Brendan Fraser Has the Internet in Tears Over Emotional Acceptance Speech For ‘The Whale’

Actor Brendan Fraser took home the win for Best Actor during the Critics Choice Awards Sunday night. He saw recognition for his impactful performance in the new film, The Whale . Fraser, who just came out of a years-long hiatus, had the internet in tears following his acceptance speech. In it, he reflected on the hardships he endured to this point and those who helped him along.

Fraser began his speech ironically. He opened with, “It was Herman Melville who once wrote that there are only five critics in America — the rest are asleep. I don’t know what it means, either, but I’m sure glad you woke up for me.”

According to Fox News , The Whale follows a 600-pound gay man who seeks to end his life by binging. However, he’s led back into the light when he tries to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.

‘The Whale’ Star’s Acceptance Speech: Key Points

Reflecting on his work on The Whale , Brendan Fraser continued, “This movie, The Whale , is about love. It’s about redemption. It’s about finding the light in a dark place, and I’m so lucky to have worked with an ensemble that’s incredible.”

Of that ensemble, he gushed, “I was in the wilderness and I probably should have left a trail of bread crumbs, but you found me, and like all the best directors, you merely just showed me where to go to get me where I needed to be.”

Hands shaking as he grasped the trophy, he tearfully said, “Took me 32 years to get here.”

Addressing audience members, he emotionally plodded forward.

“If you’re like Charlie, who I played in this movie, in any way, struggle with obesity, or you just feel like you’re in a dark sea,” Fraser said, “I want you to know that if you can just get to your feet and go to the light, good things will happen.”

Social Media Condemns Cancel Culture’s Unfair Treatment of Brendan Fraser

Thanks to social media, “wokeness,” and a heightened level of sensitivity among contemporary society, cancel culture has become a prominent adversary for potentially troublesome groups and individuals. However, following Brendan Fraser’s win at the Critics Choice Awards, some social media users have begun speaking out against cancel culture. They’re specifically highlighting celebrities who were unfairly impacted by its inception. Fraser is a prominent example after making his long-awaited comeback in the film, The Whale .

Fraser was ousted from his celebrity status in the early 2000s. He spent much of the 1990s in the spotlight. When he came forward in 2003 to reveal that he’d been the victim of a sexual assault, he all but disappeared from headlines. Known for his leading role in The Mummy, one Reddit user argued, “Dude spoke up about being sexually assaulted and was never heard from again until recently. He seems like such a good guy so I’m glad he’s back in the spotlight.”

Redditors felt other unfairly canceled celebrities include Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino.

The post Brendan Fraser Has the Internet in Tears Over Emotional Acceptance Speech For ‘The Whale’ appeared first on Outsider .