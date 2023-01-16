Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Related
Young suspect in Macomb County bank robbery continues to elude authorities
Police have named 18-year-old Jacob Edwards of Macomb Township as a person of interest in the robbery of the Huntington Bank on Washington Street on Tuesday.
abc12.com
Flint Township man dies at scene of crash on Flushing Road
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township man died at the scene of a crash on Flushing Road late Wednesday. The single vehicle crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Flushing Road near Howald Avenue. Police say a pickup truck was driving west on Flushing Road when the driver went off the north side and crash into a utility pole.
Woman found shot to death in car in Pittsfield Township, police investigating
An investigation is underway into an apparent homicide Thursday, in Washtenaw County’s Pittsfield Township where a woman was found fatally shot in a car.
Detroit News
Pittsfield Twp. police probe death of woman found in car in parking lot
Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a vehicle with multiple bullet holes in a Pittsfield Township parking lot Thursday. Pittsfield Township police officers were called at about 9:10 a.m. Thursday to the 3700 block of Plaza Drive near Interstate 94 and State Street for a report of a suspected shooting.
Ulta shoplifting raid suspects arraigned on multiple felony charges
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – Five woman accused of committing an organized shoplifting raid at a makeup store in Green Oak Township near Brighton have been arraigned on multiple felony charges. Laronda Nashea Chase, Tirezah Renee Scott, Shanel Jean Webster, Joya Omega Williams and Kari Deloris Williams were arraigned Sunday,...
abc12.com
Reward increases for tips in murder of Saginaw County restaurant manager
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers Saginaw County is increasing the reward for tips in the murder of a restaurant manager. Cash rewards for information leading to an arrest in the death of Donald Patrick, Jr. are now up to $7,500. Patrick was shot to death on Jan. 19,...
Detroit News
Suspect sought in fatal Christmas Day shooting in Detroit
Detroit police have released images of a suspect wanted in connection with a double shooting on Christmas Day that left one person dead. The suspect walked up to a Chevy pickup truck around 1:35 p.m. Dec. 25 in the 12700 block of Fenkell and fired shots into it, investigators said in a statement.
californiaexaminer.net
Driver Surrenders To Davison Township Police After Allegedly Hitting A Person
According to Davison Township police, a driver in a fatal hit-and-run accident over the weekend has come forward. Jose Salcedo’s body was discovered on Saturday morning by a USPS mail carrier in a ditch near the 1000 block of Gale Road in Davison Township. Investigators discovered that he was murdered when he was struck by a passing car.
Lock your doors: Shelby Township police warn of uptick in vehicle thefts, stolen property
The Shelby Township Police Department is out with a warning for residents… with both vehicle thefts, and thefts from vehicles on the rise in the Macomb County community.
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County bank robbery suspect seen wandering around home
Police are looking for a suspect who they believe robbed a New Baltimore bank. Later that day, he was seen on a Ring camera wandering around a Macomb Township home.
Police identify woman hit and killed while walking on I-75 as 41-year-old from Warren
Investigators have identified a person hit and killed on I-75 last week as a 41-year-old Macomb County woman, although they still don’t know why she was walking on the freeway.
Detroit police asking for help identifying men involved in gas station shootout
Police are asking for help from the community identifying a pair of suspects involved in a shooting at a gas station in Detroit last weekend.
Manhunt underway for Macomb County bank robber; suspect is considered armed and dangerous
A potentially armed suspect is on the run after robbing a Huntington Bank in New Baltimore Tuesday afternoon. Later, Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash at 21 Mile and Card Rd in Anchor Bay and believe the robber was involved.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Drunk driver lies to Michigan police about I-94 shooting after car runs out of gas
DETROIT – A drunk driver allegedly lied to police about a freeway shooting in Detroit Monday night in an effort to get a fast police response after his car ran out of gas. According to Michigan State Police, at about 11:10 p.m. on Jan. 16, a 30-year-old man was driving westbound on I-94 near Woodward Avenue when his vehicle ran out of gas. The Detroit man and his female passenger both called 911 seeking a quick police response, officials said.
HometownLife.com
Driver who left Westland accident scene thought she 'hit a deer.' It was a 15-year-old girl
The driver who struck and critically injured a 15-year-old Westland girl last month when running a red light told police she was distracted while feeding her daughter in the back seat and believed she “hit a deer.”. She kept driving to Ypsilanti despite a shattered windshield. Gianna Mariah Harris...
Detroit News
Murder charge for Detroit man dismissed, sole witness unavailable for trial
Detroit — A first-degree murder charge against a Detroit man was dismissed this week because the only witness in the case was not available on the day the jury trial was set to start, according to prosecutors. Matthew Williams-Brockman, 26, was originally facing first-degree murder and three weapons charges,...
Detroit News
Police probe tainted marshmallows found in Farmington Hills
Farmington Hills police are investigating a string of incidents involving tainted marshmallows found in the city with tack nails or fishing hooks embedded. The pieces were placed in the front yards of homes near Heritage Hills Drive and Hunters Whip Lane near 14 Mile and Farmington roads in the last eight months, the department said in a statement.
Police arrest 2 with gun charges after shots fired in downtown Lansing
A radio call that Lansing police officers received resulted in the arrest of two individuals.
Detroit News
Detroit man charged in road rage shooting on Southfield Freeway
A 21-year-old man who allegedly shot multiple times at another car on the Southfield freeway after a road rage incident now faces attempted murder charges. Joshua Wiley of Detroit was charged in 36th District Court in Detroit with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm-less than murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, assault with a dangerous weapon, and three counts of using a firearm during a felony.
Detroit News
Detroit man charged with 2 unrelated December homicides
Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with two December homicides, occurring about a week apart, at a night club and a residence, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's office. The fatal shootings took place at 2:37 a.m. Dec. 16 at a night club in the 19940 block...
Comments / 1