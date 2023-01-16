Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Nelly Laughs At Himself After Fans Think He Was Performing Under The Influence
Nelly's recent performance in Australia has the Internet thinking he was a drunken mess on stage ... and the "Country Grammar" rapper can't help but laugh at all the jokes getting thrown his way about the show. Video from Sunday's performance at Melbourne's Juice Fest shows Nelly staring off into...
Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'
Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
In Style
Miley Cyrus Announced Her New Album In a Silky Cut-Out Bodysuit and Sky-High Heels
According to Miley Cyrus (and her multiple Instagram posts captioned “New Year, New Miley”), 2023 is about to be the year of the rebrand. But according to the rest of the world (and the rocker’s recent single and album announcement), 2023 is about to be the year of Miley Cyrus — again.
After Shakira’s song goes viral, Piqué responds: “This Casio is for life”
After Shakira’s new song -BZRP Music Sessions #53 - has gone viral, Gerard Piqué, president of the Kings League, didn’t hold back and responded: “This Casio is for life.” The former Barcelona soccer player announced the sponsorship of the watch brand for the fantasy tournament that he leads with the ‘streamer’...
Kendall Jenner Slammed as ‘Entitled’ After Bodyguard Is Spotted Holding Umbrella for Her
Kendall Jenner sparked controversy over the weekend after she was photographed in the rain while an unidentified man held her umbrella for her. In photos obtained by The Sun, the 27-year-old reality TV star can be seen walking to and from her vehicle in the rain while a man, presumably her bodyguard, keeps her dry by holding her umbrella for her.
Britney Spears’ Former Assistant Victoria Asher Says Singer Is Fully Free: ‘You Can Believe It or You Can Not Believe It’
For fans who are wondering if Britney Spears is truly free following the dissolution of her controversial 13-year conservatorship, the singer's former assistant, Victoria Asher, has some thoughts to share. During an Instagram livestream Jan. 14, Spears fans asked Asher some questions about her time working for the pop star.
'Sorry I'm late To The Party Guys I Was Busy Cashing My 80 Million Video Game Check,' Kim Kardashian Boasts in Tweet
In 2016, Kim Kardashian tweeted her apologies to her Twitter fans. While it might be nice to be able to claim that kind of money, some might view it as unnecessary boasting. She's not the only celebrity who's done a little bragging, however, as the writer of the article, Ryan Schocket lists several more.
Husband Hysterically Pranks Wife by Secretly Putting “Poppers” Under Shoes by Front Door
She didn’t suspect a thing.
Taylor Swift rocks chainmail mini for surprise performance at The 1975 concert
It’s her, hi. Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s concert at the O2 Arena in London Thursday, where she treated the crowd to the first-ever live performance of her “Midnights” track “Anti-Hero.” And the pop phenom — who also covered The 1975’s song “The City” — made the whole place shimmer in an itty-bitty, disco-worthy Paco Rabanne chainmail dress ($3,950) dripping with layers of gold and silver sequins. The fashion house’s signature paillette-covered styles, the design for which dates back to the 1960s, have also popped up on stars including Dua Lipa, Sophie Turner and Laura Harrier. Swift, 33, completed the look...
Woman Says Denny's Finesses Adult Customers Over Costs With Their Serving Portions
Have you ever thought you were getting more? But when you stopped to check, you got less because of crafty marketing. One of Denny's customers said you are getting played with the servings. This debate is not the first of its kind. People have said the same about Starbucks cups and movie theater popcorn.
A person claiming to be the kid in the mega-viral 2007 'Charlie bit my finger' video has popped up on TikTok, but the man behind the original says he's an impostor
Howard Davies-Carr, whose sons featured in the original 2007 video, told Insider the person claiming to be them in a viral TikTok is an impostor.
Woman Photoshops Fiancé’s Arms to Look Smaller, Texts It to Him to See if He Notices
Sometimes, pranking those that are closest to us can be a sincere form of showing love. There's something to be said about being so comfortable with someone that you can make jokes without having to worry about offending them or if they'll take it the wrong way. Even if those jokes might touch on someone's insecurities.
iheart.com
Rihanna Stuns In New Instagram Posts For Fenty Valentines Day Drop
With less than a month to go before her highly anticipated super bowl performance, Rihanna took to Instagram to remind fans that she has her hands in all kinds of different projects. With an upcoming savageXfenty SPORT drop coming on Valentines Day, who is there better to model some of the new material than Rihanna herself.
This Valentine's Day, you can visit a Taylor Swift-themed 'breakup bar' in Chicago
Chicago's got bad blood.
Narcity
People On TikTok Are 'In Love' After BC Hockey Players Revealed Their Fave Taylor Swift Songs
Hot people who like Taylor Swift instantly become hotter — it's basically a rule of the universe, and it's one that the people of TikTok seem to abide by. In a video posted by UBC Men's Hockey, players on the team shared their favourite Taylor Swift tracks. A frenzy of infatuation for the Canadian hockey players ensued in the comment section thereafter.
talentrecap.com
‘Idol’ Winner Maddie Poppe Writes Herself a Fake Love Note, Fans Don’t Get the Joke
American Idol Season 16 winner Maddie Poppe recently took to Instagram stories to share a fake love letter with her followers. However, some fans apparently didn’t understand the joke, so Poppe had to clear things up. Maddie Poppe Writes Herself a Fake Love Letter. On Monday, Poppe posted an...
iheart.com
Kesha Teases New Music In A Blink And You'll Miss It Instagram Live
Pop superstar Kesha teased some new music in an Instagram live video yesterday, though even the most dedicated of fans could be forgiven for missing it. The singer whose previous album High Road came out in 2020 appeared on a number of features in 2021 and then took 2022 off from music entirely, but it looks like she could be back sooner rather than later.
A moment that changed me: I began wearing skirts with pockets big enough to hold a wine bottle
I had missed my intended train to London Victoria and was running late. The carriages were busy, but I managed to find a seat and read a few more chapters of the paperback I was enjoying. I was uncomfortable, distracted and worried about my choice of outfit. Would I be overdressed? I should have opted for skinny jeans and a nice blouse, but there was no time to turn around.
‘Immature’ Man Tricks Partner Into Eating Vegan Meal
A man was roasted on Reddit after he admitted to tricking his non-vegan husband into eating a completely plant-based meal. "He loves his steak and bacon and generally isn't too interested in trying vegan options. However, I've been trying to get him to at least consider eating more plant-based meals for the sake of his health," the man, who has been vegan "for about a year," wrote via Reddit.
brides.com
Editors’ Picks: Our Favorite Wedding Songs and the Songs We Never Want to Hear Again
After a sentimental vow exchange, the party can finally begin—and what’s a party without music? There’s truly no better way to celebrate your newlywed status than dancing along to a killer playlist with your favorite people. From classic oldies to current chart-topping hits, music sets the tone for your reception, so the songs you select have the potential to either make or break the occasion. Since the goal is to get everyone out on the dance floor, the tunes you select are largely responsible for bringing the energy.
PopCrush
33K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.
Comments / 1