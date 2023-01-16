With the postseason in full swing, the likelihood of Rob Gronkowski making an NFL return this season is slim. According to the man himself, they’ve been that way all season. Gronkowski, who spent his second of the last four seasons in retirement in 2022, has long been at the forefront of rumors for NFL teams with a potential need at tight end. Asked about the interest this past season, he admitted it only went one way.

3 HOURS AGO