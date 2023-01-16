ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PopCrush

Comments / 1

Related
TMZ.com

Nelly Laughs At Himself After Fans Think He Was Performing Under The Influence

Nelly's recent performance in Australia has the Internet thinking he was a drunken mess on stage ... and the "Country Grammar" rapper can't help but laugh at all the jokes getting thrown his way about the show. Video from Sunday's performance at Melbourne's Juice Fest shows Nelly staring off into...
OK! Magazine

Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'

Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
Page Six

Taylor Swift rocks chainmail mini for surprise performance at The 1975 concert

It’s her, hi. Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s concert at the O2 Arena in London Thursday, where she treated the crowd to the first-ever live performance of her “Midnights” track “Anti-Hero.” And the pop phenom — who also covered The 1975’s song “The City” — made the whole place shimmer in an itty-bitty, disco-worthy Paco Rabanne chainmail dress ($3,950) dripping with layers of gold and silver sequins. The fashion house’s signature paillette-covered styles, the design for which dates back to the 1960s, have also popped up on stars including Dua Lipa, Sophie Turner and Laura Harrier. Swift, 33, completed the look...
iheart.com

Rihanna Stuns In New Instagram Posts For Fenty Valentines Day Drop

With less than a month to go before her highly anticipated super bowl performance, Rihanna took to Instagram to remind fans that she has her hands in all kinds of different projects. With an upcoming savageXfenty SPORT drop coming on Valentines Day, who is there better to model some of the new material than Rihanna herself.
Narcity

People On TikTok Are 'In Love' After BC Hockey Players Revealed Their Fave Taylor Swift Songs

Hot people who like Taylor Swift instantly become hotter — it's basically a rule of the universe, and it's one that the people of TikTok seem to abide by. In a video posted by UBC Men's Hockey, players on the team shared their favourite Taylor Swift tracks. A frenzy of infatuation for the Canadian hockey players ensued in the comment section thereafter.
iheart.com

Kesha Teases New Music In A Blink And You'll Miss It Instagram Live

Pop superstar Kesha teased some new music in an Instagram live video yesterday, though even the most dedicated of fans could be forgiven for missing it. The singer whose previous album High Road came out in 2020 appeared on a number of features in 2021 and then took 2022 off from music entirely, but it looks like she could be back sooner rather than later.
PopCrush

‘Immature’ Man Tricks Partner Into Eating Vegan Meal

A man was roasted on Reddit after he admitted to tricking his non-vegan husband into eating a completely plant-based meal. "He loves his steak and bacon and generally isn't too interested in trying vegan options. However, I've been trying to get him to at least consider eating more plant-based meals for the sake of his health," the man, who has been vegan "for about a year," wrote via Reddit.
brides.com

Editors’ Picks: Our Favorite Wedding Songs and the Songs We Never Want to Hear Again

After a sentimental vow exchange, the party can finally begin—and what’s a party without music? There’s truly no better way to celebrate your newlywed status than dancing along to a killer playlist with your favorite people. From classic oldies to current chart-topping hits, music sets the tone for your reception, so the songs you select have the potential to either make or break the occasion. Since the goal is to get everyone out on the dance floor, the tunes you select are largely responsible for bringing the energy.
PopCrush

PopCrush

33K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy