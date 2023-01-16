Market participants are receiving regulatory body approvals for cell culture-based vaccine production, which will accelerate the expansion of the worldwide newborn calf serum market. For instance, the national regulator, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), approved the COVID-19 vaccine known as Covaxin in January 2021. One of the essential components of the media used to cultivate cells for the production of Covaxin is newborn calf serum. The vero cell line, which is utilised to make vaccines, is grown using newborn calf serum.

