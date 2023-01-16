Read full article on original website
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
NFL Star Player Taken To Hospital With Serious InjuryOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
chatsports.com
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach
The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
Cowboys Reportedly Signing Ex-Patriots Kicker After Brett Maher Fiasco
After Brett Maher’s nightmare performance in Tampa Bay, the Cowboys reportedly are turning to a former Patriots practice squadder for kicker insurance. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad this week, pending a physical, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Head...
What Tom Brady Told ESPN Broadcast Crew About His NFL Future
Many people assume Tom Brady will be back next season, be it for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Las Vegas Raiders or some other team. But maybe the legendary quarterback isn’t set on returning after all. Maybe the 45-year-old needs to think about it for a while. That’s what...
Patriots Rumors: Matt Patricia Might Leave New England After All
It feels like a virtual certainty that Matt Patricia won’t be calling offensive plays for the Patriots in 2023. New England didn’t announce plans to interview offensive coordinators because it wants Patricia to keep the role he failed in this season. However, many assume Patricia won’t be fired,...
Jerry Jones Reacts To Cowboys Kicker’s Horrific Performance
The Dallas Cowboys, as a team, nearly turned in a perfect performance Monday night at Raymond James Stadium. The lone exception was glaring, however, and that’s probably putting it mildly. Kicker Brett Maher had all sorts of trouble putting the football through the uprights in the Cowboys’ wild-card win...
Mike Florio Calls Out Tom Brady For ‘Filthy’ Play Vs. Cowboys
Mike Florio believes Tom Brady should be punished for his actions Monday night. A highly questionable act from the Buccaneers quarterback went unnoticed — or was disregarded — by referees in Tampa Bay’s wild-card loss to Dallas at Raymond James Stadium. As Malik Hooker advanced a recovered fumble in the third quarter, Brady tried to bring down the Cowboys safety by slide-tackling him from behind. The star signal-caller was not penalized.
Rob Gronkowski Reveals He Nearly Signed With This AFC East Team
Rob Gronkowski has been retired for a full regular season, but NFL fans still hope the tight end comes back to their team. The 33-year-old has come out of retirement before to join Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, which ended with a Super Bowl title. After another year in Tampa Bay, Gronkowski called it quits again, but there have been instances where he could have come back this season.
What Tom Brady Said About His Future After Bucs’ Playoff Loss
Tom Brady’s 2022 season ended in miserable fashion Monday night with a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Was it the final game of Brady’s storied NFL career? The last of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers tenure? We’ll have to wait for answers to those questions. The 45-year-old...
NFL Analyst Thinks This NFC Team Should Contend For Tom Brady
Tom Brady’s days as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers feel numbered following the team’s playoff exit. But one prominent NFL analyst believes Brady’s time spent in the NFC South is far from over. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky thinks Brady’s next team not only has to be...
NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Chiefs Remain Top Threat
After having some time to rest up as the AFC’s top seed, the Kansas City Chiefs are set to kick off their playoff’s against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Below are the top ten favorites to win the Super Bowl from the FanDuel Sportsbook. 1. Kansas City Chiefs +300 (Last...
Patriots Rumors: What Bill O’Brien Is Doing During OC Search
The New England Patriots launched their offensive coordinator search in earnest this week. On Wednesday, they reportedly interviewed tight ends coach Nick Caley and requested to interview Minnesota Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, who does not have any direct Patriots connections but played for Bill Belichick in Cleveland in the early 1990s.
Bucs’ Russell Gage Stretchered Off After Scary Injury Vs. Cowboys
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off the field on a stretcher late in Monday night’s wild-card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium. While running an in-breaking route late in the fourth quarter, Gage slipped, fell to his knees and absorbed a hit to the back of the head from Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson. The wideout remained down on the field for several minutes, trying multiple times to get to his feet without success.
Did Rob Gronkowski Just Shut Door On NFL Return? Sure Seems Like It
With the postseason in full swing, the likelihood of Rob Gronkowski making an NFL return this season is slim. According to the man himself, they’ve been that way all season. Gronkowski, who spent his second of the last four seasons in retirement in 2022, has long been at the forefront of rumors for NFL teams with a potential need at tight end. Asked about the interest this past season, he admitted it only went one way.
What Was Tom Brady Thinking With This Slide Tackle Vs. Cowboys?
An over-the-line play by a clearly frustrated Tom Brady could cost the legendary quarterback some money. With the Cowboys routing Brady’s Buccaneers in the third quarter of Monday night’s wild-card playoff game, the QB attempted to slide tackle a Cowboys defender after what appeared to be a Tampa Bay turnover.
Gronkowski Training with Legendary Kicker Vinatieri Ahead of 10 Million Dollar Field Goal
After creating plenty of headlines during his illustrious NFL career, Rob Gronkowski is back in the news for Super Bowl LVII. The veteran tight end, who has retired, even amid whispers he could return, is set to have a live TV commercial during the game. Gronkowski’s commercial is based around a campaign called the “Kick of Destiny,” which will feature a field goal attempt live during the Super Bowl.
Matthew Judon Makes Recruiting Pitch To This NFL Superstar
Matthew Judon is back on his recruiting game. His target this time: Superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The New England Patriots’ Pro Bowl pass rusher made his pitch to Donald on social media, replying to a Twitter thread about the possibility of the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year finishing his career with a team other than the Los Angeles Rams.
Buccaneers Fire OC Byron Leftwich
Following a disappointing 2022 campaign, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shaking things up. As Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports, the Buccaneers have fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons. Leftwich, who began his coaching career in Arizona, joined the Bucs as OC in 2019 upon the...
Tee Higgins Looks To Connect With Damar Hamlin Before NFL Playoff Game
Damar Hamlin has been a frequent visitor to the Buffalo Bills facility lately as he continues his remarkable recovery. It’s unknown as of Thursday whether Hamlin will be in attendance for the Bills divisional round showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Highmark Stadium — regardless of the outcome it will be Buffalo’s final home game of the season.
Giants-Eagles Preview: Philly Ready to Run the Table
NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, square off in the Divisional Round on Saturday night. The top-seeded Eagles come into the weekend well-rested as they enjoyed their well-earned first-round bye, with the Giants looking hot after a resilient victory in Minnesota on Sunday. Giants @ Eagles Game Information.
