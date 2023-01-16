ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

‘This is not a day off, but a day on’: Volunteers join to make a difference on MLK Day

By Bryce Airgood, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35TFCo_0kGXJkVT00

LANSING − “True compassion is more than flinging a coin to a beggar, it understands that an edifice which produces beggars needs restructuring.”

The words of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. from a recording of his speech “The Three Evils of Society” rang through a room full of Allen Neighborhood Center volunteers Monday morning.

Volunteers who shared the same goal of helping their community. Each had risen before 9 a.m. to help with the area’s food security on a day many people had off from work or school.

“This is not a day off, but a day on,” Holt resident and AmeriCorps member Zaire Parrotte said as she painted fence rails for the nonprofit.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day has become known as a day to serve others, with service events throughout Greater Lansing. On Lansing’s Eastside, more than 50 people registered to volunteer for the Allen Neighborhood Center.

The center is a place-based nonprofit serving neighborhood revitalization and activities that promote the health and well-being of the Eastside community.

On Monday volunteers had a variety of jobs, some delivering the nonprofit’s quarterly newsletter, but many worked on projects for the organization’s food equity arm.

Volunteers helped sand and paint fence posts and helped move a shed for the organization’s GardenHouse and Edible Park in Lansing’s Hunter Park. The Edible Parks serves as a free, you-pick, year-round urban garden and helps with farm education as a hub where neighbors volunteer to grow food, flowers and community.

Hunter Park GardenHouse Director Egypt Krohn said the mission of the program is to improve the community’s food sovereignty. The main goal is educating the community, especially youth.

“It’s important to us,” she said.

She worked alongside the volunteers Monday as blue paint was spread and a shed was shifted.

Among volunteers were Parrotte, Eternity Burton-George and Kayla Olson, all members of AmeriCorps.

Although the three serve the community constantly with their roles, they said Martin Luther King Jr. Day is different.

It’s a chance for all people to get their hands dirty and help their community, Parrotte said.

Burton-George said it’s a day where people with similar ideas to her own come together as a community to try and make a difference.

“Today’s a day, a service day, for all of us,” she said.

Michigan State University student Tina Guo from south Lansing had similar feelings.

She said volunteering is something that’s important to her as being part of the community and actively serving it.

“When you don’t engage, you lose that relationship with your neighbors, your family,” she said, and “society’s a lot poorer for it.”

She’s done the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Day of Service for the nonprofit before as a “newsie neighbor” delivering the newsletter, but she had a very different job this year.

“I wasn’t expecting this shed moving project,” she laughed, gesturing toward the structure. “But every day’s a new day.”

She thought it was awesome so many people showed up to volunteer. These were people she didn’t know, but there they all were working together to help the area.

“It’s this relationship that makes us a community,” Guo said.

Contact Bryce Airgood at 517-267-0448 or bairgood@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @bairgood123.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

Greater Lansing Food Bank seeing more food need and less volunteers

Hunger doesn’t end at the holidays, and the Greater Lansing Food Bank is seeing an increasing need in food for families in 2023, with a decreasing number of volunteers.   According to Kelly Miller from the Greater Lansing Food Bank, they are seeing a 25-30% increase in the number of households and families coming to their […]
LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

Hope House of Battle Creek begins moving in residents

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Hope House, a home for homeless men recovering from substance abuse addiction, started moving residents in this month. Victory Life Church and Hood Church in Battle Creek have partnered to purchase and operate the house, which they say will create a bridge between a sobriety program and independent living.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WLNS

Lansing School District is hiring

Jackson school board meeting gets physical after …. Jackson school board meeting gets physical after controversial Tweet. Benson pushes for more protections for election workers. Benson pushes for more protections for election workers. January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. During Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Greg Gressel from Corewell Health...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Flint nonprofit in danger of eviction

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The House of Esther, an organization dedicated to educating pregnant teens and young women while providing a roof over their heads, is in danger of eviction. A back-and-forth over back taxes and who has rights to the property is generating confusion about the fate of the...
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Sparrow impacted by crowded emergency rooms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Too many patients and not enough staff to care for them. Those are the reasons Sparrow Hospital said it’s running out of room in the emergency room and waiting hours in the emergency room without a bed is not ideal. “I was amazed at what...
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

Potter Park Zoo Plans Zoo Nights for Those 21 and Over

Because who doesn't want to kick back and have a beer with a spider monkey. OK... not really. But Potter Park Zoo's "Zoo Nights" in 2023 promise a good time for adults to enjoy friends, fun and few adult beverages without the kids around. According to the Zoo's Facebook page, this will be the fourth installment of "Zoo Nights".
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Health officials urge Flint residents to continue filtering water

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint no longer is receiving donated shipments of bottled water, but health officials say that doesn't mean the Flint water crisis is over. Blue Triton Brands, which owns the Ice Mountain bottled water brand, cut off the company's weekly donation of 100,000 bottles of water on Dec. 31. The donation had been serving about 3,000 residents per week since 2018.
FLINT, MI
WLNS

East Lansing ousts city manager

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After 11 years of serving as the East Lansing City Manager, George Lahanas is on his way out. It came as a surprise as Lahanas got positive performance reviews and his contract wasn’t set to expire for another year and a half. The separation agreement was approved unanimously at Tuesday’s […]
EAST LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

Governor Whitmer Announces Funding Approved for Andy’s Place II

The site plan of one of two buildings planned for Andy’s Place II. (January 17, 2023 5:11 PM) Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across 17 projects statewide, including one project in Jackson. Overall, the total development cost of projects funded is anticipated to be around $176.6 million and will create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs. Included in the funding announcement is Andy’s Place II, the next phase of permanent supportive housing that follows the development of Andy’s Place of Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

West Michigan hospitals make top 1% in US

Healthgrades this week released its 2023 top hospitals in 18 specialty areas, and a few West Michigan hospitals made the list. Healthgrades, an online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals, compiled data from nearly 4,500 hospitals across more than 30 of the most common procedures and conditions and evaluated their clinical performance to create its 2023 Best Hospitals list.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Human trafficking survivor speaks out

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Human trafficking can happen to anyone, and it can happen anywhere. Operation G.H.O.S.T. officials said it’s happening more online, and not just on social media. Predators have taken to a number of websites, including gaming outlets. Kristy Hagarty was targeted on a gaming website and...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Jackson drug recovery housing approved for phase two

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – When Mike Hirst first got the idea to build Andy’s place back in 2016, he knew it would make an impact on people struggling with drug addiction. He’d seen the need for resources and support up close from his son. “He said you know dad I just don’t have a purpose […]
JACKSON, MI
Sportsnaut Silver & Black

Claressa Shields starts Free program to train Kids in Flint

Claressa Shields, a celebrated two-time Olympic gold medalist and undisputed middleweight champion of the world, took to Flint Michigan recently – not for a fight in the ring but rather an opportunity to give back. Amid cheers from enthusiastic kids at her training program launch she helped guide them through their punches while imparting valuable tips on technique.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson Fire Station returns to service

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Fire Station No. 2 in Jackson is back in service after being closed for over a decade and it’s a good thing because when a fire erupts, timing is everything. “A structure fire doubles in size every 20 seconds,” said Wooden. Years ago, Grady...
JACKSON, MI
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
780K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy