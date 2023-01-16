ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

David Krejci Moments: What Center Meant To Bruins After Departure

David Krejci reached the 1,000-game milestone earlier this week as a member of the Bruins. To honor the accomplishment, we’re taking a look back at some of his career moments in Boston. Next up: how the Bruins planned to replace Krejci after he left for Czech Republic — highlighting his importance to the Black and Gold.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Linus Ullmark Achieves 100th Career NHL Win Vs. Islanders

The Boston Bruins are now the second-fastest team in NHL history to reach 35 wins in a season, getting it done over 44 games. Linus Ullmark made 25 saves on 26 shots on the night as he recorded his 100th career NHL win in the Black and Gold’s 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

MLB Rumors: Why Adam Duvall Chose Red Sox Over Mets

Adam Duvall apparently passed on an opportunity to join one of the preeminent 2023 World Series favorites before landing with the Red Sox. It was reported Wednesday that Duvall agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with Boston, which stood to improve its outfield with the start of spring training approaching. Duvall reportedly also was drawing interest from the Mets, who likely would have slotted the veteran slugger as their fourth outfielder if he took his talents to New York.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Relive Matt Grzelcyk’s Thrilling Game-Winner Over Maple Leafs

Matt Grzelcyk came up huge for the Boston Bruins on Saturday night. The B’s defenseman almost blew the roof off of TD Garden when he scored the game-winning goal in the third period in an electric Original Six matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The tie-breaking goal was Grzelcyk’s...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NHL Best Bets: Jets vs. Maple Leafs Game Picks

The two top teams in Canada are set to face off tonight, with the Toronto Maple Leafs playing host to the surging Winnipeg Jets. Winnipeg Jets (+138) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-166) Total: 6.5 (O-102, U-120) There’s a lot of positivity surrounding the Jets and Maple Leafs, who both sit...
NESN

Jim Montgomery Explains Why Bruins Recalled Joona Koppanen

Bruins forward Joona Koppanen has to be getting used to shuttling back and forth between Providence and Boston. The 24-year-old, who made his NHL debut last Thursday against the Seattle Kraken before getting sent back down, was recalled by Boston on Tuesday. And Koppanen will be in the lineup Wednesday...
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

NHL wants to bring ‘league events’ to Islanders’ UBS Arena

BUFFALO — The Islanders could soon be hosting the NHL All-Star Game or the draft at UBS Arena. First, though, they have to finish construction on the surrounding area. That was the message from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, who was in Buffalo for Thursday’s Isles-Sabres game just 24 hours after being on Long Island for Wednesday’s match against the Bruins. “We want to bring league events to UBS,” Bettman said. “But everybody’s agreed that we want to bring them to the finished product, which is the surrounding area. “That arena is great. I took the train out last night, [it took] 29 minutes...
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown To Return In NBA Finals Rematch Vs. Warriors

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown will return Thursday night for the Boston Celtics, the team announced, just in time for their NBA Finals rematch with the Golden State Warriors. Brown, who missed three games with a right adductor tightness he sustained in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans, will slot back into the Celtics lineup as they hope to exact revenge on a Warriors team that defeated them in the 2022 NBA Finals — clinching at TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Following 1,000th Game, David Krejci Continues Point Streak

The Boston Bruins first stop in the Empire State resulted in a 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Wednesday night. David Krejci was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and delivered an assist on Derek Forbort’s goal in the second period.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NHL Best Bets: Lightning vs. Canucks Game Picks

Two teams are set to collide for the second time in a week, with the Vancouver Canucks playing host to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay Lightning (-178) vs. Vancouver Canucks (+146) Total: 6.5 (O-128, U+104) In last week’s meeting in Tampa Bay, the Lightning escaped with a 5-4 victory,...
TAMPA, FL
NESN

NHL Best Bets: Avalanche vs. Flames Game Picks

Two teams looking to make deep playoff runs once again will collide tonight, with the Colorado Avalanche visiting the Calgary Flames. Colorado Avalanche (+104) vs. Calgary Flames (-125) Total: 6 (O-118, U-106) It certainly hasn’t been the start to the regular season for the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche....
DENVER, CO
NESN

Gronkowski Training with Legendary Kicker Vinatieri Ahead of 10 Million Dollar Field Goal

After creating plenty of headlines during his illustrious NFL career, Rob Gronkowski is back in the news for Super Bowl LVII. The veteran tight end, who has retired, even amid whispers he could return, is set to have a live TV commercial during the game. Gronkowski’s commercial is based around a campaign called the “Kick of Destiny,” which will feature a field goal attempt live during the Super Bowl.
NESN

Steve Kerr Compliments Boston Before Warriors-Celtics Matchup

The Boston Celtics weren’t the only ones who marked their calendars for Thursday night. Back on Dec. 10, the Golden State Warriors took the initial NBA Finals rematch contest convincingly with a 123-107 victory at Chase Center. In their second of two scheduled for the regular season, the Celtics have a shot at redemption in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
52K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy