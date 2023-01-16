Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksro.com
Firefighters Put Out Chimney Fire in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa firefighters managed to put out a chimney fire Tuesday night. The fire was reported at a residence on Lucy Court off Hoen Avenue. Firefighters discovered the fire burning in the wooden chimney chase that surrounded the metal flu pipe for the gas fired fireplace in the living room. They managed to extinguish the fire in about a half hour but had to remove sheetrock in the living room and cut into the chimney chase to do so. The exterior rear of the home and living room suffered moderate damage while the interior suffered minor smoke damage. The cause of the fire appears unintentional and is under investigation but it looks like it started inside the chimney chase around the gas fired fireplace.
Two Sonoma County dispensary burglaries may be connected, police say
Two marijuana dispensaries in Sonoma County were burglarized this week, and police suspect some of the same getaway vehicles were used in both burglaries, according to a statement from the Petaluma Police Department.
ksro.com
Unum Sculpture to be Installed in Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Next Week
A sculpture symbolizing unity will officially debut in Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square next Thursday. The stainless-steel sculpture is called “Unum,” which means “oneness or together” in Latin. The sculpture is covered in words meant to represent Santa Rosa. The words are in the 32 different languages most commonly spoken in Sonoma County’s households. Work on the 300-thousand-dollar sculpture started last summer, but plans for it have been in place for about three years.
ksro.com
Five Sonoma County Schools Ranked Some of the Best in California
Five public schools in Sonoma County are now considered some of the best schools in California. The schools were recently added to the California Distinguished Schools Program. Corona Creek, Meadow, West Side, Alexander Valley and Liberty Elementary Schools are among five of the 356 schools to make the list for 2023.The Distinguished Schools Program is back this year after being temporarily put on hold because of the pandemic. Qualifying schools are evaluated based on test scores, chronic absenteeism, suspension rates and socioeconomic data.
ksro.com
Sonoma County Workshops Scheduled for Saving Energy at Home
A series of online energy efficiency workshops for Sonoma County homeowners kicks off today. The county’s Climate Action and Resiliency Division is hosting several workshops every Wednesday until February 8th covering a range of topics including evaluating energy use, making a project plan, funding your projects, solar photovoltaics and battery storage, heat pumps for HVAC and water heating.
mendofever.com
Traffic Controls In Place After Truck Strikes K-Rail on State Route 20 Near Lake Mendocino
A truck struck a k-rail on State Route 20 this morning at approximately 6:49 p.m. One-way traffic is in place as first responders clean the roadway and secure the scene. The crash reportedly occurred in the area of the bridge that spans the Russian River just east of where SR-20 meets Highway 101. The driver reportedly exited the vehicle that came to rest in the eastbound lane.
funcheap.com
Rare Bay Area “Ocean Tornado” Spotted in Sonoma County
Thanks to SF Gate for spreading the word about this hiker’s discovery on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Santa Rosa resident Omar Rogers spotted a rare waterspout, a tornado that’s formed over water, near Sonoma County’s Ocean Cove area. The swirling vortex of air and water mist usually forms in tropical locations. The intense cyclones can reach 60mph.
ksro.com
Preliminary Designs Being Crafted for Roseland Civic Complex
Roseland is another step closer to a new civic complex. The Hearn Community Hub will be located on Hearn and Dutton avenues. The city of Santa Rosa has hired Group 4 Architects to craft preliminary designs for the project. The hub will house the Roseland Regional Library as well as a fire station. It may also house a number of other things including an aquatic center and a computer lab. Construction is expected to start in 2025 and be completed by the end of 2026.
vallejosun.com
Caltrans looking to elevate Highway 37 between Vallejo and Marin County
VALLEJO – The California Department of Transportation is seeking to elevate state Highway 37 between Vallejo and Marin County to protect the flood-prone highway from sea level rise from climate change. Caltrans conducted a study of options starting in the fall of 2020 as the agency predicted worsening flooding...
ksro.com
Another Cannabis Dispensary Robbed in Sonoma County by Group of Thieves
Another cannabis dispensary in Sonoma County was robbed this weekend. Doobie Nights Store Manager Donald Monday says 3 cars pulled up to the side of the building early Sunday night on Santa Rosa Avenue, and that’s when thieves pried open a door to gain access to the dispensary…. “It...
