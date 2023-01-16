Read full article on original website
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrestWestland DailyAtlanta, GA
These are the 5 top rated burger joints in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Atlanta Ranks #4 in U.S. for Jobs in Science and Technology – Ahead of San Francisco and Silicon ValleyToby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
The City of Stone Mountain Renames Street in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Truflix NetworkStone Mountain, GA
Nebraska Football: Georgia TE Arik Gilbert transfers to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Four remaining free agent targets for the Braves
The Braves have had a peculiar offseason. They have pretty much neglected free agency completely, spending around $3 million total on free agents. However, Alex Anthopoulos has been very active in the trade market, acquiring Sean Murphy, Joe Jiménez, Lucas Luetge, and others. As currently constructed, this team should still be considered the favorites to win the NL East, but that shouldn’t be their goal.
Alex Anthopoulos on Max Fried’s future with Braves
Despite seeing multiple All-Stars ink potentially team-friendly deals, Braves Country remembers the ones that got away the most. Freddie Freeman hurts more than Dansby Swanson, but the fan base is rightfully scarred from the ordeals, which has them worried about what is on the horizon. Atlanta could potentially see another key member of the team walk away in free agency as Max Fried‘s future grows with uncertainty. In an interview with The Athletic, Alex Anthopoulos spoke on the subject.
2 Former Yankees Pitchers Retire
These two right-handers spent a total of 10 years pitching in pinstripes, beginning their careers with New York
Braves ink former ‘web gem’ master to the outfield on $3 million contract
The Atlanta Braves lost longtime franchise star Dansby Swanson this winter. And it has left them with the unenviable goal of building a winner without him. On Wednesday night, the team added a bit of depth with that goal in mind. The Braves signed former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin...
Vikings Lose Offensive Lineman to Falcons
<p>Eight teams remain in the NFL’s postseason tournament, and the eliminated franchises are conducting roster housekeeping to prepare for 2023</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/top_news/vikings-lose-offensive">Vikings Lose Offensive Lineman to Falcons</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Why AD Mitchell's Portal Entry Should Be a Concern for College Football
While Georgia Bulldog fans are certainly saddened by AD Mitchell's transferring. The news should be just as concerning for college football fans as a whole
Tennessee Vols just dunked on the rest of college football
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols dunked on the rest of college football on Tuesday. Well, technically On3 dunked for them. But the point remains. On Tuesday, On3 revealed that Vols quarterback Nico Iamaleava, a five-star recruit who signed with Tennessee last month, is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 recruiting class.
Look: Stetson Bennett Reacts To Death Of Georgia Teammate
The University of Georgia football program was rocked over the weekend by the tragic deaths of offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. Willock, 20, and LeCroy, 24, were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning. Another Georgia player, Warren McClendon, and a ...
Excessive speed listed as cause of crash that killed Georgia football player
Georgia football player Devin Willock wasn't wearing a seat belt when he was ejected from the vehicle in a weekend crash that killed him and a recruiting staff member, police said. A police report released Tuesday listed excessive speed on a road with a 40 mph limit as one of the primary causes of the crash. The wreck occurred at 2:45 a.m. Sunday in Athens, less than two miles from the university campus. A few hours earlier, the Bulldogs held a parade through town...
Football World Reacts To Georgia's Significant Transfer
It appears Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell will explore his options this offseason. Dawgs247 has confirmed that Mitchell will enter the NCAA transfer portal. As a freshman, he had 426 receiving yards and four touchdowns for Georgia. Unfortunately for Mitchell, an ankle injury limited ...
Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member
Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
UGA football offers elite RB DeZephen Walker
The Georgia Bulldogs have extended a scholarship offer to one of the top running backs in the class of 2026. Georgia offered DeZephen Walker on Dec. 21, 2022. Walker played varsity football as a freshman. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back plays high school football for Raymore-Peculiar in Peculiar, Missouri. Walker...
Georgia player Devin Willock made young fan's day just before fatal car crash
Just hours before University of Georgia football player Devin Willock died in a car accident that also killed a school staff member early Sunday morning, he greeted a young fan whose grandparent posted about their recent meeting online. Willock, an offensive lineman for the champion Bulldogs, retweeted the now-viral post on Saturday evening with three red-heart emojis. It was the athlete's final tweet prior to his death.Alongside a message thanking the Georgia player for his time, Sam Kramer, the original poster, shared a series of photos that showed Willock in what appears to be a restaurant, standing beside a small boy who...
Falcons Sign OL Kyle Hinton To Futures Contract
Hinton, 24, is a former seventh-round pick by the Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Washburn. He was among their final roster cuts as a rookie and returned to Minnesota’s practice squad. Since then, he’s bounced on and off the Vikings’ practice squad. In 2022,...
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
Want to be next 'Voice of the Braves?' Team accepting submissions, hosting tryouts
SMYRNA, Ga. — Want to hear your voice booming through Truist Park as the Atlanta Braves take the field beginning in 2023? Fans will now have that opportunity with the team offering open tryouts. In search of the next "Voice of the Braves," the team will be extending the...
MLK Day wins for Gainesville and Walker at annual Holy Innocents classic
The Walker Woverines and Gainesville Red Elephants get back in the win column after each picking up wins at the 5th annual Holy Innocents MLK Classic.
Braves Hall of Fame profile: Bronson Arroyo
Among the former Atlanta Braves to appear on the 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot is starting pitcher Bronson Arroyo. The right-hander with the unique wind-up pitched parts of sixteen seasons in MLB, debuting in 2000 for the Pittsburgh Pirates and wrapping up his career in 2017 for the Cincinatti Reds.
Ex-Braves GM John Coppolella couldn’t watch Atlanta’s 2021 World Series run
The Braves wouldn’t have won the World Series without John Coppolella. And though his indiscretions warranted punishment, the ex-Braves GM should’ve never been banned for life. He was just reinstated by Rob Manfred after a handful of years away from the game. Coppy was instrumental in acquiring foundational...
