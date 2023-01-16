ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

abc12.com

Flint Township man dies at scene of crash on Flushing Road

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township man died at the scene of a crash on Flushing Road late Wednesday. The single vehicle crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Flushing Road near Howald Avenue. Police say a pickup truck was driving west on Flushing Road when the driver went off the north side and crash into a utility pole.
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Suspect sought in fatal Christmas Day shooting in Detroit

Detroit police have released images of a suspect wanted in connection with a double shooting on Christmas Day that left one person dead. The suspect walked up to a Chevy pickup truck around 1:35 p.m. Dec. 25 in the 12700 block of Fenkell and fired shots into it, investigators said in a statement.
DETROIT, MI
californiaexaminer.net

Driver Surrenders To Davison Township Police After Allegedly Hitting A Person

According to Davison Township police, a driver in a fatal hit-and-run accident over the weekend has come forward. Jose Salcedo’s body was discovered on Saturday morning by a USPS mail carrier in a ditch near the 1000 block of Gale Road in Davison Township. Investigators discovered that he was murdered when he was struck by a passing car.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Drunk driver lies to Michigan police about I-94 shooting after car runs out of gas

DETROIT – A drunk driver allegedly lied to police about a freeway shooting in Detroit Monday night in an effort to get a fast police response after his car ran out of gas. According to Michigan State Police, at about 11:10 p.m. on Jan. 16, a 30-year-old man was driving westbound on I-94 near Woodward Avenue when his vehicle ran out of gas. The Detroit man and his female passenger both called 911 seeking a quick police response, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Murder charge for Detroit man dismissed, sole witness unavailable for trial

Detroit — A first-degree murder charge against a Detroit man was dismissed this week because the only witness in the case was not available on the day the jury trial was set to start, according to prosecutors. Matthew Williams-Brockman, 26, was originally facing first-degree murder and three weapons charges,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Police probe tainted marshmallows found in Farmington Hills

Farmington Hills police are investigating a string of incidents involving tainted marshmallows found in the city with tack nails or fishing hooks embedded. The pieces were placed in the front yards of homes near Heritage Hills Drive and Hunters Whip Lane near 14 Mile and Farmington roads in the last eight months, the department said in a statement.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man charged in road rage shooting on Southfield Freeway

A 21-year-old man who allegedly shot multiple times at another car on the Southfield freeway after a road rage incident now faces attempted murder charges. Joshua Wiley of Detroit was charged in 36th District Court in Detroit with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm-less than murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, assault with a dangerous weapon, and three counts of using a firearm during a felony.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man charged with 2 unrelated December homicides

Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with two December homicides, occurring about a week apart, at a night club and a residence, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's office. The fatal shootings took place at 2:37 a.m. Dec. 16 at a night club in the 19940 block...
DETROIT, MI

