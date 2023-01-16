ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach

The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

Cowboys Reportedly Signing Ex-Patriots Kicker After Brett Maher Fiasco

After Brett Maher’s nightmare performance in Tampa Bay, the Cowboys reportedly are turning to a former Patriots practice squadder for kicker insurance. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad this week, pending a physical, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Head...
DALLAS, TX
NESN

What Tom Brady Told ESPN Broadcast Crew About His NFL Future

Many people assume Tom Brady will be back next season, be it for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Las Vegas Raiders or some other team. But maybe the legendary quarterback isn’t set on returning after all. Maybe the 45-year-old needs to think about it for a while. That’s what...
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Matt Patricia Might Leave New England After All

It feels like a virtual certainty that Matt Patricia won’t be calling offensive plays for the Patriots in 2023. New England didn’t announce plans to interview offensive coordinators because it wants Patricia to keep the role he failed in this season. However, many assume Patricia won’t be fired,...
NESN

Jerry Jones Reacts To Cowboys Kicker’s Horrific Performance

The Dallas Cowboys, as a team, nearly turned in a perfect performance Monday night at Raymond James Stadium. The lone exception was glaring, however, and that’s probably putting it mildly. Kicker Brett Maher had all sorts of trouble putting the football through the uprights in the Cowboys’ wild-card win...
NESN

Mike Florio Calls Out Tom Brady For ‘Filthy’ Play Vs. Cowboys

Mike Florio believes Tom Brady should be punished for his actions Monday night. A highly questionable act from the Buccaneers quarterback went unnoticed — or was disregarded — by referees in Tampa Bay’s wild-card loss to Dallas at Raymond James Stadium. As Malik Hooker advanced a recovered fumble in the third quarter, Brady tried to bring down the Cowboys safety by slide-tackling him from behind. The star signal-caller was not penalized.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Reveals He Nearly Signed With This AFC East Team

Rob Gronkowski has been retired for a full regular season, but NFL fans still hope the tight end comes back to their team. The 33-year-old has come out of retirement before to join Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, which ended with a Super Bowl title. After another year in Tampa Bay, Gronkowski called it quits again, but there have been instances where he could have come back this season.
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

What Tom Brady Said About His Future After Bucs’ Playoff Loss

Tom Brady’s 2022 season ended in miserable fashion Monday night with a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Was it the final game of Brady’s storied NFL career? The last of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers tenure? We’ll have to wait for answers to those questions. The 45-year-old...
TAMPA, FL
NESN

NFL Analyst Thinks This NFC Team Should Contend For Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s days as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers feel numbered following the team’s playoff exit. But one prominent NFL analyst believes Brady’s time spent in the NFC South is far from over. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky thinks Brady’s next team not only has to be...
TAMPA, FL
NESN

NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Chiefs Remain Top Threat

After having some time to rest up as the AFC’s top seed, the Kansas City Chiefs are set to kick off their playoff’s against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Below are the top ten favorites to win the Super Bowl from the FanDuel Sportsbook. 1. Kansas City Chiefs +300 (Last...
NESN

Patriots Rumors: What Bill O’Brien Is Doing During OC Search

The New England Patriots launched their offensive coordinator search in earnest this week. On Wednesday, they reportedly interviewed tight ends coach Nick Caley and requested to interview Minnesota Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, who does not have any direct Patriots connections but played for Bill Belichick in Cleveland in the early 1990s.
ALABAMA STATE
NESN

Bucs’ Russell Gage Stretchered Off After Scary Injury Vs. Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off the field on a stretcher late in Monday night’s wild-card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium. While running an in-breaking route late in the fourth quarter, Gage slipped, fell to his knees and absorbed a hit to the back of the head from Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson. The wideout remained down on the field for several minutes, trying multiple times to get to his feet without success.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Did Rob Gronkowski Just Shut Door On NFL Return? Sure Seems Like It

With the postseason in full swing, the likelihood of Rob Gronkowski making an NFL return this season is slim. According to the man himself, they’ve been that way all season. Gronkowski, who spent his second of the last four seasons in retirement in 2022, has long been at the forefront of rumors for NFL teams with a potential need at tight end. Asked about the interest this past season, he admitted it only went one way.
NESN

What Was Tom Brady Thinking With This Slide Tackle Vs. Cowboys?

An over-the-line play by a clearly frustrated Tom Brady could cost the legendary quarterback some money. With the Cowboys routing Brady’s Buccaneers in the third quarter of Monday night’s wild-card playoff game, the QB attempted to slide tackle a Cowboys defender after what appeared to be a Tampa Bay turnover.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Gronkowski Training with Legendary Kicker Vinatieri Ahead of 10 Million Dollar Field Goal

After creating plenty of headlines during his illustrious NFL career, Rob Gronkowski is back in the news for Super Bowl LVII. The veteran tight end, who has retired, even amid whispers he could return, is set to have a live TV commercial during the game. Gronkowski’s commercial is based around a campaign called the “Kick of Destiny,” which will feature a field goal attempt live during the Super Bowl.
NESN

Matthew Judon Makes Recruiting Pitch To This NFL Superstar

Matthew Judon is back on his recruiting game. His target this time: Superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The New England Patriots’ Pro Bowl pass rusher made his pitch to Donald on social media, replying to a Twitter thread about the possibility of the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year finishing his career with a team other than the Los Angeles Rams.
NESN

Buccaneers Fire OC Byron Leftwich

Following a disappointing 2022 campaign, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shaking things up. As Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports, the Buccaneers have fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons. Leftwich, who began his coaching career in Arizona, joined the Bucs as OC in 2019 upon the...
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Tee Higgins Looks To Connect With Damar Hamlin Before NFL Playoff Game

Damar Hamlin has been a frequent visitor to the Buffalo Bills facility lately as he continues his remarkable recovery. It’s unknown as of Thursday whether Hamlin will be in attendance for the Bills divisional round showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Highmark Stadium — regardless of the outcome it will be Buffalo’s final home game of the season.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Giants-Eagles Preview: Philly Ready to Run the Table

NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, square off in the Divisional Round on Saturday night. The top-seeded Eagles come into the weekend well-rested as they enjoyed their well-earned first-round bye, with the Giants looking hot after a resilient victory in Minnesota on Sunday. Giants @ Eagles Game Information.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN

