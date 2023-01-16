Read full article on original website
WCVB
Car crashes into multiple vehicles after shots fired in Somerville, Massachusetts
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Two people were caught abandoning a car after crashing into multiple vehicles shortly after gunshots were fired in Somerville, according to Massachusetts State Police officials. State police did not disclose how many shots were fired on Memorial Road, but a witness told NewsCenter 5's Peter Eliopoulos...
WCVB
Eagle-eyed worker spots disabled Massachusetts veteran's stolen truck parked on Cambridge street
ARLINGTON, Mass. — A pickup and specialized walker-wheelchair that were stolen from a disabled veteran in Arlington this week have been found in a nearby Massachusetts city. John Versackas' Honda Ridgeline was stolen early Saturday morning from his Gordon Road home, where he has lived for 25 years. Versackas said his doors were locked and his truck keys were still inside his house.
WCVB
Driver charged in Acton hit-and-run crash that left boy seriously injured
ACTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is facing multiple charges in connection with an Acton hit-and-run crash that left a boy seriously injured. Acton police announced Wednesday that 85-year-old Joan Hurley, of Maynard, has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and a crosswalk violation.
capecod.com
Updated: Car crashes into Wellfleet medical building
WELLFLEET – A car crashed into the Outer Cape Health Services building in Wellfleet sometime after 9:30 AM Wednesday morning. The vehicle reportedly ended up almost completely inside the structure at 3130 State Highway (Route 6). Two people were evaluated for injuries that were not life-threatening. A building inspector was called to check the extent of damage to the structure. Wellfleet Police are investigating the crash.
Car crashes into Seekonk dealership; driver injured
An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a Seekonk car dealership Monday night.
capecod.com
Vehicle crashes through woods into cranberry bog in Chatham
CHATHAM – A vehicle reportedly crashed through a wooded area ending up in a cranberry bog in Chatham. The incident happened sometime after 4 PM Tuesday off Crowell Road near Branches Bar and Cafe. Firefighters were able to reach the scene and determine the driver had escaped any serious injury. Chatham Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Person rushed to hospital after reported finger amputation
YARMOUTH – A person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly amputating a finger. The call came in shortly after 6:30 PM Wednesday on Saturn Lane. A MedFlight helicopter was not immediately available so the victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Police ID woman found dead near TF Green airport
The cause of death of a Pawtucket woman is under investigation after her body was discovered near T.F. Green International Airport on Tuesday.
thelocalne.ws
Two crashes in 90 minutes
IPSWICH — No injuries were reported after two accidents on Monday evening. The first crash came at around 5:55 p.m. near 197 Topsfield Road. Police said a rental 2021 Toyota 4Runner driven by a Framingham man sideswiped and cracked a utility pole. The vehicle had to be towed after...
Framingham Police Arrest Woman On Drunk Driving Charge After Hit & Run Crash on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Fitchburg woman on Friday night, January 13 after a hit & run crash on Route 9. Police arrested at 6:56 p.m. Ashley Landry, 34, of 86 Sheridan Street in Fitchburg. “Landry was involved in a hit/run accident” on Route 9 at 6;11 p.m....
fallriverreporter.com
Two people injured, one reportedly rescued, after car versus pole crash on Route 6
Police and fire departments responded to a serious crash Sunday morning that reportedly injured multiple people. Just before 8:30 a.m., a call came into dispatch for a car versus pole crash in the area of 710 State Road (Route 6) in Dartmouth. According to scanner transmissions, bystanders removed a person...
Body found near TF Green parking garage
Police are investigating after a woman's body was found at T.F. Green International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating robbery at Subway fast food restaurant
Fall River Police are investigating a robbery that took place at a fast-food restaurant in the city. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Officers responded to Subway located at 290 South Main Street in response to a reported unarmed robbery. Upon arrival, the clerk advised...
Crash With Serious Injuries Reported In Westborough: Officials
Part of Westborough roadway was partially closed because of a crash with serious injuries, authorities said. ** Traffic Alert ** Fisher Street at Mill Road is closed due a crash with serious injuries. Seek alternate route. @WestboroPolice pic.twitter.com/dF6a1jxBrW— Westborough Fire Dept (@Westbo…
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
capecod.com
Barnstable Police seek public help after stolen vehicles, MV break-ins in Centerville/Marstons Mills neighborhoods
BARNSTABLE – From Barnstable Police: n the early morning hours of Saturday, Barnstable Police Midnight Shift responded to what was reported as a single motor vehicle crash on Route 149 Marstons Mills near the Cape Cod Airfield. The investigation quickly developed into two reports of stolen motor vehicles and numerous reports for motor vehicle breaking and entering offenses in the areas of Pleasant Pines Avenue Centerville and Willimantic Drive Marstons Mills. We are asking for the public’s assistance in reviewing home security recording devices within and around these neighborhoods between the hours of 12:00 AM and 4:00 AM on Saturday (See attached photos for neighborhoods of interest).
capecod.com
Rider injured in fall from horse in Harwich
HARWICH – A rider was injured after reportedly falling from a horse in Harwich late Sunday morning. Crews were called to True North Farm on Queen Anne Road sometime after 11:30 AM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Prosecutor: Brian Walshe dismembered his wife, Ana Walshe, and disposed of her body
QUINCY, Mass. — Brian Walshe dismembered his wife, Ana Walshe, and disposed of her remains after using his son’s iPad to research the best ways to get rid of a body, prosecutors said in court, prosecutors said Wednesday. Brian Walshe, 47, pleaded not guilty in Quincy District Court...
WCVB
Disabled veteran has truck, wheelchair stolen from Massachusetts home
ARLINGTON, Mass. — A disabled veteran in Massachusetts is trying to figure out how to get around after his truck and his specialized wheelchair were stolen. John Versackas has lived on Gordon Road in Arlington for 25 years and has always felt safe inside his home. But his blue...
WBUR
Falsification charges against Fall River cop prompt calls to reinvestigate his past
In November, Fall River police officer Nicholas Hoar appeared in federal court to deny charges of filing false reports that allegedly covered up a beating he gave to a suspect outside the city’s police station. It was not the first time Hoar has been accused of excessive force. Since...
