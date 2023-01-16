ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

‘Dancing with the Stars’ is coming to New Jersey

“Dancing with the Stars: Live! The Tour” is making a couple of stops in New Jersey this month. The show is scheduled for the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on Jan. 19 at 4 and 7 PM, and at the State Theater of New Jersey in New Brunswick on Jan. 20 at 8 PM.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Do NJ Paw-rents Contribute To These Crazy Pet Parent Stats?

I feel like just about everyone is more obsessed with their pets than other members of their family. Whether your pet means your dog, cat, fish, bird, or even reptiles, you know those little ones have such a special place in your heart. But how obsessed is New Jersey with their pets compared to the rest of the country?
Cheesesteak for the game? The best are in NJ and right here

For years we've heard about how Philadelphia is the cheesesteak capital of the world. While the cheesesteak may have originated in the City of Brotherly Love, it's New Jersey that has taken the sandwich up a notch. So much so that such Philidelphia establishments as Geno's and Tony Luc's have set up shop here as well. Tony Luc will even tell you how to make your own.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
This Mercer County City Ranks In The Top 3 Best for Your Insta

There are a ton of places throughout the state of New Jersey that is worth making the drive just for a good photo moment. There are plenty of cities and beautiful towns that are the perfect backdrops for your Instagram pictures, but on a new list, this Mercer County city has been named the third most picturesque city in all of New Jersey.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
These are the top 4 cookie bakeries in NJ

Who doesn't love cookies? Cookies are delicious for sure. As I move away from processed food at the grocery store, if we're looking for a sweet treat, it's "make it at home" or a local baker or bust!. Nothing beats the smell of walking into a local bakery with fresh...
LODI, NJ
Hidden Gem Lunch Spot Now Has The Longest Lines In New Jersey

Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
PRINCETON, NJ
Hey New Jersey, keep your bird feeders up … if you want to (Opinion)

A few months ago, there was widespread concern over avian flu infecting birds across the country. Some sources warned against keeping bird feeders up and filled in order to stem the spread of the illness. Research has shown, however, that less than 2% of birds that feed from backyard feeders have contracted the illness that has affected birds across the continent.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Top NJ news stories for Thursday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ George Santos accused of scamming disabled NJ veteran. US Navy Vet from NJ claims George Santos left his sick dog to die. ⬛ Report: NJ man kept girlfriend's body in garbage bag for 5 months. David Gibson, of Trenton,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Two Hamilton, NJ Residents on NBC TV Hit Show Tonight

Well this is exciting. Two Hamilton Township (Mercer County) residents are going to be on TV TONIGHT (Tuesday, January 17th), according to the Hamilton Township Facebook page and TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. Steinert Alum, Alejandro Hernandez and 13-year-old, Roman Engel, will both be appearing in the two-hour series finale of the hit...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey

If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
NEWARK, NJ
Local Bucks County family needs your help overseas

Listener Jessica called us on Wednesday this week to weigh in on the conversation regarding organ donations and mentioned a family friend in need. Matt Small is turning 21 years old in just a few days. He headed to Ireland for a winter vacation with his family and on New Year's Eve fell ill.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Gospelfest is returning to New Jersey

After being held virtually last year (and not being held at all in 2021) due to the pandemic, the McDonald’s Gospelfest is returning to New Jersey at the Prudential Center in Newark in May. Hezekiah Walker & the Love Fellowship Choir and The Clark Sisters will be among the...
NEWARK, NJ
Watch – New Jersey’s First News for Wednesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Travelers trying to get a gun on a plane in New Jersey continues to be a growing problem, according to the TSA. ⬛ What really killed the whales? NJ environmental groups sparring. Some are blaming offshore wind...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Top 4 places in NJ to get great pancakes

Pancakes are delicious. I know, I know, with my self-imposed diet restrictions, I limit my intake of foods like pancakes, but sometimes ya gotta cheat!. One of the best pancake places in the Garden State is at the Jersey Shore. Sea Isle City specifically. When my wife Jodi and I...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
