriguing, but this Bills-Bengals game certainly has a great storyline given what happened when they attempted to play the first time in what many believed might have gone on to be the game of the year in the NFL.

That never came to fruition, but there’s no reason to believe Bills-Bengals 2.0 won’t live up to the hype that has already started.

“It’ll be another juice game,” said Bengals safety Jessie Bates. “We wish that it was in ‘The Jungle,’ playing in front of our incredible fans, but we’ll go out to Buffalo. We tend to do well on the road late when it’s cold, so we’ll be ready. We’ll be prepared, have a great week of preparation and be ready to take them on and go to the AFC Championship.”

And there it is, the Bengals — a team that bursts with confidence, some would say arrogance — already putting it out there that they, not the Bills, are the better team.

“It’s an exciting moment,” said Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. “They’re a great team with a great quarterback. I look forward to the challenge.”

Here’s an early look ahead to the matchup:

Top players for Cincinnati Bengals on offense, defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n3u1m_0kGXJu5V00

QB Joe Burrow: He finished fifth in the NFL with 4,475 yards and was tied with Josh Allen for second with 35 TD passes. Burrow wasn’t great in his last two games, back-to-back victories over the Ravens, but that’s also a very good defense. He’s as dangerous as they come in the league.

RB Joe Mixon: Despite missing two games (plus not having the Bills game), Mixon rushed for 814 yards and also had 60 catches for 441 yards with nine total TDs. He had only 56 scrimmage yards in the wild-card victory over the Ravens.

WR Ja’Marr Chase: Burrow threw for only 209 yards Sunday night, but 84 of that went to Chase on nine receptions including a TD. During the season, Chase missed four games with a knee injury but still led the Bengals with 87 catches, 1,046 yards and nine TDs.

WR Tee Higgins: He’s a big, (6-4, 215 pounds) physical player with speed who is a great No. 2 to Chase as he had 74 receptions for 1,029 yards and seven TDs. The Bills did great against the Miami duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but they had Skylar Thompson pitching, not Burrow.

TE Hayden Hurst: A reliable target who caught 76.5% of his 68 targets totaling 52 catches for 414 yards. Exactly half of those catches resulted in first downs because Burrow likes to find him when Chase, Higgins and Tyler Boyd are covered.

DE Trey Hendrickson: The Bengals were not a great sack team this season as they had only 30 in the regular season, but Hendrickson led the way with eight while also racking up 62 total pressures.

DE Sam Hubbard: You all saw what he’s capable of when he returned that fumble 98 yards for a touchdown Sunday for the play that decided the wild-card game. Hubbard had 6.5 sacks and 53 pressures in the regular season.

DT D.J. Reader: The 347-pounder is the prototypical space eating DT who doesn’t pile up big numbers but he’s just a constant menace whose presence makes everyone else’s job on the defense a little easier.

LB Logan Wilson: Led the Bengals with 123 tackles including 83 solo, and he also had 2.5 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble. PFF had him for just four missed tackles all season which is pretty amazing. Buffalo’s All-Pro, Matt Milano, missed 21.

S Jessie Bates: Not only is he reliable in pass coverage, he’s one of the best tacklers on the team who plays a key role in Cincinnati’s run defense.

CB Mike Hilton: One of the league’s most efficient slot corners, primarily because he’s such a tenacious tackler against the run.

Who is favored to win Bills vs Bengals?

The Bills have opened as 5-point favorites for the game.

The money line is Bills minus-180 (bet $180 to win $100) and Bengals plus-155 (bet $100 to win $155). The over-under is 50.

What time does the Bills vs Bengals game start?

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals game on TV, streaming

Cable/Network : CBS. The game will be available locally via the following stations: WROC (Channel 8, Rochester), WIVB (Buffalo area), WTVH (Syracuse area), WKTV (Utica area), WENY (Elmira area), WRGB (Albany area), and WBNG (Binghamton area).

Online streaming services: NFL.com and the NFL mobile app. Also, the NFL has a new streaming service called NFL+ which replaces NFL Game Pass, though you can’t cast the games to your TV - you must watch on your phone or tablet. The cost is $5 a month or $30 for the season, and a premium tier costs $10/$80 which includes all-22 coaches film and condensed and full-game replays. With it, you’ll be able to watch every local game on Sunday and the national games on Monday and Thursday nights as well as the playoffs and the Super Bowl. You can also stream if you have subscriptions to DirecTV, fuboTV, NFL+, Sling, Vidgo, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Paramount+.

On the radio: How to listen to the Bills vs Bengals game

You can listen on SiriusXM satellite radio on channel 226 (Bills) and channel 225 (Bengals). On traditional radio, the Bills Radio Network has stations all across the state. They include:

  • Rochester (WCMF 96.5 and WROC 950 AM)
  • Buffalo (WGR550, 550 AM)
  • Syracuse (WTKW 99.5/WTKV 105.5)
  • Binghamton (WDRE 100.5FM)
  • Ithaca (WIII 99.9/100.3 FM)
  • Bath (WVIN 98.3 FM)
  • Newark (WACK 1420 AM)
  • Dansville (WDNY 93.9 FM)
  • Elmira (WNGZ 1490 AM)
  • Auburn (WAUB 98.1 FM/1590 AM)
  • Geneva (WGVA 95.9 FM, 1240 AM)

Sal Maiorana can be reached at maiorana@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @salmaiorana.To subscribe to Sal's new twice-a-week newsletter, Bills Blast, please follow this link: https://profile.democratandchronicle.com/newsletters/bills-blast

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Cincinnati Bengals up next for Buffalo Bills: Here’s what to know

