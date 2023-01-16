Read full article on original website
David Krejci Moments: Bruins Sign Center To Six-Year Contract In 2014
David Krejci reached the 1,000-game milestone earlier this week as a member of the Bruins. To honor the accomplishment, we’re taking a look back at some of his top career moments in Boston. Next up: signing a six-year deal with the Black and Gold. The Bruins showed their commitment...
David Krejci Moments: What Center Meant To Bruins After Departure
David Krejci reached the 1,000-game milestone earlier this week as a member of the Bruins. To honor the accomplishment, we’re taking a look back at some of his career moments in Boston. Next up: how the Bruins planned to replace Krejci after he left for Czech Republic — highlighting his importance to the Black and Gold.
Linus Ullmark Continues To Be ‘Backbone’ Of Bruins In Win Vs. Islanders
There were many things first-year Bruins coach Jim Montgomery could have pointed to as the main reason for Boston’s 4-1 win over the New York Islanders on Wednesday night at UBS Arena. There was stellar play from Bruins defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Derek Forbort along with Boston’s special teams...
Adam Fox, Rangers Welcome Bruins For Original Six Matchup In New York
The Boston Bruins continue their New York trip at Madison Square Garden for an Original Six matchup. The New York Rangers welcome the Black and Gold as they currently rank third in the Metropolitan Division. Adam Fox is a point per game player this season and will be a player...
Linus Ullmark Achieves 100th Career NHL Win Vs. Islanders
The Boston Bruins are now the second-fastest team in NHL history to reach 35 wins in a season, getting it done over 44 games. Linus Ullmark made 25 saves on 26 shots on the night as he recorded his 100th career NHL win in the Black and Gold’s 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.
MLB Rumors: Why Adam Duvall Chose Red Sox Over Mets
Adam Duvall apparently passed on an opportunity to join one of the preeminent 2023 World Series favorites before landing with the Red Sox. It was reported Wednesday that Duvall agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with Boston, which stood to improve its outfield with the start of spring training approaching. Duvall reportedly also was drawing interest from the Mets, who likely would have slotted the veteran slugger as their fourth outfielder if he took his talents to New York.
Relive Matt Grzelcyk’s Thrilling Game-Winner Over Maple Leafs
Matt Grzelcyk came up huge for the Boston Bruins on Saturday night. The B’s defenseman almost blew the roof off of TD Garden when he scored the game-winning goal in the third period in an electric Original Six matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The tie-breaking goal was Grzelcyk’s...
Bruins Notes: Boston’s Special Teams Power Win Over Islanders
If there’s anything to nitpick in a 4-1 win for the Bruins over the New York Islanders on Wednesday night at UBS Arena it is the fact the Bruins committed six penalties. But with the way the Bruins are playing, they ultimately turned the infractions into a positive. The...
NHL Best Bets: Jets vs. Maple Leafs Game Picks
The two top teams in Canada are set to face off tonight, with the Toronto Maple Leafs playing host to the surging Winnipeg Jets. Winnipeg Jets (+138) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-166) Total: 6.5 (O-102, U-120) There’s a lot of positivity surrounding the Jets and Maple Leafs, who both sit...
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Make NHL History In Win Over Islanders
The Bruins became the fastest team in NHL history to reach thirty-five wins in a season after defeating the Islanders 4-1 on Wednesday night. Linus Ullmark also reached a major milestone with this win as he has now recorded 100 career wins in the NHL. Boston will continue their New...
Jim Montgomery Explains Why Bruins Recalled Joona Koppanen
Bruins forward Joona Koppanen has to be getting used to shuttling back and forth between Providence and Boston. The 24-year-old, who made his NHL debut last Thursday against the Seattle Kraken before getting sent back down, was recalled by Boston on Tuesday. And Koppanen will be in the lineup Wednesday...
NHL wants to bring ‘league events’ to Islanders’ UBS Arena
BUFFALO — The Islanders could soon be hosting the NHL All-Star Game or the draft at UBS Arena. First, though, they have to finish construction on the surrounding area. That was the message from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, who was in Buffalo for Thursday’s Isles-Sabres game just 24 hours after being on Long Island for Wednesday’s match against the Bruins. “We want to bring league events to UBS,” Bettman said. “But everybody’s agreed that we want to bring them to the finished product, which is the surrounding area. “That arena is great. I took the train out last night, [it took] 29 minutes...
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown To Return In NBA Finals Rematch Vs. Warriors
BOSTON — Jaylen Brown will return Thursday night for the Boston Celtics, the team announced, just in time for their NBA Finals rematch with the Golden State Warriors. Brown, who missed three games with a right adductor tightness he sustained in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans, will slot back into the Celtics lineup as they hope to exact revenge on a Warriors team that defeated them in the 2022 NBA Finals — clinching at TD Garden.
Hasek assists Sabres in honoring goalie Ryan Miller
The Buffalo Sabres honored former star goalie Ryan Miller by retiring his number during a ceremony before the team's game against the New York Islanders
Following 1,000th Game, David Krejci Continues Point Streak
The Boston Bruins first stop in the Empire State resulted in a 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Wednesday night. David Krejci was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and delivered an assist on Derek Forbort’s goal in the second period.
NHL Best Bets: Lightning vs. Canucks Game Picks
Two teams are set to collide for the second time in a week, with the Vancouver Canucks playing host to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay Lightning (-178) vs. Vancouver Canucks (+146) Total: 6.5 (O-128, U+104) In last week’s meeting in Tampa Bay, the Lightning escaped with a 5-4 victory,...
NHL Best Bets: Avalanche vs. Flames Game Picks
Two teams looking to make deep playoff runs once again will collide tonight, with the Colorado Avalanche visiting the Calgary Flames. Colorado Avalanche (+104) vs. Calgary Flames (-125) Total: 6 (O-118, U-106) It certainly hasn’t been the start to the regular season for the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche....
Gronkowski Training with Legendary Kicker Vinatieri Ahead of 10 Million Dollar Field Goal
After creating plenty of headlines during his illustrious NFL career, Rob Gronkowski is back in the news for Super Bowl LVII. The veteran tight end, who has retired, even amid whispers he could return, is set to have a live TV commercial during the game. Gronkowski’s commercial is based around a campaign called the “Kick of Destiny,” which will feature a field goal attempt live during the Super Bowl.
Bruins Wrap: Unlikely Pair Scores To Lead Boston Past Islanders
The wins keep coming for the Boston Bruins as they topped the New York Islanders 4-1 on Wednesday night at UBS Arena. Boston has now won seven of its last eight games to improve its NHL-best record to 35-5-4 while the Islanders fell to 23-19-4. full box score here. ONE...
Steve Kerr Compliments Boston Before Warriors-Celtics Matchup
The Boston Celtics weren’t the only ones who marked their calendars for Thursday night. Back on Dec. 10, the Golden State Warriors took the initial NBA Finals rematch contest convincingly with a 123-107 victory at Chase Center. In their second of two scheduled for the regular season, the Celtics have a shot at redemption in Boston.
