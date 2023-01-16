ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

DawgsDaily

What Todd Monken Had to Say About NFL Jobs Calling

Now that Georgia's 2022 season has officially concluded following their second consecutive national title win, players and coaches now begin their preparation for the upcoming season. Some players have had to make the decision of whether they will stay or leave whether that be through the transfer ...
ATHENS, GA
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Athlon Sports

Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired

It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy.  Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game.  Somehow, the situation is now worse.  Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Surprised By The Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Announcement

As has been the case all season, tonight's Monday Night Football action is being presented by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.  Football fans have grown accustomed to this duo, as Buck and Aikman have called games in various capacities since 2002.  So it came as a surprise when Sports Media ...
Yardbarker

Maryland OC Dan Enos reportedly leaving for Arkansas

Wednesday started off great for Mike Locksley and the Maryland Terrapins. Quarterback and Maryland’s all-time leading passer Taulia Tagovailoa announced he is returning for his senior year. The Terrapins also landed offensive lineman and Division II transfer Gottlieb Ayedze. However, by the end of the night, Maryland is in...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
People

Retired NFL Kicker Adam Vinatieri Thinks Former Teammate Tom Brady Still Has 'It' Despite Rocky Season

"Physically, he's as in good as shape he's ever been in his entire life," Vinatieri tells PEOPLE of Brady Despite a rocky season that ended with a loss in the first round of the NFL playoffs, Adam Vinatieri thinks former quarterback Tom Brady still has the same magical touch he always has. "I still believe [Tom has] it physically," Vinatieri, who is teaming up with Rob Gronkowski and FanDuel for their Kick of Destiny campaign, tells PEOPLE. "I look at Tom, and I go, 'Physically, he's as in...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To TCU's Offensive Coordinator Hire

Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs reportedly landed a big fish out of the SEC on Wednesday. Per 247Sports' Brandon Marcello, TCU is expected to hire Arkansas' Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator after losing Garrett Riley to Clemson. The football world reacted to TCU's big hire on social ...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Ole Miss officially announces Wes Neighbors as new safeties coach

Wes Neighbors III, who was part of five national championship teams at Alabama as both a player and staff member, has been named safeties coach at Ole Miss, as announced Tuesday by Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin. Neighbors arrives in Oxford after serving as a position coach at Maryland, Louisiana, South Florida and Florida Atlantic throughout his coaching career. He was on Kiffin's staff at FAU during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
OXFORD, MS
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18

The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Analyst To Be Fired

The NFL World has had it with prominent analyst Tony Dungy on Wednesday night. Following his less-than-stellar performance in the Jaguars vs. Chargers game, Dungy is now taking some heat for a much more troubling reason. Dungy, a Hall of Fame head coach turned NFL analyst, tweeted out a ...
CALIFORNIA STATE

