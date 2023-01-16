Read full article on original website
Related
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Greninja 7-Star Tera Raid Battle: Start Date, End Date, How to Play
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players will be able to catch a Poison-type terastallized Greninja starting on Jan. 27 until Jan. 29, and once more in Feburary.
Returnal PC Release Date
PS5 exclusive game Returnal is coming to PC on February 15. It will be available on the Epic Games Store and Steam.
Warzone 2.0 DMZ Gauntlet: Start Date, Teams, Prize Pool Detailed
A new Warzone 2 challenge is on the way — the DMZ Gauntlet. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event. Call of Duty has announced a brand new tournament centered around Warzone 2's DMZ mode. The DMZ Gauntlet features a $30,000 prize pool and will see 16 teams face off for their share of the money. What makes this even more exciting is that this marks the very first DMZ tournament in Call of Duty.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: All New January Reality Augments Listed
Fortnite's latest update for Chapter 4 Season 1 has added in five new Reality Augments. Here are all of the new enhancements players can get hold of during a match. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has already offered players some huge changes. Perhaps most notable is the addition of Reality Augments; enhancement perks that players accumulate over a single match. This latest update adds five more augments into rotation, including one that will bestow a treasure map leading to some top loot.
Fortnite Family Guy Skin in Development According to Leaks
Leakers have identified a possibly Family Guy skin in the works for Fortnite, codenamed "FrenchFry." It's been a while since we've seen a truly bizarre skin appear in Fortnite. While Chapter 4 Season 1 has already set up Witcher protagonist Geralt of Rivia to enter the battle royale, his inclusion isn't too far-fetched. Particularly since Fortnite has a line of iconic video game hero skins, which has included the lieks of Horizon's Aloy, Halo's Master Chief, and God of War's Kratos to name a few.
League of Legends Lunar Revel 2023 Event Rewards
Alongside the start of the new League of Legends season, Riot Games released the first event of the new year called Lunar Revel 2023. There are all types of rewards available throughout the event, and there is a pass available to purchase that grants you event tokens and numerous items in the shop.
Overwatch 2 Dev Confirms Current Ranked System is Here to Stay
Overwatch 2 was released a few months ago, and the Ranked system has been altered from the original game. Similar to the Ranked systems in other games, Overwatch 2 has seven Ranked tiers that range from Bronze to Grandmaster. Additionally, there are five divisions within each tier that will help players keep track of their progress. An important thing to note is that a player's rank from the original Overwatch will carry over into the sequel.
League of Legends Patch 13.2 Release Date
The new season of League of Legends started a little over a week ago, which included a revamped ranked mode and numerous changes to champions. Although Riot Games altered the meta a little bit with the first patch of Season 13, players are still experiencing a lack of champion diversity. Tanks are still relevant in the meta, but the new adjustment to Jax has made him one of the most prominent picks in the top lane and opened the meta to some bruisers.
League of Legends Mastery Chart: How to See Your Most-Played Champions
In order to see you most played champions in League of Legends, there is a website called Mastery Chart. This website shows you a detailed chart and list of all champions with your mastery points.
Where to Find Hvergelmir Serpents in Tribes of Midgard: Witch Saga
Tribes of Midgard Witch Saga launched on Jan. 17 as a free update across all platforms. As part of the new season, players will have new quests to complete during Saga Mode such as gathering Hvergelmir Serpents.
How to Play Hogwarts Legacy Early
Players who pre-order the Deluxe or Collectors editions of Hogwarts Legacy will be able to play the game early.
League of Legends Season 13 Ranked Split 1 End Date
League of Legends Season 13 has finally arrived, and Riot Games decided that there should be more than one ranked split per year. The new League of Legends season was released earlier this week, and it marked the beginning of numerous changes to the ranked mode. These changes included the introduction of two ranked splits within one League of Legends season, which will help dissuade smurf accounts.
Hogwarts Legacy Pre-Order Bonuses: Standard, Deluxe, Collectors
Players who pre-order Hogwarts Legacy will get exclusive bonuses when it releases in February depending on what edition they purchase.
Magic: The Gathering Set Release Calendar 2023
Magic: The Gathering set release calendar for 2023 including main and supplemental sets.
How Many People Play League of Legends January 2023?
League of Legends has been around since 2009, and the game is still able to generate more than 150 million players monthly. In January 2023, the player base is over 151 million.
Tribes of Midgard: Witch Saga: Hel Hath No Fury Like a Viking Scorned
Tribes of Midgard’s fourth season, Witch Saga, launches today across all platforms. A brand new Ancient has arrived to terrorize Midgard, with players once agai
Apex Legends Reveals New Hardcore Mode Similar to Call of Duty
Apex Legends' Celestial Sunrise Collection Event is set to add in the long rumored Hardcore Mode, which leakers claimed would be similar to Call of Duty's. After various leaks and rumors emerged over the last few weeks, Respawn have finally announced the next event coming to Apex Legends. The Celestial Sunrise Collection Event will see the introduction of a new LTM Hardcore Royale, in which players will be put to the test.
When Does Fire Emblem Engage Release?
The newest game in the Fire Emblem series, Fire Emblem Engage, is set to release Jan. 20, 2023.
Overwatch 2 Applying Update Stuck: How to Fix
Overwatch 2 is constantly receiving updates, including new balance changes, new events and other new seasonal content. Sometimes, however, players are confronted with an error that prevents them from accessing the new content. While this may be frustrating, fixes do exist. If you are stuck on Overwatch 2's "Applying Update"...
FIFA 23 Team of the Year Daily Login Upgrade: How to Complete, Rewards
FIFA 23 Team of the Year Daily Login Upgrade SBC objectives and rewards, how to complete and more.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0