ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Volunteers team up on MLK Day to provide food, 'glimmer of light'

By Joe Hotchkiss, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Gi2j_0kGXJlOC00

Martin Luther King Jr. Day isn’t a day off, Tameka Allen said. It’s a day on.

That’s what brought her and several of her sisters in the Zeta Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority to The Master’s Table soup kitchen on Fenwick Street on Monday.

“We wanted to make sure we got out and did what we could to serve our community,” said Allen, the alumna chapter’s president. “We’re here as part of our initiative to serve.”

Remembering Dr. King:Retired Augusta priest, 95, recalls marching with his friend, Martin Luther King Jr.

Picture this:2023 MLK Parade in photographs

MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service, attracting volunteers to the downtown arm of Golden Harvest Food Bank that provides hot meals to people who are homeless or otherwise grapple with food insecurity.

Volunteers onsite also assisted with another nonprofit, Project Refresh, to provide new clothes, hygiene kits and a shower – courtesy of a portable shower unit – to homeless Augustans.

Monday wasn’t the first time Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson has volunteered at Master’s Table, but it was his first time since being sworn in as the city’s 85th mayor. The service day helps to “add more light to the needs of servicing our burgeoning homeless population,” he said.

An estimated 512 Augustans are experiencing homelessness, according to the 2020 Richmond County Point-in-Time Count.

“It used to be concentrated in downtown, but now you can go to south Augusta. You’ve got people sleeping under bridges, sleeping in the woods all around our city,” Johnson said. “If we can address that, if we can provide a glimmer of light for somebody to help somebody get on their feet, we’re all in support of that.”

Soup kitchen manager LaDonna Doleman jokingly dubbed herself “the mayor of food” as she delivered a pep talk to volunteers before the meal lines opened. Even for people with more reliable access to food, prices and shortages on supermarket shelves can be “scary,” she said.

“But down at The Master’s Table soup kitchen ... every meal matters, and we are changing lives every day,” Doleman said.

Golden Harvest helps provide food to more than 300 partner agencies in 25 Georgia and South Carolina counties. Last year, the food bank distributed almost 12 million meals. Guests visiting The Master’s Table increased 23% in 2022.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

What’s the status of MLK statue in downtown Augusta?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting an update on where the plan to honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy in downtown Augusta stands. We spoke with the group working to build a statue and unity garden about the fundraising efforts. It’s been almost two years since the nonprofit Global Race Unity started working on the project.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Historically Black college, university fair set for Josey students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The T.W. Josey Alumni Foundation will be hosting its second annual historically Black college and university fair for the students of T.W. Josey Comprehensive High School. The fair will be inside the James Roundtree Athletic Complex on Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. More...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Columbia County schools raise financial stakes to find new hires

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District is launching several incentives to try to boost employee recruitment and retention. Among them, eligible current district employees can earn up to $500 for referring a candidate who is hired by April 28. Eligible employees include any who do not perform supervisory evaluations or serve in a hiring capacity.
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

Support pours in from around the world for dog-mauled boy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Justin Gilstrap undergoes his sixth surgery after being mauled by dogs earlier this month, several local businesses are coming together in support of the Columbia County 11-year-old. And Justin’s not just receiving local support: His mom says he’s getting packages from England, Australia, and every...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

Celebrating 40 years: This McDonald's menu item free for one day only

To celebrate 40 years of the menu item, McDonald's is offering a free six-piece McNuggets. Celebrating 40 years: This McDonald’s menu item free …. To celebrate 40 years of the menu item, McDonald's is offering a free six-piece McNuggets. Hometown History: Ellenton. A look at an abandoned SC town...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies in 2 local counties looking for 2 missing people

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond and Burke County deputies are searching for missing people as of Thursday. According to authorities, Gary Broughton, 58, is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Broughton was released from prison in March and has not been seen since, according...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Augusta Sportswear Brands to hold job fair

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Augusta Sportswear Brands is holding a job fair. The company is looking for full time employees. They say they offer great benefits like vacation, paid absence, medical, dental, life and disability insurance, and more. The job fair is Thursday, January 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m....
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

AU, Fort Gordon launch online graduate degree program

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence and Augusta University are partnering to create the university’s first fully online graduate degree programs to expand educational opportunities for service members. The official signing will take place Thursday morning. Watch the live stream above. The programs...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

How AirCare allows faster care for critical local patients

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield has an emergency services helicopter, that will call if they need to airlift you from the scene of a crash or some other medical emergency. It’s part of a new partnership with Augusta University Health. We talked to officials with the Edgefield County emergency...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Ambulance responds to crash at Riverwatch, Cabela Drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident caused possible injuries and traffic snags Thursday afternoon on Riverwatch Parkway. It was reported at 1:26 p.m. at Cabela Drive, according to Richmond County dispatch reports. Although no injuries were initially reported, an ambulance at the scene appeared to be loading someone on...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Day-care staffer charged over ‘aggressive’ interactions with kids

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Evans day-care worker lost her job and was arrested over her alleged aggressive behavior toward several children, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The behavior reportedly happened Nov. 1, but Angela Renee Harris, 50, was only recently arrested, according to deputies. An assistant...
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken hospital offers $25,000 sign-on bonus for nurses

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional Medical Center is fighting a nurse shortage by offering a sign-on bonus of tens of thousands of dollars. The nurse shortage was a problem before COVID, but the pandemic made things worse as many exhausted health care workers got out of the industry. Schools...
AIKEN, SC
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, violence closes Augusta academy

On the Tuesday Jan. 17 edition of Georgia Today: Federal disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, and violence closes an Augusta academy. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, January 17th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode. President Biden has approved disaster relief funds for Georgia. New data show that our state is in need of 700 primary care physicians, and a teen military academy in Augusta has been shut down after a series of violent episodes. These stories and more are coming up in this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Hometown History: The forgotten town of Ellenton

Aiken County, SC (WJBF)- The Savannah River Site has been a huge part of the CSRA for nearly 75 years. Most of us can’t imagine the area without it. But, in 1950 when it was announced the plant would be coming to Aiken, thousands of people were forced to move from the only homes they […]
ELLENTON, GA
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy