Returnal PC Release Date

PS5 exclusive game Returnal is coming to PC on February 15. It will be available on the Epic Games Store and Steam.
Warzone 2.0 DMZ Gauntlet: Start Date, Teams, Prize Pool Detailed

A new Warzone 2 challenge is on the way — the DMZ Gauntlet. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event. Call of Duty has announced a brand new tournament centered around Warzone 2's DMZ mode. The DMZ Gauntlet features a $30,000 prize pool and will see 16 teams face off for their share of the money. What makes this even more exciting is that this marks the very first DMZ tournament in Call of Duty.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: All New January Reality Augments Listed

Fortnite's latest update for Chapter 4 Season 1 has added in five new Reality Augments. Here are all of the new enhancements players can get hold of during a match. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has already offered players some huge changes. Perhaps most notable is the addition of Reality Augments; enhancement perks that players accumulate over a single match. This latest update adds five more augments into rotation, including one that will bestow a treasure map leading to some top loot.
Fortnite Family Guy Skin in Development According to Leaks

Leakers have identified a possibly Family Guy skin in the works for Fortnite, codenamed "FrenchFry." It's been a while since we've seen a truly bizarre skin appear in Fortnite. While Chapter 4 Season 1 has already set up Witcher protagonist Geralt of Rivia to enter the battle royale, his inclusion isn't too far-fetched. Particularly since Fortnite has a line of iconic video game hero skins, which has included the lieks of Horizon's Aloy, Halo's Master Chief, and God of War's Kratos to name a few.
League of Legends Lunar Revel 2023 Event Rewards

Alongside the start of the new League of Legends season, Riot Games released the first event of the new year called Lunar Revel 2023. There are all types of rewards available throughout the event, and there is a pass available to purchase that grants you event tokens and numerous items in the shop.
Overwatch 2 Dev Confirms Current Ranked System is Here to Stay

Overwatch 2 was released a few months ago, and the Ranked system has been altered from the original game. Similar to the Ranked systems in other games, Overwatch 2 has seven Ranked tiers that range from Bronze to Grandmaster. Additionally, there are five divisions within each tier that will help players keep track of their progress. An important thing to note is that a player's rank from the original Overwatch will carry over into the sequel.
League of Legends Patch 13.2 Release Date

The new season of League of Legends started a little over a week ago, which included a revamped ranked mode and numerous changes to champions. Although Riot Games altered the meta a little bit with the first patch of Season 13, players are still experiencing a lack of champion diversity. Tanks are still relevant in the meta, but the new adjustment to Jax has made him one of the most prominent picks in the top lane and opened the meta to some bruisers.
League of Legends Season 13 Ranked Split 1 End Date

League of Legends Season 13 has finally arrived, and Riot Games decided that there should be more than one ranked split per year. The new League of Legends season was released earlier this week, and it marked the beginning of numerous changes to the ranked mode. These changes included the introduction of two ranked splits within one League of Legends season, which will help dissuade smurf accounts.
Apex Legends Reveals New Hardcore Mode Similar to Call of Duty

Apex Legends' Celestial Sunrise Collection Event is set to add in the long rumored Hardcore Mode, which leakers claimed would be similar to Call of Duty's. After various leaks and rumors emerged over the last few weeks, Respawn have finally announced the next event coming to Apex Legends. The Celestial Sunrise Collection Event will see the introduction of a new LTM Hardcore Royale, in which players will be put to the test.
Overwatch 2 Applying Update Stuck: How to Fix

Overwatch 2 is constantly receiving updates, including new balance changes, new events and other new seasonal content. Sometimes, however, players are confronted with an error that prevents them from accessing the new content. While this may be frustrating, fixes do exist. If you are stuck on Overwatch 2's "Applying Update"...
