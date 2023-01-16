Read full article on original website
Medagadget.com
Clostridium Difficile Diagnostics Market Report Outlines Revenue Share, SWOT Analysis and Supply Chain Outlook, Players Abbott Laboratories, Sanofi S.A., Actelion Pharmaceuticals
Global clostridium difficile diagnostics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 838.05 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1 % during the forecast period (2022-2030). Rising awareness camps by various regulatory and non-regulatory companies are anticipated to mimic essential role in fueling the market...
psychologytoday.com
AI Discovers Drugs That May Disrupt Biotech and Pharma
Phases of U.S. drug discovery include early drug discovery and development, preclinical research, clinical research, and regulatory approval. Several companies have new drugs that were designed by AI in the clinical research phase. Companies are seeking regulatory approval for drugs to treat Lou Gehrig’s disease, glioblastoma, and ulcerative colitis, among...
Zacks.com
The Joint (JYNT) 2022 Visits Grow to 12.2M, Adds New Clinics
JYNT - Free Report) recently provided 2022 operating metrics, showing clear signs of growth. Geographical expansion is expected to have played a major role in the increase in sales and patient visits. From 706 clinics at 2021-end, JYNT grew the number of total clinics to 838, of which 126 are company-owned and 712 are franchised operations.
NASDAQ
Could This FDA Approval Boost AbbVie's Stock?
On Dec. 16, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) Vraylar the go-ahead as an adjunctive (add-on) treatment for patients with major depressive disorder (MDD). What was the clinical data behind the FDA's decision to award Vraylar with its fourth indication? And what could this news...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)?
IHI - Free Report) was launched on 05/01/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Healthcare - Medical Devices segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and...
CNET
What to Know About Pfizer's and Moderna's Bivalent COVID Boosters
Updated COVID boosters from Pfizer and Moderna are available to everyone 6 months and older. Some adults can get Novavax for a booster instead. As the virus mutates, boosters have become necessary to restore protection given by the original vaccines or past infections. What's next. Viruses like COVID-19 spread really...
msn.com
Merck to address cancer claims linked to diabetes drugs by year-end – Bloomberg
Merck (NYSE:MRK) has found how a potential cancer-causing agent contaminated its blockbuster diabetes drugs and is ready to take steps to resolve the issue by the end of 2023, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. In August, the FDA warned that cancer causing nitrosamine called NTTP, was detected in certain samples of sitagliptin,...
An early indication of a Pfizer bivalent COVID injection connection to stroke is seen by the CDC and U.S. FDA.
Following early data examined by U.S. health authorities, a safety monitoring system warned that the revised COVID-19 shot from American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech might be connected to a specific type of cerebral stroke in older persons.
Zacks.com
Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List
The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
Moderna says RSV vaccine is effective in older adults
(The Hill) – Moderna’s vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) was 83 percent effective at preventing lower respiratory tract disease in adults aged 60 and older in a large clinical trial, the company announced on Tuesday. Based on the results, Moderna said it intends to submit the vaccine for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval […]
Medagadget.com
Newborn Calf Serum Market to See Booming Growth 2023-2030 | HiMedia Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA
Market participants are receiving regulatory body approvals for cell culture-based vaccine production, which will accelerate the expansion of the worldwide newborn calf serum market. For instance, the national regulator, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), approved the COVID-19 vaccine known as Covaxin in January 2021. One of the essential components of the media used to cultivate cells for the production of Covaxin is newborn calf serum. The vero cell line, which is utilised to make vaccines, is grown using newborn calf serum.
Zacks.com
Essential Utilities (WTRG) Unveils 2023 & Long-Term Guidance
WTRG - Free Report) recently announced its long-term guidance, increasing its 3- year capital investment by $100 million annually from the current plan. WTRG also initiated its 2023 earnings guidance and maintained its 2022 earnings expectation. The company expects its earnings per share to increase through 2025, at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5 to 7%, based off the company’s 2022 guidance range of $1.75-$1.80 earnings per share.
Zacks.com
Campbell Soup's (CPB) Latest Consolidation Move to Fuel Growth
CPB - Free Report) unveiled plans to consolidate its Charlotte, N.C. and Norwalk, Conn. Snacks offices into its headquarters located in Camden. Management expects to invest nearly $50 million to improve its Camden facilities over the next three years. Campbell Soup anticipates realizing cost savings from consolidating the buildings to...
The FDA May Ban the Sale of a Popular Anti-Aging Supplement
Back in June 2018, The World Health Organization took a novel, unorthodox, and for many observers somewhat provocative position. By officially adding aging to the 11th edition of its International Classification of Diseases, The WHO concluded; growing old should be considered a medical condition worthy of diagnosis, and more importantly, treatment.
Merck set to remove cancer-causing chemical from top diabetes drugs - Bloomberg News
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Merck & Co (MRK.N) has discovered how its blockbuster diabetes drugs have become contaminated with a potential carcinogen and believes it can resolve the problem by the end of the year, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
endpts.com
Drugmakers seek tweaks to FDA guidance on measuring development in pediatric trials
Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis, AstraZeneca and industry group BIO are all seeking alterations to the FDA’s recent draft guidance to help sponsors measure the growth and evaluate the pubertal development in pediatric clinical trials. The 10-page draft guidance, released last October, explains how if a drug could have an...
Zacks.com
Teladoc (TDOC) to Reduce Operating Costs, Shares Fall 6.6%
TDOC - Free Report) announced that the company opted for a restructuring plan to improve profitability. It slashed around 6% of its non-clinician workforce, or about 300 workers, and lowered its real estate presence in certain markets to reduce costs. While the actions taken in the fourth quarter are not...
Medagadget.com
U.S. Diabetic Neuropathy Market 2023 Insights Business Opportunities, Current Trends And Restraints Forecast 2028 | Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc
Over the projection period, growth in the U.S. diabetic neuropathy market is anticipated to be driven by ongoing research and development for novel medications by key market participants. For instance, the biotechnology company Biogen declared in September 2021 that the phase 2 CONVEY study of vixotrigine had yielded topline good results. Vixotrigine, a non-opioid experimental oral pain medication for the treatment of diabetes mellitus-associated small fibre neuropathy, was evaluated for efficacy and safety in the CONVEY project, a phase 2 placebo-controlled, double-blind, enhanced enrollment, randomised withdrawal study (SFN).
Medagadget.com
Single-Use Bioreactor Market to Surpass US$ 2,768.3 Mn by 2030 With CAGR of 15.6% | Sartorius AG, OmniBRx Biotechnologies, Merck KgaA.
Single-use bioreactors are developing as a key technique in the field of pharma. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical organization utilize single-use bioreactors for virus inactivation, cell harvesting, purification, filtration, and media and buffer preparation, amidst others. Single-use bioreactor can encourage effective methods for pharma industries to speed up and protect start-up and product growth. Hence, single-use bioreactors have now been an internal part of biotech production services.
