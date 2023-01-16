Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksro.com
Another Dispensary Robbed, This Time in Petaluma: Three Arrested
A second Sonoma County dispensary was the target of thieves this week. The Petaluma Police officers responded to a burglary report at Down Under Industries early Tuesday morning on Ely Road North. When officers arrived, four vehicles took off. Three of the cars matched descriptions of the ones involved in the robbery at Doobie Nights earlier this week. Cops tried to pull over the vehicles, but after speeds reached over 100 miles per hour, the chase was ended due to safety. One of the vehicles that had exited Highway 101 at San Antonio Road was located and after a chase, it crashed into fence and the suspects fled on food. Three suspects from Oakland and San Pablo were captured and booked on multiple charges.
mendofever.com
A Cyclist Is Dead and an 18-Year-Old Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Vehicular Manslaughter After Fatal Clearlake Collision
The following is a press release issued by the Clearlake Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On January 17, 2023, at approximately 5:45 pm, officers from the Clearlake Police Department responded to...
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Won’t Release Body Camera Footage Involving Councilman Alvarez
The city of Santa Rosa won’t release police body camera footage showing officers serving a search warrant on Councilman Eddie Alvarez. The city was granted five extensions for more time to consider a public records request for the video. The Press Democrat requested the footage in mid-October. Police served Alvarez the search warrant after he left a council meeting at City Hall in January of last year. The warrant was part of an investigation into a murder that happened in September of 2021. Alvarez is not a suspect.
Marin Co. bike thieves using sophisticated means to steal high-end bicycles
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Residential burglaries in Marin County targeting high-end bicycles are increasing and getting more sophisticated, according to Central Marin Police. There has been a rise in high-end bikes being stolen from residential garages, according to an alert sent out from the police. There have been 10 reported cases of such thefts […]
ksro.com
Another Cannabis Dispensary Robbed in Sonoma County by Group of Thieves
Another cannabis dispensary in Sonoma County was robbed this weekend. Doobie Nights Store Manager Donald Monday says 3 cars pulled up to the side of the building early Sunday night on Santa Rosa Avenue, and that’s when thieves pried open a door to gain access to the dispensary…. “It...
mendofever.com
Ukiah Police Arrest Willits Man for Suspected Car Theft and Knife Possession
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 1/17/22 at approximately 8:30 am, Ukiah PD received an alert from the FLOCK license plate...
Train crushes pickup left on tracks, authorities searching for owner
Napa Wine Train at its layup yard in Napa photo credit: Credit: Googlemaps Napa police are trying to find whoever owned a pick up truck that was destroyed Saturday night when the Napa Valley Wine train slammed into it. No one was injured either in the pick-up or aboard the train, according to Lieutenant Chris Pacheco of the Napa Police Department. Pacheco said the train was rounding a slight curve, and as it approached a trestle, the engineer noticed something very out of place. "Somebody parked the truck right across the tracks." Pacheco says from its position, investigators believe the...
KTVU FOX 2
Man shot, killed in Antioch liquor store parking lot Tuesday morning
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A man was shot and killed on Tuesday morning in Antioch, police said. Dispatch received multiple calls around 10:45 a.m. regarding a shooting at The Spot Liquor Store at 1108 Sycamore Dr. Officers located a man in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound....
mendofever.com
Lake County Gun Club Holstering-Mishap Leads to Gunshot Wound
On Monday, January 16, 2023, a firearm-holstering mishap at a Lake County gun club resulted in an accidental discharge. The bullet struck the shooter’s upper thigh requiring hospitalization though the wounds would prove non-life threatening. Lauren Berlinn, the Public Information Officer for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, told us...
mendofever.com
Cooperative Efforts Between Mendocino Sheriff’s Office and Community Result in the Arrest of Multiple Theft Suspects
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. Cooperative effort between the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office and members of our community has...
ksro.com
Firefighters Put Out Chimney Fire in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa firefighters managed to put out a chimney fire Tuesday night. The fire was reported at a residence on Lucy Court off Hoen Avenue. Firefighters discovered the fire burning in the wooden chimney chase that surrounded the metal flu pipe for the gas fired fireplace in the living room. They managed to extinguish the fire in about a half hour but had to remove sheetrock in the living room and cut into the chimney chase to do so. The exterior rear of the home and living room suffered moderate damage while the interior suffered minor smoke damage. The cause of the fire appears unintentional and is under investigation but it looks like it started inside the chimney chase around the gas fired fireplace.
mendofever.com
Police Deploy Spike Strips After Ukiah Man Allegedly Evades Deputies and Flees On Foot
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01-07-2023 at approximately 12:24 AM, a Deputy from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office...
ksro.com
Hit-And-Run Driver Damages Parked Cars in Petaluma
Petaluma Police are seeking help in finding a hit-and-run driver. On Monday afternoon, an SUV was driving in the area of Petaluma Boulevard and D Street when it struck two parked cars and drove off. The driver was female and vehicle was a grey Lexus SUV with two flags, Oakland A’s and Golden State Warriors mounted in the rear passenger windows. If you have information on this incident, please contact Petaluma Police.
KTVU FOX 2
Tens of thousands in cash allegedly stolen from salon owner's car
OAKLAND - A salon owner says she lost "tens of thousands of dollars in cash" when a thief broke into her car in Oakland. A surveillance video shows a man that the salon owner believes broke into her Infiniti as she got coffee from a Starbucks in the Montclair village neighborhood earlier this month.
KTVU FOX 2
Pitbull attacks for third time, neighbors call for dog to be euthanized
MARTINEZ, Calif. - A pitbull that was placed on a potentially dangerous animal list last fall after attacking two different adults, bit an 8-year-old girl outside her home in Martinez and has now been quarantined at the pound. The dog, named Spot, belongs to a neighbor of Heather Silva and...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pittsburg Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Concord
The California Highway Patrol is searching for a driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a 19-year-old Pittsburg man on January 1, 2023. The incident occurred along the shoulder of State Route 4 in the vicinity of the Port Chicago Highway in Concord, officials said. Details on the...
SFPD: Officers shot at during confrontation with catalytic converter thieves
SAN FRANCISCO – Officers responding to a catalytic converter theft in San Francisco's Richmond District early Tuesday morning were shot at during a confrontation with the suspects, police said.Around 4:20 a.m., officers from the Richmond Station were called to the area of California Street and 9th Avenue on report of a catalytic converter theft in progress. As they responded, police were told that the three men involved fled the scene in their vehicle. Officers located the suspects and vehicle near McAllister Street and Arguello Boulevard, about a mile from where the reported theft took place.The suspects then led officers on...
Woman arrested after allegedly stealing car from dealership
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – A woman was arrested after she allegedly stole a car from a dealership on Thursday, according to Fairfield police. Shortly after 10 a.m., officers responded to a parking lot in the 400 block of Pacific Avenue after being notified by a Suisun car dealership employee that a stolen car was located […]
Man shot, killed in Vallejo's 1st homicide of 2023
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo’s first homicide happened Tuesday evening when officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Richardson Drive, according to the Vallejo Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 7:29 p.m. Tuesday. Officers said they found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot […]
ksro.com
Two Arrested in Santa Rosa for Trafficking Crystal Meth
A Santa Rosa traffic stop leads to two arrests for trafficking crystal meth. Last weekend, police pulled over a car with two people inside for several traffic code violations. The officer searched the car and found several cell phones and 13 one-pound packages of suspected crystal methamphetamine. The two suspects, Brandon Olguin and his wife, Maria Olguin-Chavez, were arrested at the scene. Police later searched their residence on the 2300 block of Summercreek Drive and found more evidence of narcotics sales.
Comments / 0