Thielen on uncertain future: 'I do know that I have a lot of ball left'

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The Sports
 3 days ago

"I couldn't be more thankful to have been here for 10 years...so far."

Adam Thielen isn't shying away from the possibility that he's played his last game with the Minnesota Vikings.

The 32-year-old who grew up in Minnesota and starred in college at Minnesota State-Mankato before catching lightning in a bottle with the Vikings carries a $19.9 million cap hit next season – a price that may be too rich for the Vikings.

Caitlin Thielen, Adam's wife, has also publicly acknowledged that possibility in an Instagram post. She wrote: "And just like that the season and our time here in MN might be at an end. Super proud of your attitude this season and always fighting."

Thielen himself addressed his future when he was asked during an appearance on KFAN radio in the Twin Cities Monday morning.

"I really don't know right today. I do know that I have a lot of ball left. I feel great. I feel like I can play at a really high level still, and with that being said I know I'm going to be playing football still. I don't know how long that will be, but I will be playing football 100%" said Thielen.

"Obviously I would love to finish my career here and retire a Minnesota Viking and have my entire career be here. But I also know that this is a business and there's going to have to be some business decisions being made. I don't know what that's going to look like. I'm just kind of trusting God with my path."

He added: "I couldn't be more thankful to have been here for 10 years...so far. Like I said, what an amazing organization and locker room and staff that's been put together. I would love to continue being part of that. We'll see what happens."

It's possible that the Vikings cut him to save more than $6 million, though even in that scenario he'll come with a $13.5 million cap hit next season, according to Over The Cap. The Vikings could restructure his deal and turn some of that money into a guarantee or push it further down the road, but after averaging just 42 receiving yards per game this season that might not match up with Minnesota's plans.

Thielen finished the season with 70 receptions for 716 yards and six touchdowns.

Bring Me The Sports