70 cats and dogs, mostly Pomeranians, rescued from Bay Area house fire
California firefighters rescued 70 cats and dogs from a house that caught fire Tuesday morning, officials said.
Sonoma County reservoirs recovering from drought conditions in just about a month
LAKE MENDOCINO, Sonoma County -- At the start of this water year, it was very possible that the North Bay was facing the most serious drought challenge. The past four weeks or so have been something of a small miracle for Sonoma County, where reservoirs have taken a dramatic rebound. 3,000 cubic feet per second is now being released from Lake Mendocino, and it really does signal a dramatic change of fortune here in the North Bay. And while it wasn't inconceivable, it happened in four to five weeks. "If that rain had been separated out over 15...
Bay Area home prices are dropping faster than anywhere else in the nation, RE/MAX report says
Home prices in the San Francisco Bay Area experienced the largest year-over-year decline in the United States.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa InResponse Team to Update Public on its First Year
How has Santa Rosa’s emergency mental health team done in its first year? Santa Rosa’s InResponse team will give a one year update on the program Thursday at 6 PM at Elsie Allen High School. As well as updating the public, the InResponse team will also get feedback on how the program can improve in its second year. The InResponse team, which has licensed mental health clinicians, paramedics and homeless outreach specialists, is close to operating 24 hours a day.
newsofthenorthbay.com
NORTH BAY RAINFALL, LAKE SONOMA AND CALIFORNIA RESERVOIR LEVELS: WHERE WE ARE, WHAT’S NEXT.
After a late December and January to remember, the North Bay and Northern California are far above average in rainfall and snowpack. In fact, some state reservoirs are releasing water in order to make room for additional winter rainfall, and snowmelt this spring. Let’s take a look at where we...
ksro.com
More Information on Pedestrian Killed in Sonoma Monday Night
There’s some new information about a collision that killed a pedestrian in Sonoma on Monday night. Investigators say the 36-year-old man hit by a pickup truck was in a crosswalk at the intersection of Highway 12 and Verano Avenue. The 24-year-old man driving the truck immediately stopped, stayed at the scene, and cooperated with authorities. Drugs, alcohol and speed are not believed to have been factors in the collision. This is not the first time someone has been killed while crossing this intersection – in 2020, a 78-year-old man was killed after being struck by a car.
Hog Island Oyster Co. says nonstop Bay Area rain 'hits us in the bottom line'
"You're not going to see any local oysters on any menus anywhere," a Hog Island co-founder said.
sfstandard.com
Two Quick-and-Easy Hikes to Gushing Waterfalls in Marin
One upside to this month’s endless downpours is the seasonal waterfalls that have appeared around the SF Bay Area. It seems just about every hillside is glowing green and leaking rivulets of rainwater from the saturated hills. No place is this truer than Marin. Its famed falls are exploding...
sonomamag.com
Starks to Open Downtown Santa Rosa Restaurant
Downtown Santa Rosa will say bonjour to a casual French bistro early this summer, according to restaurateurs Mark and Terri Stark. The couple recently leased the long-empty, former Bollywood space at 535 Fourth St. with plans to serve classic bistro dishes, like steak frites and mussels. The restaurant also will feature a fresh seafood bar, along with wine and cocktails.
ksro.com
Hit-And-Run Driver Damages Parked Cars in Petaluma
Petaluma Police are seeking help in finding a hit-and-run driver. On Monday afternoon, an SUV was driving in the area of Petaluma Boulevard and D Street when it struck two parked cars and drove off. The driver was female and vehicle was a grey Lexus SUV with two flags, Oakland A’s and Golden State Warriors mounted in the rear passenger windows. If you have information on this incident, please contact Petaluma Police.
Comments / 0