Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s a cool opportunity for NJ kids who want to break into the music business
GRAMMY Museum Experience™ Prudential Center and RECORD HIGH announced their inaugural Spring Session music industry program. The program will run from Monday, April 10 through Thursday, April 13, to coincide with many of New Jersey school’s spring break. The 2023 Spring Session is a 4-day music industry program...
Trendy NJ retailer reveals what’s hot for Valentine’s Day
Showcase, the retailer known for having the “hottest trends” has released their list of what’s trendy for Valentine’s Day. You can find the items in one of their six New Jersey stores or at their online store. Just some of the items they say are hot...
‘Dancing with the Stars’ is coming to New Jersey
“Dancing with the Stars: Live! The Tour” is making a couple of stops in New Jersey this month. The show is scheduled for the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on Jan. 19 at 4 and 7 PM, and at the State Theater of New Jersey in New Brunswick on Jan. 20 at 8 PM.
Do NJ Paw-rents Contribute To These Crazy Pet Parent Stats?
I feel like just about everyone is more obsessed with their pets than other members of their family. Whether your pet means your dog, cat, fish, bird, or even reptiles, you know those little ones have such a special place in your heart. But how obsessed is New Jersey with their pets compared to the rest of the country?
Cheesesteak for the game? The best are in NJ and right here
For years we've heard about how Philadelphia is the cheesesteak capital of the world. While the cheesesteak may have originated in the City of Brotherly Love, it's New Jersey that has taken the sandwich up a notch. So much so that such Philidelphia establishments as Geno's and Tony Luc's have set up shop here as well. Tony Luc will even tell you how to make your own.
Controversial List of the Worst Small Towns in New Jersey is Baffling
New Jersey gets enough bad publicity as it is. This new article isn't helping our reputation at all. Lifestyle website Road Snacks decided to "crunch some numbers" to determine the 10 worst small towns to live in. I don't know about you, but when I think about absolute livability rankings,...
This Mercer County City Ranks In The Top 3 Best for Your Insta
There are a ton of places throughout the state of New Jersey that is worth making the drive just for a good photo moment. There are plenty of cities and beautiful towns that are the perfect backdrops for your Instagram pictures, but on a new list, this Mercer County city has been named the third most picturesque city in all of New Jersey.
Amazing New Jersey Japanese Restaurant Gets National Attention
The one thing all New Jersey residents can agree on is that we love our food. We are used to amazing restaurants and delicious food everywhere we turn. And we are becoming famous for having some of the best sushi around. We have already cornered the market on Italian food,...
They try to keep this tiny NJ eatery a secret. I’m revealing it
If you’ve lived in New Jersey long enough, you know that we’re pretty jaded when it comes to eating out. After all, we’ve tasted the best in North, South, Central, and everywhere else in New Jersey. So we can be pretty picky about our restaurants. And also,...
These are the top 4 cookie bakeries in NJ
Who doesn't love cookies? Cookies are delicious for sure. As I move away from processed food at the grocery store, if we're looking for a sweet treat, it's "make it at home" or a local baker or bust!. Nothing beats the smell of walking into a local bakery with fresh...
Hidden Gem Lunch Spot Now Has The Longest Lines In New Jersey
Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
Hey New Jersey, keep your bird feeders up … if you want to (Opinion)
A few months ago, there was widespread concern over avian flu infecting birds across the country. Some sources warned against keeping bird feeders up and filled in order to stem the spread of the illness. Research has shown, however, that less than 2% of birds that feed from backyard feeders have contracted the illness that has affected birds across the continent.
Top NJ news stories for Thursday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ George Santos accused of scamming disabled NJ veteran. US Navy Vet from NJ claims George Santos left his sick dog to die. ⬛ Report: NJ man kept girlfriend's body in garbage bag for 5 months. David Gibson, of Trenton,...
Two Hamilton, NJ Residents on NBC TV Hit Show Tonight
Well this is exciting. Two Hamilton Township (Mercer County) residents are going to be on TV TONIGHT (Tuesday, January 17th), according to the Hamilton Township Facebook page and TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. Steinert Alum, Alejandro Hernandez and 13-year-old, Roman Engel, will both be appearing in the two-hour series finale of the hit...
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
Local Bucks County family needs your help overseas
Listener Jessica called us on Wednesday this week to weigh in on the conversation regarding organ donations and mentioned a family friend in need. Matt Small is turning 21 years old in just a few days. He headed to Ireland for a winter vacation with his family and on New Year's Eve fell ill.
Gospelfest is returning to New Jersey
After being held virtually last year (and not being held at all in 2021) due to the pandemic, the McDonald’s Gospelfest is returning to New Jersey at the Prudential Center in Newark in May. Hezekiah Walker & the Love Fellowship Choir and The Clark Sisters will be among the...
Watch – New Jersey’s First News for Wednesday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Travelers trying to get a gun on a plane in New Jersey continues to be a growing problem, according to the TSA. ⬛ What really killed the whales? NJ environmental groups sparring. Some are blaming offshore wind...
These are the top five destinations for New Jersey travelers
This cold, gray time of year is when people dream of tropical vacations, or at least somewhere exotic. In New Jersey, apparently, not so much. A new survey out says Garden Staters will be staying close to home in 2023, if you consider anywhere in the US, “close to home.”
Top 4 places in NJ to get great pancakes
Pancakes are delicious. I know, I know, with my self-imposed diet restrictions, I limit my intake of foods like pancakes, but sometimes ya gotta cheat!. One of the best pancake places in the Garden State is at the Jersey Shore. Sea Isle City specifically. When my wife Jodi and I...
94.5 PST
Princeton, NJ
24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 0